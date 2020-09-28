Base encodings for protocol-buffers.

npm install protocol-buffers-encodings

Moved into it's own module for lighter installs

Usage

var encodings = require ( 'protocol-buffers-encodings' ) var buf = Buffer.alloc( 4096 ) encodings.string( 'hi' , buf, 0 ) console .log(encodings.string(buf, 0 ))

API

In general all encoders follow this API

buffer = enc.encode(value, buffer, offset)

Encode a value. buffer should be a buffer big enough to fit the value, offset should be the byte offset in the buffer where you want to write it. The buffer is returned for conveinience.

After a value has been encoded enc.encode.bytes contains the amount of bytes used in the buffer.

value = enc.decode(buffer, offset)

Decode a value. buffer shoudl be an encoded value and offset should be the byte offset where you want to start decoding.

After a value has been decoded enc.decode.bytes contains the amount of bytes that was consumed from the buffer.

var len = enc.encodingLength(value)

Use this method to calculate how much space is needed to encode a value.

A number indicating the protobuf wire type for the encoding

Encodings

The following encodings are available

encodings.bytes - encode a buffer

- encode a buffer encodings.string - encode a string

- encode a string encodings.bool - encode a boolean

- encode a boolean encodings.uint64 - encode a uint64 to varint

- encode a uint64 to varint encodings.uint32 - encode a uint32 to varint

- encode a uint32 to varint encodings.sint64 - encode a signed int64 to a signed varint

- encode a signed int64 to a signed varint encodings.sint32 - encode a signed int32 to a signed varint

- encode a signed int32 to a signed varint encodings.int64 - encode a signed int64 to a varint

- encode a signed int64 to a varint encodings.int32 - encode a signed int32 to a varint

- encode a signed int32 to a varint encodings.fixed32 - encode a uint32 to a fixed 4 byte buffer

- encode a uint32 to a fixed 4 byte buffer encodings.sfixed32 - encode a signed int32 to a fixed 4 byte buffer

- encode a signed int32 to a fixed 4 byte buffer encodings.fixed64 - encode a uint64 (represented as a buffer) to a fixed 8 byte buffer

- encode a uint64 (represented as a buffer) to a fixed 8 byte buffer encodings.sfixed64 - encode a signed int64 (represented as a buffer) to a fixed 8 byte buffer

- encode a signed int64 (represented as a buffer) to a fixed 8 byte buffer encodings.double - encode a double

- encode a double encodings.float - encode a float

- encode a float encodings.enum - encode a numeric enum as a varint

License

MIT