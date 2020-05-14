openbase logo
protractor

by angular
7.0.0 (see all)

E2E test framework for Angular apps

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.3M

GitHub Stars

8.8K

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

316

Package

Dependencies

15

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Node.js Testing Framework

Average Rating

3.9/59
uravgkarthik
sayak-sarkar
hichamjabbour

3Great Documentation
3Highly Customizable
2Performant
1Easy to Use
1Bleeding Edge
1Responsive Maintainers

Protractor Build Status CircleCI Status Join the chat at https://gitter.im/angular/protractor

Protractor is an end-to-end test framework for Angular and AngularJS applications. Protractor is a Node.js program built on top of WebDriverJS. Protractor runs tests against your application running in a real browser, interacting with it as a user would.

Compatibility

Protractor 5 is compatible with nodejs v6 and newer.

Protractor works with AngularJS versions greater than 1.0.6/1.1.4, and is compatible with Angular applications. Note that for Angular apps, the binding and model locators are not supported. We recommend using by.css.

Getting Started

See the Protractor Website for most documentation.

To get set up and running quickly:

Once you are familiar with the tutorial, you’re ready to move on. To modify your environment, see the Protractor Setup docs. To start writing tests, see the Protractor Tests docs.

To better understand how Protractor works with the Selenium WebDriver and Selenium Server see the reference materials.

Getting Help

Check the Protractor FAQ and read through the Top 20 questions on StackOverflow.

Please ask usage and debugging questions on StackOverflow (use the "protractor" tag), the Gitter chat room, or in the Angular discussion group. (Please do not ask support questions here on Github.)

For Contributors

See DEVELOPER.md

100
Karthik RavishankarBengaluru India46 Ratings36 Reviews
I am an extremely Dynamic person but it doesn't mean I know Dynamic Programming :)
8 days ago

I have used protractor in my day to day tasks at Morgan Stanley in testing Angular apps. Protractor is the testing framework for Angular apps which has great support. Though I haven't spent a lot of time on testing apps, I've got my basics covered. In my interaction with protractor, I've had a great experience so far. Please NOTE that protractor is used for Integration testing i.e end-to-end. It tests applications in the user's perspective. The thing I love about protractor is that it supports all the majorly used browsers in the market, therefore, giving maximum coverage. If you're looking for a framework for Integration testing of your Angular Apps, you should definitely give Protractor a try, it's worth it! While I was new to protractor, I checked out this article which gave me a broader perspective of the framework https://www.yearofmoo.com/2013/09/advanced-testing-and-debugging-in-angularjs.html

0
Sayak Sarkar
5 months ago
Principal Software Engineer at Red Hat, open web evangelist and a friendly developer.
5 months ago
Great Documentation
Highly Customizable
Performant

The quintessential e2e test runner for angular based web applications. With a great tutorial available for newbies to get started with protractor is a great module to get started with writing end to end test cases in general. It also has great compatibility with Selenium so that's a great plus in it's favour.

0
Hicham Jabbour
7 months ago
An aspiring web development and programming professional with good amount of exposure in the implementation of various web technologies
7 months ago

Great library for running end-to-end automated testing suit cases of angular and non angular apps

1
vishnuprasad-95
Emad Kheir
5 months ago
Full-stack Software Engineer
5 months ago
Ankur Dutta
7 months ago
Electronics Engineer. Fullstack developer. DIY Hobbyist.
7 months ago

