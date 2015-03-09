proto

A prototype-based inheritance/class library that makes it easy to create objects and inheritance hierarchies without losing the power of javascript's prototype system.

Why Use proto?

proto plays nice - you can use proto to inherit from any object, even if it was created with a different inheritance library!

proto can inherit from abstract parents - parents that can't be directly instantiated (many class libraries build the prototype by instantiating the parent class)

non-objects can be returned from a constructor (even undefined )!

you can give your classes dynamic names

you don't hafta use the new operator

operator native objects work with proto . proto properly creates classes that inherit from native objects - even all the Error types. Inheriting certain native javascript objects has some limitations (see below)

Example

var Person = proto( function ( ) { this .init = function ( legs, arms ) { this .legs = legs this .arms = arms } this .getCaughtInBearTrap = function ( ) { this .legs -= 1 } this .limbs = function ( ) { return this .arms + this .legs } Object .defineProperty( this , 'limbs' , { get : function ( ) { return this .arms + this .legs } }) }) var Girl = proto(Person, function ( ) { this .haveBaby = function ( ) { return Person( 2 , 2 ) } }) var g = Girl( 2 , 2 ) g.getCaughtInBearTrap() console .log( "Girl has " +g.limbs+ " limbs" ) console .log( ": (" ) var newPerson = g.haveBaby() console .log( "New person has" +newPerson.limbs+ " limbs : )" )

Install

npm install proto

Usage

Accessing proto:

var proto = require ( 'proto' ) require .config({ paths : { proto : '../generatedBuilds/proto.umd.js' }}) require ([ 'proto' ], function ( proto ) { }) <script src= "proto.umd.js" > </ script > proto;

Using proto:

var Parent = proto( function ( ) { this ; this .name = 'MyProto' ; this .init = function ( v ) { this ; if (v > 0 ) { this .x = v } else if (v !== undefined ) { return true } else { return proto.undefined } } this .anythingElse = 5 Object .defineProperty( this , 'moose' , { enumerable : true , get : function ( ) { return 5 }, set : function ( ) { console .log( "just kidding, i'm not setting anything!" ) } }) var privateFn = function ( that, arg1, etc ) { that.x = arg1 + etc } this .doSomething = function ( ) { privateFn( this , this .x, 1 ) } }) Parent.name; var Child = proto(Parent, function ( superclass ) { this .init = function ( ) { superclass.init.apply( this , arguments ) this .r = 10 } this .staticMethod = function ( x ) { return this .constructor(x+ 12 ) } }) var object = Child( 1 ) object.doSomething() var object2 = Child.staticMethod( 1 ) Child.parent === Parent;

Creating a custom Error object:

var CustomError = proto( Error , function ( superclass ) { this .name = 'CustomError' this .init = function ( msg, properties ) { superclass.call( this , msg) for ( var n in properties) { this [n] = properties[n] } } })

Limitations of proto

Inheriting from Error and other exception types doesn't automatically set a correct name property, so you need to set it as a static properly "manually".

and other exception types doesn't automatically set a correct property, so you need to set it as a static properly "manually". Objects inheriting from String can't use the toString method.

can't use the method. Inheriting from Array doesn't work.

doesn't work. Inheriting from RegExp doesn't work either (the results can't use the test or match methods).

doesn't work either (the results can't use the or methods). You can't properly access any non-writable properties of a function from the returned proto-object factory though the properties will work correctly on instances. This includes: name , length , arguments , and caller .

, , , and . Some properties are read-only and so can't be reset on the prototype object. An example is name on firefox.

Todo

Browser testing

Chrome [x]

Firefox [x]

Safari [x]

IE11 [ ]

IE10 [ ]

IE9 [ ]

IE8 [ ]

Opera [ ]

performance improvements Combine ProtoObjectFactory with the NamedFunction so you remove a function call there memoize whether the class has 'init' or not (to remove one branch from ProtoObjectFactory)

Consider creating a Proto2 that focuses on further performance improvements: Requires the use of 'new' Maybe sacrifices dynamic prototypes (that change after constructor creation) to get rid of the prototype chain walking (and just merges in functions)

Consider prodiving a way to create static properties that are only accessible from the returned class object and not on instances Instance methods would still have to be attached to the returned class object, and this means that static properties couldn't have conflicting names (should cause an error)



How to Contribute!

Anything helps:

Creating issues (aka tickets/bugs/etc). Please feel free to use issues to report bugs, request features, and discuss changes

Updating the documentation: ie this readme file. Be bold! Help create amazing documentation!

Submitting pull requests.

How to submit pull requests:

Please create an issue and get my input before spending too much time creating a feature. Work with me to ensure your feature or addition is optimal and fits with the purpose of the project. Fork the repository clone your forked repo onto your machine and run npm install at its root If you're gonna work on multiple separate things, its best to create a separate branch for each of them edit! If it's a code change, please add to the unit tests (at test/protoTest.js) to verify that your change When you're done, run the unit tests and ensure they all pass Commit and push your changes Submit a pull request: https://help.github.com/articles/creating-a-pull-request

Contributors

Special thanks to jayferd, since I got most of the unit tests for proto from his pjs project.

Change Log

1.0.18 - Setting the 'stack' property of custom errors as 'configurable' so you can change it if you want

1.0.17 - Correcting distribution

1.0.16 - optimizing instance creation - made it about 3 times as fast! Now its one of the fastest inheritance libraries!

1.0.15 - changing to using webpack to make UMD packages

1.0.14 - fixing the name property so if there is no name, 'undefined' doesn't become the functions name

1.0.13 - adding a 'parent' property on the returned proto class

1.0.12 - making the constructor's name property settable (via this.name in the class construction function - the function passed to proto)

in the class construction function - the function passed to proto) 1.0.11 - adding the ability to access getters and setters correctly statically

1.0.10 - making the stack property a getter (like it is in native error objects)

1.0.8 - if a static property can't be written (because it's read only or for some other reason throws an exception when being set), it will now silently not set, instead of throwing an exception

1.0.7 - getting rid of useless line in stack trace

1.0.6 - fixing custom error name in stacktraces

1.0.5 - fixing github dependencies

License

Released under the MIT license: http://opensource.org/licenses/MIT