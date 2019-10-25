Many thanks to Mário Freitas/imkira for his work. Thanks to work by Nikolai Vavilov/seishun, package uses `node-gyp``, a bundled protobuf lib and compiles on Windows. Currently maintained by Anton Antonov/syndbg.
This is a fork of http://code.google.com/p/protobuf-for-node/
Works/worked with NodeJS versions:
To install:
# NPM version (may be slightly out-dated, but surely stable)
> npm install protobuf
# 0.8.x/0.10.x support version
> npm install https://github.com/chrisdew/protobuf.git#c4622aa2b954d43902a1444a5bf99957ac5d10c1
# 4.x.x/5.x.x support version
> npm install https://github.com/chrisdew/protobuf.git#399f22901dadecc8132aa86cc638c7a379bc61b2
# 6.x.x/7.x.x support version
> npm install https://github.com/chrisdew/protobuf.git#235983e4a991e2b25dfce26b4180a84edd2a925e
P.S. Breaking change in 0.8.6: uint64 and int64 are now read as Javascript Strings, rather than floating point numbers. They can still be set from Javascript Numbers (as well as from string).
P.P.S. Here's an example I did for https://github.com/chrisdew/protobuf/issues/29 - most users won't need the complication of
bytes fields.
buftest.proto
package com.chrisdew.buftest;
message BufTest {
optional float num = 1;
optional bytes payload = 2;
}
buftest.js
var fs = require('fs');
var Schema = require('protobuf').Schema;
// "schema" contains all message types defined in buftest.proto|desc.
var schema = new Schema(fs.readFileSync('buftest.desc'));
// The "BufTest" message.
var BufTest = schema['com.chrisdew.buftest.BufTest'];
var ob = { num: 42 };
ob.payload = new Buffer("Hello World");
var proto = BufTest.serialize(ob);
console.log('proto.length:', proto.length);
var outOb = BufTest.parse(proto);
console.log('unserialised:', JSON.stringify(outOb));
var payload = new Buffer(outOb.payload);
console.log(payload);
Makefile: (second line begins with a TAB not spaces)
all:
protoc --descriptor_set_out=buftest.desc --include_imports buftest.proto
output:
$ node buftest.js
proto.length: 18
unserialised: {"num":42,"payload":{"0":72,"1":101,"2":108,"3":108,"4":111,"5":32,"6":87,"7":111,"8":114,"9":108,"10":100,"length":11}}
payload: <Buffer 48 65 6c 6c 6f 20 57 6f 72 6c 64>
NodeJS v0.6.X npm
The first steps are to build and install Google's protobuf library. Make sure you have the right version by running "protoc --version" after the install.
wget http://protobuf.googlecode.com/files/protobuf-2.4.1.tar.gz
tar -xzvf protobuf-2.4.1.tar.gz
cd protobuf-2.4.1/
./configure && make && sudo make install
cd
This installs the npm package.
npm install protobuf
For Ubuntu, update library paths.
sudo ldconfig
For OSX, you might need to add the path:
export DYLD_LIBRARY_PATH=/home/chris/node_modules/protobuf/build/Release:/usr/local/lib:$DYLD_LIBRARY_PATH
And test that it works... Run node, try
require('protobuf');
you should see:
{ Schema: [Function: Schema] }
As seen from the instructions above, this is my first attempt at packaging a slightly complex C++ module for NPM.
If you can help me simplify these instructions, please submit a patch.
