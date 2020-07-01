=====================================
Use git flow on this branch (reactify-and-cleanup) Add --no-ff to your merge options on this branch. If you merge a branch on reactify-and-cleanup with ff I'll be really sad and cry
Labeling convention:
In order to build Prototypo, you need to install the following software-packages on your system:
Clone a copy of the main Prototypo git repository
$ git clone git://github.com/byte-foundry/prototypo.git && cd prototypo
Install build scripts and frontend libraries
$ yarn
$ yarn start
This operation currently requires either Fontforge or using a hosted service such as onlinefontconverter.
Files with a
.js,
.jsx or
.json extension in this repository are licensed under MPLv2. All other files (including
.css,
.scss,
.svg and
.png files) are the property of Prototypo SAS and cannot be redistributed outside of a Github.com repository. Prototypo and its logo are registered trademarks of Prototypo SAS.