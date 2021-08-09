openbase logo
protocolify

by Sindre Sorhus
4.0.0 (see all)

Prepend `https://` to humanized URLs like `sindresorhus.com` and `file://` to file paths

npm
GitHub
CDN

28K

GitHub Stars

22

Maintenance

Last Commit

6mos ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

protocolify

Prepend https:// to humanized URLs like sindresorhus.com and file:// to file paths

Useful when you want to accept either a local file or URL as argument in your CLI app.

Install

$ npm install protocolify

Usage

import protocolify from 'protocolify';

protocolify('sindresorhus.com');
//=> 'https://sindresorhus.com'

protocolify('localhost', {https: false});
//=> 'http://localhost'

protocolify('https://sindresorhus.com');
//=> 'https://sindresorhus.com'

// If it exists on disk, it will be interpreted as a file and not a URL
protocolify('index.js');
//=> 'file:///Users/sindresorhus/dev/protocolify/index.js'

API

protocolify(urlOrFilePath, options?)

urlOrFilePath

Type: string

The URL to prepend https:// or file path to prepend file://.

options

Type: object

https

Type: boolean\ Default: true

Prepend https:// instead of http:// to URLs.

