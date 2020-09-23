safeInsert (content: ProseMirrorNode | Fragment, position: ?number, tryToReplace: ?boolean) → fn(tr: Transaction) → Transaction \ Returns a new transaction that inserts a given content at the current cursor position, or at a given position , if it is allowed by schema. If schema restricts such nesting, it will try to find an appropriate place for a given node in the document, looping through parent nodes up until the root document node. If tryToReplace is true and current selection is a NodeSelection, it will replace selected node with inserted content if its allowed by schema. If cursor is inside of an empty paragraph, it will try to replace that paragraph with the given content. If insertion is successful and inserted node has content, it will set cursor inside of that content. It will return an original transaction if the place for insertion hasn't been found.

const node = schema.nodes.extension.createChecked({}); dispatch( safeInsert(node)(tr) );