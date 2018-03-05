openbase logo
protobuf-jsonschema

by Devon Govett
1.1.1 (see all)

Compiles Protobuf IDL to JSON Schema

Popularity

Downloads/wk

654

GitHub Stars

98

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

3

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

protobuf-jsonschema

Compiles Protocol Buffer IDL to JSON Schema definitions.

Usage

You can use protobuf-jsonschema as a command line tool, or as a function in node.

The CLI can output JSON or YAML (e.g. for Swagger). If you specify a protobuf message name along with a file, it will output just that message and all dependencies. Otherwise, it will output all messages.

$ npm install protobuf-jsonschema -g
$ protobuf-jsonschema --help

  Usage: protobuf-jsonschema [options] <file> [model]

  Options:

    -h, --help             output usage information
    -V, --version          output the version number
    -f, --format [format]  output format: json or yaml [json]

In node, protobuf-jsonschema exports a single function that returns an object with the JSON Schema model.

var compile = require('protobuf-jsonschema');

var all = compile('models.proto');
var single = compile('models.proto', 'MyModel');

License

MIT

