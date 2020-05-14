Protractor is an end-to-end test framework for Angular and AngularJS applications. Protractor is a Node.js program built on top of WebDriverJS. Protractor runs tests against your application running in a real browser, interacting with it as a user would.
Protractor 5 is compatible with nodejs v6 and newer.
Protractor works with AngularJS versions greater than 1.0.6/1.1.4, and is compatible with Angular applications. Note that for Angular apps, the
binding and
model locators are not supported. We recommend using
by.css.
See the Protractor Website for most documentation.
To get set up and running quickly:
Once you are familiar with the tutorial, you’re ready to move on. To modify your environment, see the Protractor Setup docs. To start writing tests, see the Protractor Tests docs.
To better understand how Protractor works with the Selenium WebDriver and Selenium Server see the reference materials.
Check the Protractor FAQ and read through the Top 20 questions on StackOverflow.
Please ask usage and debugging questions on StackOverflow (use the "protractor" tag), the Gitter chat room, or in the Angular discussion group. (Please do not ask support questions here on Github.)
See DEVELOPER.md
I have used protractor in my day to day tasks at Morgan Stanley in testing Angular apps. Protractor is the testing framework for Angular apps which has great support. Though I haven't spent a lot of time on testing apps, I've got my basics covered. In my interaction with protractor, I've had a great experience so far. Please NOTE that protractor is used for Integration testing i.e end-to-end. It tests applications in the user's perspective. The thing I love about protractor is that it supports all the majorly used browsers in the market, therefore, giving maximum coverage. If you're looking for a framework for Integration testing of your Angular Apps, you should definitely give Protractor a try, it's worth it! While I was new to protractor, I checked out this article which gave me a broader perspective of the framework https://www.yearofmoo.com/2013/09/advanced-testing-and-debugging-in-angularjs.html
The quintessential e2e test runner for angular based web applications. With a great tutorial available for newbies to get started with protractor is a great module to get started with writing end to end test cases in general. It also has great compatibility with Selenium so that's a great plus in it's favour.
Great library for running end-to-end automated testing suit cases of angular and non angular apps