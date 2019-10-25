openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
pro

protobuf

by Chris Dew
0.11.1 (see all)

Protocol Buffers for Node.JS

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

64

GitHub Stars

231

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

14

Package

Dependencies

1

License

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Node v6.x.x/7.x.x Now Supported

Many thanks to Mário Freitas/imkira for his work. Thanks to work by Nikolai Vavilov/seishun, package uses `node-gyp``, a bundled protobuf lib and compiles on Windows. Currently maintained by Anton Antonov/syndbg.

Protobuf

This is a fork of http://code.google.com/p/protobuf-for-node/

Works/worked with NodeJS versions:

  • 0.8.x,
  • 0.10.x,
  • 4.x.x,
  • 5.x.x,
  • 6.x.x,
  • 7.x.x

To install:

# NPM version (may be slightly out-dated, but surely stable)
> npm install protobuf
# 0.8.x/0.10.x support version
> npm install https://github.com/chrisdew/protobuf.git#c4622aa2b954d43902a1444a5bf99957ac5d10c1
# 4.x.x/5.x.x support version
> npm install https://github.com/chrisdew/protobuf.git#399f22901dadecc8132aa86cc638c7a379bc61b2
# 6.x.x/7.x.x support version
> npm install https://github.com/chrisdew/protobuf.git#235983e4a991e2b25dfce26b4180a84edd2a925e

All the best,

Chris.

P.S. Breaking change in 0.8.6: uint64 and int64 are now read as Javascript Strings, rather than floating point numbers. They can still be set from Javascript Numbers (as well as from string).

P.P.S. Here's an example I did for https://github.com/chrisdew/protobuf/issues/29 - most users won't need the complication of bytes fields.

buftest.proto

package com.chrisdew.buftest;

message BufTest {
  optional float num  = 1;
  optional bytes payload = 2;
}

buftest.js

var fs = require('fs');
var Schema = require('protobuf').Schema;

// "schema" contains all message types defined in buftest.proto|desc.
var schema = new Schema(fs.readFileSync('buftest.desc'));

// The "BufTest" message.
var BufTest = schema['com.chrisdew.buftest.BufTest'];

var ob = { num: 42 };
ob.payload = new Buffer("Hello World");

var proto = BufTest.serialize(ob);
console.log('proto.length:', proto.length);

var outOb = BufTest.parse(proto);
console.log('unserialised:', JSON.stringify(outOb));

var payload = new Buffer(outOb.payload);
console.log(payload);

Makefile: (second line begins with a TAB not spaces)

all:
    protoc --descriptor_set_out=buftest.desc --include_imports buftest.proto

output:

$ node buftest.js 
proto.length: 18
unserialised: {"num":42,"payload":{"0":72,"1":101,"2":108,"3":108,"4":111,"5":32,"6":87,"7":111,"8":114,"9":108,"10":100,"length":11}}
payload: <Buffer 48 65 6c 6c 6f 20 57 6f 72 6c 64>

Older instructions for use with the NodeJS 0.6.x series.

Prerequisites:

NodeJS v0.6.X npm

To install on Ubuntu and OSX:

The first steps are to build and install Google's protobuf library. Make sure you have the right version by running "protoc --version" after the install.

wget http://protobuf.googlecode.com/files/protobuf-2.4.1.tar.gz
tar -xzvf protobuf-2.4.1.tar.gz
cd protobuf-2.4.1/
./configure && make && sudo make install
cd

This installs the npm package.

npm install protobuf

For Ubuntu, update library paths.

sudo ldconfig

For OSX, you might need to add the path:

export DYLD_LIBRARY_PATH=/home/chris/node_modules/protobuf/build/Release:/usr/local/lib:$DYLD_LIBRARY_PATH

And test that it works... Run node, try 

require('protobuf');

you should see: 

{ Schema: [Function: Schema] }

As seen from the instructions above, this is my first attempt at packaging a slightly complex C++ module for NPM.

If you can help me simplify these instructions, please submit a patch.

Good luck,

Chris.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial