Create protoc code-generation plugins easily in nodejs
npm i -S protoc-plugin
You can checkout the code in the
example/ dir, but here is a quick example:
#! /usr/bin/env node
const protocPlugin = require('protoc-plugin')
protocPlugin(protos => {
// do stuff here with protos
// return array like [{name: 'filename', content: 'CONTENTS'}]
})
Make sure not to output anything to
stdout (for example with
console.log) because protoc uses
stdout. I use
console.error to output stuff to the user.
Since it's a promise, you can
throw or just return
Promise.reject('reason'), and you can do async stuff with promises.
Once you have made your plugin, save it as
protoc-gen-NAME, give it executable permissions, then run it like this:
protoc --plugin=protoc-gen-NAME --NAME_out=generated yourfile.proto
If you put it in your path, you don't need the
--plugin=protoc-gen-NAME part.
PRO TIP - use npm's
binin your package.json to get your plugin script installed, cross-platform, in the user's path.
findCommentByPath
There is a utility included for finding comments in various places in the protobuf file. It's a lil obtuse, but you can look in the spec for more info.
Here are some
locationList addresses I use a lot in protoc plugins:
* [4, m] - message comments
* [4, m, 2, f] - field comments in message
* [6, s] - service comments
* [6, s, 2, r] - rpc comments in service
where:
m - the method count in the proto, from index 0
f - the field-count in the method, from index 0
s - the service definition in the proto, from index 0
r - the RPC definition in the service, from index 0
like this:
// [4, 0] is right here
message MyMessage {
// [4, 0, 2, 0] is right here
int32 field1 = 1;
}
// [6, 0] is right here
service MyService {
// [6, 0, 2, 0] is here!
rpc (MyMessage) returns (MyMessage);
}
There are more addresses, but you will have to look at the the spec to figure it out.
const protocPlugin = require('protoc-plugin')
const findCommentByPath = protocPlugin.findCommentByPath
// output comments for services & messages to stderr
protocPlugin(protos => {
protos.forEach(proto => {
proto.serviceList.forEach((service, s) => {
console.error('SERVICE', service.name, findCommentByPath([6, s], proto.sourceCodeInfo.locationList))
service.methodList.forEach((rpc, r) => {
console.error('RPC', rpc.name, findCommentByPath([6, s, 2, r], proto.sourceCodeInfo.locationList))
})
})
proto.messageList.forEach((message, m) => {
console.error('MESSAGE', message.name, findCommentByPath([4, m], proto.sourceCodeInfo.locationList))
message.fieldList.forEach((field, f) => {
console.error('FIELD', field.name, findCommentByPath([4, m, 2, f], proto.sourceCodeInfo.locationList))
})
})
})
// no files written
return []
})
If you need more from the incoming stdin
CodeGeneratorRequest have a look at
example/protoc-gen-extendedlogger.
I am currently including
google/api/annotations proto file, so gRPC-annotions will work out of the box (for example see
proto/helloworld.proto) For any other extensions, you will need to generate the
google-protobuf representation, and require it before parsing. You can easily generate them with a command like this:
protoc --js_out=import_style=commonjs,binary:YOURDIR/ -I PROTODIR/ PROTODIR/YOURFILE.proto
then require like this:
require('./NAMESPACE_pb')
You can see how I have done this with
google/api/annotations_pb in
index.js.