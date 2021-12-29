openbase logo
prosemirror-model

by ProseMirror
1.15.0 (see all)

ProseMirror's document model

Readme

prosemirror-model

[ WEBSITE | ISSUES | FORUM | GITTER | CHANGELOG ]

This is a core module of ProseMirror. ProseMirror is a well-behaved rich semantic content editor based on contentEditable, with support for collaborative editing and custom document schemas.

This module implements ProseMirror's document model, along with the mechanisms needed to support schemas.

The project page has more information, a number of examples and the documentation.

This code is released under an MIT license. There's a forum for general discussion and support requests, and the Github bug tracker is the place to report issues.

We aim to be an inclusive, welcoming community. To make that explicit, we have a code of conduct that applies to communication around the project.

