prosemirror

ProseMirror is a well-behaved rich semantic content editor based on contentEditable, with support for collaborative editing and custom document schemas.

The ProseMirror library consists of a number of separate modules. This repository just serves as a central issue tracker, and holds a script to help easily check out all the core modules for development.

The project page has more information, a number of examples and the documentation.

This code is released under an MIT license. There's a forum for general discussion and support requests, and the Github bug tracker is the place to report issues.

STOP READING HERE IF YOU'RE SIMPLY USING PROSEMIRROR. YOU CAN INSTALL THE SEPARATE NPM MODULES FOR THAT. THE INSTRUCTIONS BELOW ONLY APPLY WHEN DEVELOPING PROSEMIRROR!

Setting up a dev environment

Clone this repository, and make sure you have node and yarn (due to a string of issues with NPM 5, NPM is not currently supported) installed. Next, from the cloned directory run:

This will fetch the submodules, install their dependencies, and build them.

The bin/pm script in this repository provides functionality for working with the repositories:

bin/pm build rebuilds all the modules

bin/pm watch sets up a process that automatically rebuilds the modules when they change

bin/pm status prints the git status of all submodules

bin/pm commit <args> runs git commit with the given arguments in all submodules that have pending changes

bin/pm test runs the (non-browser) tests in all modules

bin/pm push runs git push in all modules.

bin/pm grep <pattern> greps through the source code for the modules for the given pattern

(Functionality for managing releases will be added in the future.)

Running the demo

To run the demo in demo/ , do npm run demo , and go to localhost:8080. This loads the individual JavaScript files from the distribution's dist directories, and will only need a refresh when those are changed.

We aim to be an inclusive, welcoming community. To make that explicit, we have a code of conduct that applies to communication around the project.