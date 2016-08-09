openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
pro

protochain

by Tim Kevin Oxley
1.0.5 (see all)

Get the prototype chain of an object or primitive as an Array.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

63.4K

GitHub Stars

10

Maintenance

Last Commit

6yrs ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

0

License

ISC

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

protochain

Get a value's prototype chain as an Array.

Build Status

NPM NPM

Installation

> npm install protochain

Usage

const protochain = require('protochain')

Primitives


protochain(123)
// => [Number.prototype, Object.prototype]

protochain('abc')
// => [String.prototype, Object.prototype]

protochain(/abc/)
// => [RegExp.prototype, Object.prototype]

protochain(true)
// => [Boolean.prototype, Object.prototype]

protochain(false)
// => [Boolean.prototype, Object.prototype]

protochain(NaN)
// => [Number.prototype, Object.prototype]

Objects & null/undefined

protochain({})
// => [Object.prototype]

protochain(Object.create(null))
// => []

protochain(null)
// => []

protochain(undefined)
// => []

protochain()
// => []

Errors

protochain(new Error('message'))
// => [Error.prototype, Object.prototype]

protochain(new TypeError('message'))
// => [TypeError.prototype, Error.prototype, Object.prototype]

Classes

class Person {}
class FancyPerson extends Person {}

protochain(new Person())
// => [Person.prototype, Object.prototype]

protochain(new FancyPerson())
// => [FancyPerson.prototype, Person.prototype, Object.prototype])

ES5 Inheritance

function Person() {

}

function FancyPerson() {
  Person.call(this)
}

FancyPerson.prototype = Object.create(Person.prototype)

protochain(new Person())
// => [Person.prototype, Object.prototype]

protochain(new FancyPerson())
// => [FancyPerson.prototype, Person.prototype, Object.prototype]

Promises

protochain(Promise.resolve())
// => [Promise.prototype, Object.prototype]

Collections

protochain(new Map())
// => [Map.prototype, Object.prototype]

protochain(new Set())
// => [Set.prototype, Object.prototype]

protochain(new WeakMap())
// => [WeakMap.prototype, Object.prototype]

protochain(new WeakSet())
// => [WeakSet.prototype, Object.prototype]

Typed Arrays

Note: different hierarchy in newer JS engines.

protochain(new Int8Array())

// Newer Engines
// => [Int8Array.prototype, TypedArray.prototype, Object.prototype]

// Older Engines
// => [Int8Array.prototype, Object.prototype]

License

MIT

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial