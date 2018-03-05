Compiles Protocol Buffer IDL to JSON Schema definitions.

Usage

You can use protobuf-jsonschema as a command line tool, or as a function in node.

The CLI can output JSON or YAML (e.g. for Swagger). If you specify a protobuf message name along with a file, it will output just that message and all dependencies. Otherwise, it will output all messages.

npm install protobuf-jsonschema -g protobuf-jsonschema -- help Usage: protobuf-jsonschema [options] <file> [model] Options: -h, --help output usage information -V, --version output the version number -f, --format [format] output format: json or yaml [json]

In node, protobuf-jsonschema exports a single function that returns an object with the JSON Schema model.

var compile = require ( 'protobuf-jsonschema' ); var all = compile( 'models.proto' ); var single = compile( 'models.proto' , 'MyModel' );

License

MIT