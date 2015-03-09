proto
A prototype-based inheritance/class library that makes it easy to create objects and inheritance hierarchies without losing the power of javascript's prototype system.
proto plays nice - you can use proto to inherit from any object, even if it was created with a different inheritance library!
instanceof works with
proto classes
undefined)!
new operator
proto.
proto properly creates classes that inherit from native objects - even all the
Error types. Inheriting certain native javascript objects has some limitations (see below)
prototype and
constructor properties are propertly set
proto doesn't use
Object.create so it should work with older browsers ( testers welcome! )
proto is small: (833 bytes minified and gzipped in UMD format)
proto is lightweight. It doesn't attempt to emulate class-based languages or create any fancy features you probably don't actually need (interfaces, abstract classes, etc)
var Person = proto(function() { // prototype builder
this.init = function(legs, arms) { // constructor
this.legs = legs
this.arms = arms
}
this.getCaughtInBearTrap = function() { // instance method
this.legs -= 1
}
this.limbs = function() {
return this.arms + this.legs
}
Object.defineProperty(this, 'limbs', { // getters (and setters, etc) can be set right on the prototype!
get: function() {
return this.arms + this.legs
}
})
})
var Girl = proto(Person, function() { // inheritance
this.haveBaby = function() {
return Person(2,2)
}
})
var g = Girl(2,2) // instantiation
g.getCaughtInBearTrap()
console.log("Girl has "+g.limbs+" limbs")
console.log(": (")
var newPerson = g.haveBaby()
console.log("New person has" +newPerson.limbs+" limbs : )")
npm install proto
Accessing proto:
// node.js
var proto = require('proto')
// amd
require.config({paths: {proto: '../generatedBuilds/proto.umd.js'}})
require(['proto'], function(proto) { /* your code */ })
// global variable
<script src="proto.umd.js"></script>
proto; // proto.umd.js can define proto globally if you really
// want to shun module-based design
Using proto:
var Parent = proto(function() {
this; // points to the prototype, so set methods and static properties on this
// the name property has an impact on how proto classes are displayed in dev tools
this.name = 'MyProto'; // set a name for your proto class
this.init = function(v) { // constructor
this; // inside methods, 'this' references the instance
if(v > 0) {
this.x = v // you can normally access the object with this inside methods
} else if(v !== undefined) {
return true // you can return non-object values
} else {
return proto.undefined // return undefined by using a special constructor return value
}
}
this.anythingElse = 5 // static properties can be accessed by the class and the instance
// getters and setters (enumerable makes it available statically too! Ie)
Object.defineProperty(this, 'moose', {
enumerable: true,
get: function() {
return 5
},
set: function() {
console.log("just kidding, i'm not setting anything!")
}
})
// private functions don't have access to the correct 'this', so pass it in
var privateFn = function(that, arg1, etc) {
that.x = arg1 + etc
}
this.doSomething = function() {
privateFn(this, this.x, 1)
}
})
Parent.name; // the name property can be accessed directly from the returned proto class object
// you can inherit from any object!
// the resulting object factory will generate instances inheriting from:
// [if you inherit from]
// [a function]: that function's prototype
// [anything else]: that object itself
var Child = proto(Parent, function(superclass) {
this.init = function() {
superclass.init.apply(this, arguments) // super-class method call
// superclass.prototype.someMethod.apply(this, arguments) // remember that you probably need to access superclass.prototype for parents that aren't proto objects
// superclass.apply(this, arguments) // also remember that parents that aren't proto objects probably won't have an init method, but are constructors themselves (note that this should't be done with proto objectsbecause its creates a new instance)
this.r = 10
}
// create static methods just like instance methods - you can access them from the constructor
this.staticMethod = function(x) {
return this.constructor(x+12) // uses its own constructor to create a Child object
}
})
var object = Child(1) // instantiation
object.doSomething() // method call (as usual)
var object2 = Child.staticMethod(1) // static method call
Child.parent === Parent; // the 'parent' property on the will point to the proto class's parent
Creating a custom Error object:
var CustomError = proto(Error, function(superclass) {
this.name = 'CustomError'
this.init = function(msg, properties) {
superclass.call(this, msg)
for(var n in properties) {
this[n] = properties[n]
}
}
})
proto
Error and other exception types doesn't automatically set a correct
name property, so you need to set it as a static properly "manually".
String can't use the
toString method.
Array doesn't work.
RegExp doesn't work either (the results can't use the
test or
match methods).
name,
length,
arguments, and
caller.
name on firefox.
Browser testing
Chrome [x]
Firefox [x]
Safari [x]
IE11 [ ]
IE10 [ ]
IE9 [ ]
IE8 [ ]
Opera [ ]
performance improvements
Consider creating a Proto2 that focuses on further performance improvements:
Consider prodiving a way to create static properties that are only accessible from the returned class object and not on instances
Anything helps:
How to submit pull requests:
npm install at its root
proto from his
pjs project.
this.name in the class construction function - the function passed to proto)
Released under the MIT license: http://opensource.org/licenses/MIT