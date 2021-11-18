A vector map renderer for the web.
This project is a complete web map renderer - including quality label layout, pattern fills, and icons - in as simple as possible of an implementation. It's an alternative to renderers like Mapbox GL JS in a fraction of the size.
See the docs on what protomaps.js is, what protomaps.js is not
<script src="https://unpkg.com/protomaps@latest/dist/protomaps.min.js"></script>
<script>
const map = L.map('map')
var layer = protomaps.leafletLayer({url:'FILE.pmtiles OR ENDPOINT/{z}/{x}/{y}.pbf'})
layer.addTo(map)
</script>
Exports of OpenStreetMap data in PMTiles format can be obtained from https://protomaps.com/bundles.
The design is still evolving rapidly, so do not expect any kind of stable internal or external-facing API between minor versions. But please do report bugs and discuss requirements in the Issues.