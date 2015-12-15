Protocol Buffer loader module for webpack

Converts .proto files into JSON so they can be loaded without a parser. For use with webpack and ProtoBuf.js

Installation

npm install proto-loader

Usage

Documentation: Using loaders

var ProtoBuf = require ( 'protobufjs/dist/protobuf-light' ); var protoDefinition = require ( 'proto!./message.proto' ); var builder = ProtoBuf.loadJson(protoDefinition);

webpack config

module .exports = { module : { loaders : [ { test : /\.proto$/ , loader : "proto-loader" } ] } };

Then you only need to write: require("./message.proto")

License

MIT (http://www.opensource.org/licenses/mit-license.php)