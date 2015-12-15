Converts .proto files into JSON so they can be loaded without a parser. For use with webpack and ProtoBuf.js
npm install proto-loader
/*
protobufjs has a light build that does not include code for parsing .proto
files. The extra code is not typically necessary if you're using this loader,
but if you still need it, you can change the below line to:
var ProtoBuf = require('protobufjs');
*/
var ProtoBuf = require('protobufjs/dist/protobuf-light');
var protoDefinition = require('proto!./message.proto');
// => returns object converted from message.proto, resolves imports
var builder = ProtoBuf.loadJson(protoDefinition);
//...
module.exports = {
module: {
loaders: [
{
test: /\.proto$/,
loader: "proto-loader"
}
]
}
};
Then you only need to write:
require("./message.proto")