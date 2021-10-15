openbase logo
prosemirror-schema-list

by ProseMirror
1.1.6 (see all)

List-related schema elements and commands for ProseMirror

Popularity

Downloads/wk

302K

GitHub Stars

20

Maintenance

Last Commit

4mos ago

Contributors

6

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Readme

prosemirror-schema-list

[ WEBSITE | ISSUES | FORUM | GITTER | CHANGELOG ]

This is a schema module for ProseMirror. ProseMirror is a well-behaved rich semantic content editor based on contentEditable, with support for collaborative editing and custom document schemas.

This module exports schema elements and commands for including lists in a ProseMirror editor.

The project page has more information, a number of examples and the documentation.

This code is released under an MIT license. There's a forum for general discussion and support requests, and the Github bug tracker is the place to report issues.

We aim to be an inclusive, welcoming community. To make that explicit, we have a code of conduct that applies to communication around the project.

