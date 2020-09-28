Base encodings for protocol-buffers.
npm install protocol-buffers-encodings
Moved into it's own module for lighter installs
var encodings = require('protocol-buffers-encodings')
var buf = Buffer.alloc(4096)
encodings.string('hi', buf, 0)
console.log(encodings.string(buf, 0)) // prints 'hi'
In general all encoders follow this API
buffer = enc.encode(value, buffer, offset)
Encode a value.
buffer should be a buffer big enough to fit the value,
offset should be the byte offset in the buffer where you want to write it.
The buffer is returned for conveinience.
After a value has been encoded
enc.encode.bytes contains the amount of bytes used in the buffer.
value = enc.decode(buffer, offset)
Decode a value.
buffer shoudl be an encoded value and
offset should be the byte offset where you want to start decoding.
After a value has been decoded
enc.decode.bytes contains the amount of bytes that was consumed from the buffer.
var len = enc.encodingLength(value)
Use this method to calculate how much space is needed to encode a value.
enc.type
A number indicating the protobuf wire type for the encoding
The following encodings are available
encodings.bytes - encode a buffer
encodings.string - encode a string
encodings.bool - encode a boolean
encodings.uint64 - encode a uint64 to varint
encodings.uint32 - encode a uint32 to varint
encodings.sint64 - encode a signed int64 to a signed varint
encodings.sint32 - encode a signed int32 to a signed varint
encodings.int64 - encode a signed int64 to a varint
encodings.int32 - encode a signed int32 to a varint
encodings.fixed32 - encode a uint32 to a fixed 4 byte buffer
encodings.sfixed32 - encode a signed int32 to a fixed 4 byte buffer
encodings.fixed64 - encode a uint64 (represented as a buffer) to a fixed 8 byte buffer
encodings.sfixed64 - encode a signed int64 (represented as a buffer) to a fixed 8 byte buffer
encodings.double - encode a double
encodings.float - encode a float
encodings.enum - encode a numeric enum as a varint
MIT