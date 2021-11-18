openbase logo
protomaps

by protomaps
1.15.0 (see all)

Lightweight vector map rendering, labeling and symbology for the web

Popularity

Downloads/wk

286

GitHub Stars

275

Maintenance

Last Commit

3mos ago

Contributors

6

Package

Dependencies

10

License

BSD-3-Clause

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Readme

protomaps.js

A vector map renderer for the web.

npm Test suite minzipped size

This project is a complete web map renderer - including quality label layout, pattern fills, and icons - in as simple as possible of an implementation. It's an alternative to renderers like Mapbox GL JS in a fraction of the size.

Features

  • Render static maps to Canvas elements or interactive maps with Leaflet integration
  • Supports variable web fonts with multiple weights and italics in a single font file
  • Can read normal Z/X/Y tile URLs or offline, S3-hosted tile archives in PMTiles format
  • Full out-of-the-box support for right-to-left and Indic/Brahmic writing systems
  • Configurable via plain JavaScript
  • Extensible API for defining your own symbolizers

See the docs on what protomaps.js is, what protomaps.js is not

Demos

How to use

<script src="https://unpkg.com/protomaps@latest/dist/protomaps.min.js"></script>
<script>
    const map = L.map('map')
    var layer = protomaps.leafletLayer({url:'FILE.pmtiles OR ENDPOINT/{z}/{x}/{y}.pbf'})
    layer.addTo(map)
</script>

Exports of OpenStreetMap data in PMTiles format can be obtained from https://protomaps.com/bundles.

Project Status

The design is still evolving rapidly, so do not expect any kind of stable internal or external-facing API between minor versions. But please do report bugs and discuss requirements in the Issues.

See Also

