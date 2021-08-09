Prepend
https://to humanized URLs like
sindresorhus.comand
file://to file paths
Useful when you want to accept either a local file or URL as argument in your CLI app.
$ npm install protocolify
import protocolify from 'protocolify';
protocolify('sindresorhus.com');
//=> 'https://sindresorhus.com'
protocolify('localhost', {https: false});
//=> 'http://localhost'
protocolify('https://sindresorhus.com');
//=> 'https://sindresorhus.com'
// If it exists on disk, it will be interpreted as a file and not a URL
protocolify('index.js');
//=> 'file:///Users/sindresorhus/dev/protocolify/index.js'
Type:
string
The URL to prepend
https:// or file path to prepend
file://.
Type:
object
Type:
boolean\
Default:
true
Prepend
https:// instead of
http:// to URLs.