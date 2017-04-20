Create protoc code-generation plugins easily in nodejs

installation

npm i -S protoc-plugin

usage

You can checkout the code in the example/ dir, but here is a quick example:

const protocPlugin = require ( 'protoc-plugin' ) protocPlugin( protos => { })

Make sure not to output anything to stdout (for example with console.log ) because protoc uses stdout . I use console.error to output stuff to the user.

Since it's a promise, you can throw or just return Promise.reject('reason') , and you can do async stuff with promises.

Once you have made your plugin, save it as protoc-gen-NAME , give it executable permissions, then run it like this:

protoc --plugin=protoc-gen-NAME --NAME_out=generated yourfile.proto

If you put it in your path, you don't need the --plugin=protoc-gen-NAME part.

PRO TIP - use npm's bin in your package.json to get your plugin script installed, cross-platform, in the user's path.

There is a utility included for finding comments in various places in the protobuf file. It's a lil obtuse, but you can look in the spec for more info.

Here are some locationList addresses I use a lot in protoc plugins:

* [4, m] - message comments * [4, m, 2, f] - field comments in message * [6, s] - service comments * [6, s, 2, r] - rpc comments in service

where:

m - the method count in the proto, from index 0

like this:

// [4, 0] is right here message MyMessage { // [4, 0, 2, 0] is right here int32 field1 = 1; } // [6, 0] is right here service MyService { // [6, 0, 2, 0] is here! rpc (MyMessage) returns (MyMessage); }

There are more addresses, but you will have to look at the the spec to figure it out.

usage

const protocPlugin = require ( 'protoc-plugin' ) const findCommentByPath = protocPlugin.findCommentByPath protocPlugin( protos => { protos.forEach( proto => { proto.serviceList.forEach( ( service, s ) => { console .error( 'SERVICE' , service.name, findCommentByPath([ 6 , s], proto.sourceCodeInfo.locationList)) service.methodList.forEach( ( rpc, r ) => { console .error( 'RPC' , rpc.name, findCommentByPath([ 6 , s, 2 , r], proto.sourceCodeInfo.locationList)) }) }) proto.messageList.forEach( ( message, m ) => { console .error( 'MESSAGE' , message.name, findCommentByPath([ 4 , m], proto.sourceCodeInfo.locationList)) message.fieldList.forEach( ( field, f ) => { console .error( 'FIELD' , field.name, findCommentByPath([ 4 , m, 2 , f], proto.sourceCodeInfo.locationList)) }) }) }) return [] })

advanced usage

If you need more from the incoming stdin CodeGeneratorRequest have a look at example/protoc-gen-extendedlogger .

extensions

I am currently including google/api/annotations proto file, so gRPC-annotions will work out of the box (for example see proto/helloworld.proto ) For any other extensions, you will need to generate the google-protobuf representation, and require it before parsing. You can easily generate them with a command like this:

protoc --js_out=import_style=commonjs,binary:YOURDIR/ -I PROTODIR/ PROTODIR/YOURFILE.proto

then require like this:

require ( './NAMESPACE_pb' )