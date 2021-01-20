Logo by @elisiri

Announcement

Sadly I don't have time to dedicate time to this project. Some others have created a fork here to continue the work: https://github.com/proton-nativejs/proton-native

Create desktop applications through a React syntax, on all platforms.

V2 is released!

V2 has been released and it brings a whole host of improvements including new components that are identical to React Native, styling, flexbox, hot reloading, and more. You can read the full writeup here. To try it out, visit the documentation for instructions on how to get started!

Features

Same syntax and components as React Native

Works with existing React libraries such as Redux

Cross platform

No more Electron

Compatible with all normal Node.js packages

Hot reloading

Images

See the documentation for how to get started and details on all the components.

Examples

Examples can be found in examples/ .

Contributing

All contributions are welcome. Just make a PR.