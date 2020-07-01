Prototypo, Streamlining font creation

=====================================

BEFORE ANYTHING !

Use git flow on this branch (reactify-and-cleanup) Add --no-ff to your merge options on this branch. If you merge a branch on reactify-and-cleanup with ff I'll be really sad and cry

Labeling convention:

Feature -> feat/name-of-feature

Fix -> fix/name-of-fix_issuenumber

Before installing Prototypo

In order to build Prototypo, you need to install the following software-packages on your system:

Git

node >= 4 with npm >= 3 or yarn

Installing Prototypo

Clone a copy of the main Prototypo git repository

$ git clone git://github.com/byte-foundry/prototypo.git && cd prototypo

Install build scripts and frontend libraries

$ yarn

Running Prototypo

$ yarn start

Roadmap to v1.0

possibility to modify text directly in the preview (#78) ……… ✓

a complete alphabet with alternates (some numbers, punctuation and accents are missing) ……… ✓

automatic spacing (#124)

generating binary font-files such as .otf, see the current workaround (#12) ……… ✓

personnal library to save and load different fonts (#125) ……… ✓

undo/redo history (#94) ……… ✓

Known issues

font export is broken in Safari (#111)

Converting an .svg font to other font formats

This operation currently requires either Fontforge or using a hosted service such as onlinefontconverter.

License