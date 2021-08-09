protocolify

Prepend https:// to humanized URLs like sindresorhus.com and file:// to file paths

Useful when you want to accept either a local file or URL as argument in your CLI app.

Install

npm install protocolify

Usage

import protocolify from 'protocolify' ; protocolify( 'sindresorhus.com' ); protocolify( 'localhost' , { https : false }); protocolify( 'https://sindresorhus.com' ); protocolify( 'index.js' );

API

urlOrFilePath

Type: string

The URL to prepend https:// or file path to prepend file:// .

options

Type: object

https

Type: boolean \ Default: true