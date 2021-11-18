A vector map renderer for the web.

This project is a complete web map renderer - including quality label layout, pattern fills, and icons - in as simple as possible of an implementation. It's an alternative to renderers like Mapbox GL JS in a fraction of the size.

Features

Render static maps to Canvas elements or interactive maps with Leaflet integration

Supports variable web fonts with multiple weights and italics in a single font file

Can read normal Z/X/Y tile URLs or offline, S3-hosted tile archives in PMTiles format

Full out-of-the-box support for right-to-left and Indic/Brahmic writing systems

Configurable via plain JavaScript

Extensible API for defining your own symbolizers

See the docs on what protomaps.js is, what protomaps.js is not

Demos

How to use

< script src = "https://unpkg.com/protomaps@latest/dist/protomaps.min.js" > </ script > < script > const map = L.map( 'map' ) var layer = protomaps.leafletLayer({url: 'FILE.pmtiles OR ENDPOINT/{z}/{x}/{y}.pbf' }) layer.addTo(map) </ script >

Exports of OpenStreetMap data in PMTiles format can be obtained from https://protomaps.com/bundles.

Project Status

The design is still evolving rapidly, so do not expect any kind of stable internal or external-facing API between minor versions. But please do report bugs and discuss requirements in the Issues.

See Also