Install
prosemirror-utils package from npm:
npm install prosemirror-utils
selection
findParentNode
(predicate: fn(node: ProseMirrorNode) → boolean) → fn(selection: Selection) → ?{pos: number, start: number, depth: number, node: ProseMirrorNode}\
Iterates over parent nodes, returning the closest node and its start position
predicate returns truthy for.
start points to the start position of the node,
pos points directly before the node.
const predicate = node => node.type === schema.nodes.blockquote;
const parent = findParentNode(predicate)(selection);
findParentNodeClosestToPos
($pos: ResolvedPos, predicate: fn(node: ProseMirrorNode) → boolean) → ?{pos: number, start: number, depth: number, node: ProseMirrorNode}\
Iterates over parent nodes starting from the given
$pos, returning the closest node and its start position
predicate returns truthy for.
start points to the start position of the node,
pos points directly before the node.
const predicate = node => node.type === schema.nodes.blockquote;
const parent = findParentNodeClosestToPos(state.doc.resolve(5), predicate);
findParentDomRef
(predicate: fn(node: ProseMirrorNode) → boolean, domAtPos: fn(pos: number) → {node: dom.Node, offset: number}) → fn(selection: Selection) → ?dom.Node\
Iterates over parent nodes, returning DOM reference of the closest node
predicate returns truthy for.
const domAtPos = view.domAtPos.bind(view);
const predicate = node => node.type === schema.nodes.table;
const parent = findParentDomRef(predicate, domAtPos)(selection); // <table>
hasParentNode
(predicate: fn(node: ProseMirrorNode) → boolean) → fn(selection: Selection) → boolean\
Checks if there's a parent node
predicate returns truthy for.
if (hasParentNode(node => node.type === schema.nodes.table)(selection)) {
// ....
}
findParentNodeOfType
(nodeType: NodeType | [NodeType]) → fn(selection: Selection) → ?{pos: number, start: number, depth: number, node: ProseMirrorNode}\
Iterates over parent nodes, returning closest node of a given
nodeType.
start points to the start position of the node,
pos points directly before the node.
const parent = findParentNodeOfType(schema.nodes.paragraph)(selection);
findParentNodeOfTypeClosestToPos
($pos: ResolvedPos, nodeType: NodeType | [NodeType]) → ?{pos: number, start: number, depth: number, node: ProseMirrorNode}\
Iterates over parent nodes starting from the given
$pos, returning closest node of a given
nodeType.
start points to the start position of the node,
pos points directly before the node.
const parent = findParentNodeOfTypeClosestToPos(state.doc.resolve(10), schema.nodes.paragraph);
hasParentNodeOfType
(nodeType: NodeType | [NodeType]) → fn(selection: Selection) → boolean\
Checks if there's a parent node of a given
nodeType.
if (hasParentNodeOfType(schema.nodes.table)(selection)) {
// ....
}
findParentDomRefOfType
(nodeType: NodeType | [NodeType], domAtPos: fn(pos: number) → {node: dom.Node, offset: number}) → fn(selection: Selection) → ?dom.Node\
Iterates over parent nodes, returning DOM reference of the closest node of a given
nodeType.
const domAtPos = view.domAtPos.bind(view);
const parent = findParentDomRefOfType(schema.nodes.codeBlock, domAtPos)(selection); // <pre>
findSelectedNodeOfType
(nodeType: NodeType | [NodeType]) → fn(selection: Selection) → ?{pos: number, start: number, depth: number, node: ProseMirrorNode}\
Returns a node of a given
nodeType if it is selected.
start points to the start position of the node,
pos points directly before the node.
const { extension, inlineExtension, bodiedExtension } = schema.nodes;
const selectedNode = findSelectedNodeOfType([
extension,
inlineExtension,
bodiedExtension,
])(selection);
isNodeSelection
(selection: Selection) → boolean\
Checks if current selection is a
NodeSelection.
if (isNodeSelection(tr.selection)) {
// ...
}
findPositionOfNodeBefore
(selection: Selection) → ?number\
Returns position of the previous node.
const pos = findPositionOfNodeBefore(tr.selection);
findDomRefAtPos
(position: number, domAtPos: fn(pos: number) → {node: dom.Node, offset: number}) → dom.Node\
Returns DOM reference of a node at a given
position. If the node type is of type
TEXT_NODE it will return the reference of the parent node.
const domAtPos = view.domAtPos.bind(view);
const ref = findDomRefAtPos($from.pos, domAtPos);
node
flatten
(node: ProseMirrorNode, descend: ?boolean = true) → [{node: ProseMirrorNode, pos: number}]\
Flattens descendants of a given
node. It doesn't descend into a node when descend argument is
false (defaults to
true).
const children = flatten(node);
findChildren
(node: ProseMirrorNode, predicate: fn(node: ProseMirrorNode) → boolean, descend: ?boolean) → [{node: ProseMirrorNode, pos: number}]\
Iterates over descendants of a given
node, returning child nodes predicate returns truthy for. It doesn't descend into a node when descend argument is
false (defaults to
true).
const textNodes = findChildren(node, child => child.isText, false);
findTextNodes
(node: ProseMirrorNode, descend: ?boolean) → [{node: ProseMirrorNode, pos: number}]\
Returns text nodes of a given
node. It doesn't descend into a node when descend argument is
false (defaults to
true).
const textNodes = findTextNodes(node);
findInlineNodes
(node: ProseMirrorNode, descend: ?boolean) → [{node: ProseMirrorNode, pos: number}]\
Returns inline nodes of a given
node. It doesn't descend into a node when descend argument is
false (defaults to
true).
