No nonsense protocol buffers schema parser written in Javascript

npm install protocol-buffers-schema

Usage

First save the following file as example.proto

syntax = "proto2"; message Point { required int32 x = 1; required int32 y=2; optional string label = 3; } message Line { required Point start = 1; required Point end = 2; optional string label = 3; }

The run the following example

var fs = require ( 'fs' ) var schema = require ( 'protocol-buffers-schema' ) var sch = schema.parse(fs.readFileSync( 'example.proto' )) console .log(sch)

Running the above example will print something like

{ syntax : 2 , package : null , enums : [], messages : [{ name : 'Point' , enums : [], messages : [], options : {}, fields : [{ name : 'x' , type : 'int32' , tag : 1 , required : true , repeated : false , options : {} }, { name : 'y' , type : 'int32' , tag : 2 , required : true , repeated : false , options : {} }, { name : 'label' , type : 'string' , tag : 3 , required : false , repeated : false , options : {} }] }, { name : 'Line' , enums : [], messages : [], options : {}, fields : [{ name : 'start' , type : 'Point' , tag : 1 , required : true , repeated : false , options : {} }, { name : 'end' , type : 'Point' , tag : 2 , required : true , repeated : false , options : {} }, { name : 'label' , type : 'string' , tag : 3 , required : false , repeated : false , options : {} }] }], options :{} }

API

Parses a .proto schema into a javascript object

Stringifies a parsed schema back into .proto format

License

MIT