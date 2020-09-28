openbase logo
pbe

protocol-buffers-encodings

by Mathias Buus
1.1.1 (see all)

Base encodings for protocol-buffers

npm
GitHub
29.4K

GitHub Stars

18

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

0

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

protocol-buffers-encodings

Base encodings for protocol-buffers.

npm install protocol-buffers-encodings

build status

Moved into it's own module for lighter installs

Usage

var encodings = require('protocol-buffers-encodings')
var buf = Buffer.alloc(4096)

encodings.string('hi', buf, 0)
console.log(encodings.string(buf, 0)) // prints 'hi'

API

In general all encoders follow this API

buffer = enc.encode(value, buffer, offset)

Encode a value. buffer should be a buffer big enough to fit the value, offset should be the byte offset in the buffer where you want to write it. The buffer is returned for conveinience.

After a value has been encoded enc.encode.bytes contains the amount of bytes used in the buffer.

value = enc.decode(buffer, offset)

Decode a value. buffer shoudl be an encoded value and offset should be the byte offset where you want to start decoding.

After a value has been decoded enc.decode.bytes contains the amount of bytes that was consumed from the buffer.

var len = enc.encodingLength(value)

Use this method to calculate how much space is needed to encode a value.

enc.type

A number indicating the protobuf wire type for the encoding

Encodings

The following encodings are available

  • encodings.bytes - encode a buffer
  • encodings.string - encode a string
  • encodings.bool - encode a boolean
  • encodings.uint64 - encode a uint64 to varint
  • encodings.uint32 - encode a uint32 to varint
  • encodings.sint64 - encode a signed int64 to a signed varint
  • encodings.sint32 - encode a signed int32 to a signed varint
  • encodings.int64 - encode a signed int64 to a varint
  • encodings.int32 - encode a signed int32 to a varint
  • encodings.fixed32 - encode a uint32 to a fixed 4 byte buffer
  • encodings.sfixed32 - encode a signed int32 to a fixed 4 byte buffer
  • encodings.fixed64 - encode a uint64 (represented as a buffer) to a fixed 8 byte buffer
  • encodings.sfixed64 - encode a signed int64 (represented as a buffer) to a fixed 8 byte buffer
  • encodings.double - encode a double
  • encodings.float - encode a float
  • encodings.enum - encode a numeric enum as a varint

License

MIT

