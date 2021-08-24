⛔️ DEPRECATED: This module is no longer maintained
Protocol Buffers for Node.js and the browser without compilation.
Forked from protocol-buffers.
> npm install protons
Assuming the following
test.proto file exists
enum FOO {
BAR = 1;
}
message Test {
required float num = 1;
required string payload = 2;
}
message AnotherOne {
repeated FOO list = 1;
}
message WithOptional {
optional string payload = 1;
}
Use the above proto file to encode/decode messages by doing
const protons = require('protons')
// pass a proto file as a buffer/string or pass a parsed protobuf-schema object
const messages = protons(fs.readFileSync('test.proto'))
const buf = messages.Test.encode({
num: 42,
payload: 'hello world'
})
console.log(buf) // should print a buffer
To decode a message use
Test.decode
const obj = messages.Test.decode(buf)
console.log(obj) // should print an object similar to above
Enums are accessed in the same way as messages
const buf = messages.AnotherOne.encode({
list: [
messages.FOO.BAR
]
})
Nested emums are accessed as properties on the corresponding message
const buf = message.SomeMessage.encode({
list: [
messages.SomeMessage.NESTED_ENUM.VALUE
]
})
See the Google Protocol Buffers docs for more information about the available types etc.
Decoded object properties can be interacted with using accessor methods:
const obj = messages.WithOptional.decode(messages.WithOptional.encode({}))
obj.hasPayload() // false
obj.getPayload() // ''
obj.setPayload('hello world')
obj.getPayload() // 'hello world'
obj.clearPayload()
obj.getPayload() // undefined
This module is pretty fast.
You can run the benchmarks yourself by doing
npm run bench.
On my Macbook Pro it gives the following results
JSON (encode) x 703,160 ops/sec ±2.06% (91 runs sampled)
JSON (decode) x 619,564 ops/sec ±1.60% (94 runs sampled)
JSON (encode + decode) x 308,635 ops/sec ±1.74% (92 runs sampled)
protocol-buffers@4.1.0 (encode) x 693,570 ops/sec ±1.55% (92 runs sampled)
protocol-buffers@4.1.0 (decode) x 1,894,031 ops/sec ±1.61% (93 runs sampled)
protocol-buffers@4.1.0 (encode + decode) x 444,229 ops/sec ±1.50% (93 runs sampled)
protons@1.0.1 (encode) x 435,058 ops/sec ±1.46% (91 runs sampled)
protons@1.0.1 (decode) x 29,548 ops/sec ±3.29% (78 runs sampled)
protons@1.0.1 (encode + decode) x 27,042 ops/sec ±4.41% (80 runs sampled)
Note that JSON parsing/serialization in node is a native function that is really fast.
Compiled protocol buffers messages are valid levelup encodings.
This means you can pass them as
valueEncoding and
keyEncoding.
const level = require('level')
const db = level('db')
db.put('hello', {payload:'world'}, {valueEncoding:messages.Test}, (err) => {
db.get('hello', {valueEncoding:messages.Test}, (err, message) => {
console.log(message)
})
})
MIT