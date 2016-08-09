protochain

Get a value's prototype chain as an Array.

Installation

npm install protochain

Usage

const protochain = require ( 'protochain' )

Primitives

protochain( 123 ) protochain( 'abc' ) protochain( /abc/ ) protochain( true ) protochain( false ) protochain( NaN )

Objects & null/undefined

protochain({}) protochain( Object .create( null )) protochain( null ) protochain( undefined ) protochain()

Errors

protochain (new Error( 'message' ) ) protochain (new TypeError( 'message' ) )

Classes

class Person {} class FancyPerson extends Person {} protochain( new Person()) protochain( new FancyPerson())

ES5 Inheritance

function Person ( ) { } function FancyPerson ( ) { Person.call( this ) } FancyPerson.prototype = Object .create(Person.prototype) protochain( new Person()) protochain( new FancyPerson())

Promises

protochain( Promise .resolve())

Collections

protochain( new Map ()) protochain( new Set ()) protochain( new WeakMap ()) protochain( new WeakSet ())

Typed Arrays

Note: different hierarchy in newer JS engines.

protochain( new Int8Array ())

License

MIT