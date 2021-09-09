No nonsense protocol buffers schema parser written in Javascript
npm install protocol-buffers-schema
First save the following file as
example.proto
syntax = "proto2";
message Point {
required int32 x = 1;
required int32 y=2;
optional string label = 3;
}
message Line {
required Point start = 1;
required Point end = 2;
optional string label = 3;
}
The run the following example
var fs = require('fs')
var schema = require('protocol-buffers-schema')
// pass a buffer or string to schema.parse
var sch = schema.parse(fs.readFileSync('example.proto'))
// will print out the schema as a javascript object
console.log(sch)
Running the above example will print something like
{
syntax: 2,
package: null,
enums: [],
messages: [{
name: 'Point',
enums: [],
messages: [],
options: {},
fields: [{
name: 'x',
type: 'int32',
tag: 1,
required: true,
repeated: false,
options: {}
}, {
name: 'y',
type: 'int32',
tag: 2,
required: true,
repeated: false,
options: {}
}, {
name: 'label',
type: 'string',
tag: 3,
required: false,
repeated: false,
options: {}
}]
}, {
name: 'Line',
enums: [],
messages: [],
options: {},
fields: [{
name: 'start',
type: 'Point',
tag: 1,
required: true,
repeated: false,
options: {}
}, {
name: 'end',
type: 'Point',
tag: 2,
required: true,
repeated: false,
options: {}
}, {
name: 'label',
type: 'string',
tag: 3,
required: false,
repeated: false,
options: {}
}]
}],
options:{}
}
schema.parse(protobufSchemaBufferOrString)
Parses a .proto schema into a javascript object
schema.stringify(schema)
Stringifies a parsed schema back into .proto format
MIT