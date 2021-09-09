openbase logo
pbs

protocol-buffers-schema

by Mathias Buus
3.6.0 (see all)

No nonsense protocol buffers schema parser written in Javascript

Readme

protocol-buffers-schema

No nonsense protocol buffers schema parser written in Javascript

npm install protocol-buffers-schema

build status

Usage

First save the following file as example.proto

syntax = "proto2";

message Point {
  required int32 x = 1;
  required int32 y=2;
  optional string label = 3;
}

message Line {
  required Point start = 1;
  required Point end = 2;
  optional string label = 3;
}

The run the following example

var fs = require('fs')
var schema = require('protocol-buffers-schema')

// pass a buffer or string to schema.parse
var sch = schema.parse(fs.readFileSync('example.proto'))

// will print out the schema as a javascript object
console.log(sch)

Running the above example will print something like

{
  syntax: 2,
  package: null,
  enums: [],
  messages: [{
    name: 'Point',
    enums: [],
    messages: [],
    options: {},
    fields: [{
      name: 'x',
      type: 'int32',
      tag: 1,
      required: true,
      repeated: false,
      options: {}
    }, {
      name: 'y',
      type: 'int32',
      tag: 2,
      required: true,
      repeated: false,
      options: {}
    }, {
      name: 'label',
      type: 'string',
      tag: 3,
      required: false,
      repeated: false,
      options: {}
    }]
  }, {
    name: 'Line',
    enums: [],
    messages: [],
    options: {},
    fields: [{
      name: 'start',
      type: 'Point',
      tag: 1,
      required: true,
      repeated: false,
      options: {}
    }, {
      name: 'end',
      type: 'Point',
      tag: 2,
      required: true,
      repeated: false,
      options: {}
    }, {
      name: 'label',
      type: 'string',
      tag: 3,
      required: false,
      repeated: false,
      options: {}
    }]
  }],
  options:{}
}

API

schema.parse(protobufSchemaBufferOrString)

Parses a .proto schema into a javascript object

schema.stringify(schema)

Stringifies a parsed schema back into .proto format

License

MIT

