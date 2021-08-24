⛔️ DEPRECATED: This module is no longer maintained

protons

Protocol Buffers for Node.js and the browser without compilation. Forked from protocol-buffers.

Install

> npm install protons

Usage

Assuming the following test.proto file exists

enum FOO { BAR = 1; } message Test { required float num = 1; required string payload = 2; } message AnotherOne { repeated FOO list = 1; } message WithOptional { optional string payload = 1; }

Use the above proto file to encode/decode messages by doing

const protons = require ( 'protons' ) const messages = protons(fs.readFileSync( 'test.proto' )) const buf = messages.Test.encode({ num : 42 , payload : 'hello world' }) console .log(buf)

To decode a message use Test.decode

const obj = messages.Test.decode(buf) console .log(obj)

Enums are accessed in the same way as messages

const buf = messages.AnotherOne.encode({ list : [ messages.FOO.BAR ] })

Nested emums are accessed as properties on the corresponding message

const buf = message.SomeMessage.encode({ list : [ messages.SomeMessage.NESTED_ENUM.VALUE ] })

See the Google Protocol Buffers docs for more information about the available types etc.

Properties

Decoded object properties can be interacted with using accessor methods:

const obj = messages.WithOptional.decode(messages.WithOptional.encode({})) obj.hasPayload() obj.getPayload() obj.setPayload( 'hello world' ) obj.getPayload() obj.clearPayload() obj.getPayload()

Performance

This module is pretty fast.

You can run the benchmarks yourself by doing npm run bench .

On my Macbook Pro it gives the following results

JSON (encode) x 703 , 160 ops / sec ± 2 .06 % ( 91 runs sampled) JSON (decode) x 619 , 564 ops / sec ± 1 .60 % ( 94 runs sampled) JSON (encode + decode) x 308 , 635 ops / sec ± 1 .74 % ( 92 runs sampled) protocol-buffers @ 4 .1 .0 (encode) x 693 , 570 ops / sec ± 1 .55 % ( 92 runs sampled) protocol-buffers @ 4 .1 .0 (decode) x 1 , 894 , 031 ops / sec ± 1 .61 % ( 93 runs sampled) protocol-buffers @ 4 .1 .0 (encode + decode) x 444 , 229 ops / sec ± 1 .50 % ( 93 runs sampled) protons @ 1 .0 .1 (encode) x 435 , 058 ops / sec ± 1 .46 % ( 91 runs sampled) protons @ 1 .0 .1 (decode) x 29 , 548 ops / sec ± 3 .29 % ( 78 runs sampled) protons @ 1 .0 .1 (encode + decode) x 27 , 042 ops / sec ± 4 .41 % ( 80 runs sampled)

Note that JSON parsing/serialization in node is a native function that is really fast.

Leveldb encoding compatibility

Compiled protocol buffers messages are valid levelup encodings. This means you can pass them as valueEncoding and keyEncoding .

const level = require ( 'level' ) const db = level( 'db' ) db.put( 'hello' , { payload : 'world' }, { valueEncoding :messages.Test}, (err) => { db.get( 'hello' , { valueEncoding :messages.Test}, (err, message) => { console .log(message) }) })

License

MIT