const inlineNodes = findInlineNodes(node);
findBlockNodes
(node: ProseMirrorNode, descend: ?boolean) → [{node: ProseMirrorNode, pos: number}]\
Returns block descendants of a given
node. It doesn't descend into a node when descend argument is
false (defaults to
true).
const blockNodes = findBlockNodes(node);
findChildrenByAttr
(node: ProseMirrorNode, predicate: fn(attrs: ?Object) → boolean, descend: ?boolean) → [{node: ProseMirrorNode, pos: number}]\
Iterates over descendants of a given
node, returning child nodes predicate returns truthy for. It doesn't descend into a node when descend argument is
false (defaults to
true).
const mergedCells = findChildrenByAttr(table, attrs => attrs.colspan === 2);
findChildrenByType
(node: ProseMirrorNode, nodeType: NodeType, descend: ?boolean) → [{node: ProseMirrorNode, pos: number}]\
Iterates over descendants of a given
node, returning child nodes of a given nodeType. It doesn't descend into a node when descend argument is
false (defaults to
true).
const cells = findChildrenByType(table, schema.nodes.tableCell);
findChildrenByMark
(node: ProseMirrorNode, markType: markType, descend: ?boolean) → [{node: ProseMirrorNode, pos: number}]\
Iterates over descendants of a given
node, returning child nodes that have a mark of a given markType. It doesn't descend into a
node when descend argument is
false (defaults to
true).
const nodes = findChildrenByMark(state.doc, schema.marks.strong);
contains
(node: ProseMirrorNode, nodeType: NodeType) → boolean\
Returns
true if a given node contains nodes of a given
nodeType
if (contains(panel, schema.nodes.listItem)) {
// ...
}
removeParentNodeOfType
(nodeType: NodeType | [NodeType]) → fn(tr: Transaction) → Transaction\
Returns a new transaction that removes a node of a given
nodeType. It will return an original transaction if parent node hasn't been found.
dispatch(
removeParentNodeOfType(schema.nodes.table)(tr)
);
replaceParentNodeOfType
(nodeType: NodeType | [NodeType], content: ProseMirrorNode | Fragment) → fn(tr: Transaction) → Transaction\
Returns a new transaction that replaces parent node of a given
nodeType with the given
content. It will return an original transaction if either parent node hasn't been found or replacing is not possible.
const node = schema.nodes.paragraph.createChecked({}, schema.text('new'));
dispatch(
replaceParentNodeOfType(schema.nodes.table, node)(tr)
);
removeSelectedNode
(tr: Transaction) → Transaction\
Returns a new transaction that removes selected node. It will return an original transaction if current selection is not a
NodeSelection.
dispatch(
removeSelectedNode(tr)
);
replaceSelectedNode
(content: ProseMirrorNode | ProseMirrorFragment) → fn(tr: Transaction) → Transaction\
Returns a new transaction that replaces selected node with a given
node, keeping NodeSelection on the new
node.
It will return the original transaction if either current selection is not a NodeSelection or replacing is not possible.
const node = schema.nodes.paragraph.createChecked({}, schema.text('new'));
dispatch(
replaceSelectedNode(node)(tr)
);
canInsert
($pos: ResolvedPos, content: ProseMirrorNode | Fragment) → boolean\
Checks if a given
content can be inserted at the given
$pos
const { selection: { $from } } = state;
const node = state.schema.nodes.atom.createChecked();
if (canInsert($from, node)) {
// ...
}
safeInsert
(content: ProseMirrorNode | Fragment, position: ?number, tryToReplace: ?boolean) → fn(tr: Transaction) → Transaction\
Returns a new transaction that inserts a given
content at the current cursor position, or at a given
position, if it is allowed by schema. If schema restricts such nesting, it will try to find an appropriate place for a given node in the document, looping through parent nodes up until the root document node.
If
tryToReplace is true and current selection is a NodeSelection, it will replace selected node with inserted content if its allowed by schema.
If cursor is inside of an empty paragraph, it will try to replace that paragraph with the given content. If insertion is successful and inserted node has content, it will set cursor inside of that content.
It will return an original transaction if the place for insertion hasn't been found.
const node = schema.nodes.extension.createChecked({});
dispatch(
safeInsert(node)(tr)
);
setParentNodeMarkup
(nodeType: NodeType | [NodeType], type: ?NodeType | null, attrs: ?Object | null, marks: ?[Mark]) → fn(tr: Transaction) → Transaction\
Returns a transaction that changes the type, attributes, and/or marks of the parent node of a given
nodeType.
const node = schema.nodes.extension.createChecked({});
dispatch(
setParentNodeMarkup(schema.nodes.panel, null, { panelType })(tr);
);
selectParentNodeOfType
(nodeType: NodeType | [NodeType]) → fn(tr: Transaction) → Transaction\
Returns a new transaction that sets a
NodeSelection on a parent node of a
given nodeType.
dispatch(
selectParentNodeOfType([tableCell, tableHeader])(state.tr)
);
removeNodeBefore
(tr: Transaction) → Transaction\
Returns a new transaction that deletes previous node.
dispatch(
removeNodeBefore(state.tr)
);
setTextSelection
(position: number, dir: ?number = 1) → fn(tr: Transaction) → Transaction\
Returns a new transaction that tries to find a valid cursor selection starting at the given
position
and searching back if
dir is negative, and forward if positive.
If a valid cursor position hasn't been found, it will return the original transaction.
dispatch(
setTextSelection(5)(tr)
);