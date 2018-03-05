Compiles Protocol Buffer IDL to JSON Schema definitions.
You can use
protobuf-jsonschema as a command line tool, or as a function in node.
The CLI can output JSON or YAML (e.g. for Swagger). If you specify a protobuf message name along with a file, it will output just that message and all dependencies. Otherwise, it will output all messages.
$ npm install protobuf-jsonschema -g
$ protobuf-jsonschema --help
Usage: protobuf-jsonschema [options] <file> [model]
Options:
-h, --help output usage information
-V, --version output the version number
-f, --format [format] output format: json or yaml [json]
In node,
protobuf-jsonschema exports a single function that returns an object
with the JSON Schema model.
var compile = require('protobuf-jsonschema');
var all = compile('models.proto');
var single = compile('models.proto', 'MyModel');
MIT