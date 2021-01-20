openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
pn

proton-native

by Gustav Hansen
2.0.4 (see all)

A React environment for cross platform desktop apps

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

54

GitHub Stars

10.8K

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

32

Package

Dependencies

13

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Average Rating

5.0/52
Read All Reviews
Be the first to give feedback

Readme

proton native Logo by @elisiri

Announcement

Sadly I don't have time to dedicate time to this project. Some others have created a fork here to continue the work: https://github.com/proton-nativejs/proton-native

npm npm styled with prettier PRs Welcome MIT License Gitter chat

Create desktop applications through a React syntax, on all platforms.

V2 is released!

V2 has been released and it brings a whole host of improvements including new components that are identical to React Native, styling, flexbox, hot reloading, and more. You can read the full writeup here. To try it out, visit the documentation for instructions on how to get started!

Features

  • Same syntax and components as React Native
  • Works with existing React libraries such as Redux
  • Cross platform
  • No more Electron
  • Compatible with all normal Node.js packages
  • Hot reloading

Images

Documentation

See the documentation for how to get started and details on all the components.

Examples

Examples can be found in examples/.

Contributing

All contributions are welcome. Just make a PR.

Accelerated by KeyCDN

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
Nastuzzi Samy41 Ratings32 Reviews
Co-Founder and CTO of BRIC A VRAC. Cannot live without developing
2 months ago
Sazzad-Anwar27 Ratings0 Reviews
Full-stack developer specializing in React-Redux, Nextjs, Express,Node.js, MVC architecture, Microservice architecture, MongoDB, MySQL, Docker.
October 16, 2020

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial