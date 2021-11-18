Proton is a lightweight and powerful Javascript particle animation library. Use it to easily create a variety of cool particle effects.

Check out examples at http://drawcall.github.io/Proton/. The 3D version of the proton engine is here https://github.com/drawcall/three.proton/

Features

Easy to use It takes only a dozen lines of code to create a particle animation effect.

It takes only a dozen lines of code to create a particle animation effect. Multiple effects Use Proton to create flames, fireworks, bullets, explosions, and more.

Use Proton to create flames, fireworks, bullets, explosions, and more. Any scene You can use it in frameworks such as react , vue , angular , and pixi.js , Phaser , etc.

You can use it in frameworks such as , , , and , , etc. Efficient rendering Its rendering efficiency is very high, you can render tens of thousands of particles in the page.

Its rendering efficiency is very high, you can render tens of thousands of particles in the page. Simulated physics Proton can simulate various physical properties including gravity and Brownian motion.

Proton can simulate various physical properties including gravity and Brownian motion. Several renderers Proton provides a variety of renderers, of course you can also customize your own renderer CanvasRenderer - Proton's canvas renderer DomRenderer - Proton's dom renderer, supporting hardware acceleration. WebGLRenderer - Proton's webgl renderer. PixelRenderer - Proton's pixel renderer, It can implement pixel animation. EaselRenderer - Easeljs proton renderer. EaselRenderer - Pixi.js proton renderer. CustomRenderer - Use a custom renderer that can be applied to any scene.

Proton provides a variety of renderers, of course you can also customize your own renderer

Documentation

See detailed documentation please visit https://projects.jpeer.at/proton/. Thank you very much @matsu7089 for writing a good tutorial.

Installation

Install using npm

Note: NPM package-name has been changed from proton-js to proton-engine

npm install proton-engine --save

import Proton from "proton-engine" ;

OR include in html

< script type = "text/javascript" src = "js/proton.min.js" > </ script >

Usage

Proton is very simple to use, a dozen lines of code can create a particle animation.

const proton = new Proton(); const emitter = new Proton.Emitter(); emitter.rate = new Proton.Rate(Proton.getSpan( 10 , 20 ), 0.1 ); emitter.addInitialize( new Proton.Radius( 1 , 12 )); emitter.addInitialize( new Proton.Life( 2 , 4 )); emitter.addInitialize( new Proton.Velocity( 3 , Proton.getSpan( 0 , 360 ), "polar" )); emitter.addBehaviour( new Proton.Color( "ff0000" , "random" )); emitter.addBehaviour( new Proton.Alpha( 1 , 0 )); emitter.p.x = canvas.width / 2 ; emitter.p.y = canvas.height / 2 ; emitter.emit( 5 ); proton.addEmitter(emitter); const renderer = new Proton.CanvasRenderer(canvas); proton.addRenderer(renderer);

Remarks

Proton.Span (or Proton.getSpan ) is a very important concept of the Proton engine, it's everywhere. If you understand its usage, you can create almost any desired effect!

If you want to create wind, rain, or snow, etc, you can use the emitter.preEmit method to pre-render the scene.

Use Proton.Body and Proton.Color at the same time. I suggest you'd better use the WebGLRenderer not CanvasRenderer .

Added Proton.Cyclone behavior, you can make vortex effects with Cyclone. Demo please check here.

proton.fps In most cases, you don't need to set this property. You can set this property when the game engine has fixed fps or some browsers have a higher refresh rate.

Use Euler integration calculation is more accurate (default false) Proton.USE_CLOCK = false or true; .

Proton has now been upgraded to the v4 version. Performance has been greatly improved and api also has some improvements. For more details, please check here.

Building

node is a dependency, use terminal to install it with:

git clone git: ... npm install npm run build

And run example

npm start

Changelog

Detailed changes for each release are documented in the release notes.

License

Proton is released under the MIT License. http://www.opensource.org/licenses/mit-license