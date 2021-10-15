[ WEBSITE | ISSUES | FORUM | GITTER ]
This is a non-core example module for ProseMirror. ProseMirror is a well-behaved rich semantic content editor based on contentEditable, with support for collaborative editing and custom document schemas.
This module defines an abstraction for building a menu for the ProseMirror editor, along with an implementation of a menubar.
Note that this module exists mostly as an example of how you might want to approach adding a menu to ProseMirror, but is not maintained as actively as the core modules related to actual editing. If you want to extend or improve it, the recommended way is to fork it. If you are interested in maintaining a serious menu component for ProseMirror, publish your fork, and if it works for me, I'll gladly deprecate this in favor of your module.
This code is released under an MIT license. There's a forum for general discussion and support requests, and the Github bug tracker is the place to report issues.
When using this module, you should make sure its
style/menu.css file
is loaded into your page.
The types defined in this module aren't the only thing you can display in your menu. Anything that conforms to this interface can be put into a menu structure.
render
(pm: EditorView) → {dom: dom.Node, update: fn(EditorState) → bool}\
Render the element for display in the menu. Must return a DOM
element and a function that can be used to update the element to
a new state. The
update function will return false if the
update hid the entire element.
An icon or label that, when clicked, executes a command.
new
MenuItem
(spec: MenuItemSpec)
spec
: MenuItemSpec\
The spec used to create the menu item.
render
(view: EditorView) → {dom: dom.Node, update: fn(EditorState) → bool}\
Renders the icon according to its display
spec, and adds an event handler which
executes the command when the representation is clicked.
The configuration object passed to the
MenuItem constructor.
run
(EditorState, fn(Transaction), EditorView, dom.Event)\
The function to execute when the menu item is activated.
select
: ?fn(EditorState) → bool\
Optional function that is used to determine whether the item is
appropriate at the moment. Deselected items will be hidden.
enable
: ?fn(EditorState) → bool\
Function that is used to determine if the item is enabled. If
given and returning false, the item will be given a disabled
styling.
active
: ?fn(EditorState) → bool\
A predicate function to determine whether the item is 'active' (for
example, the item for toggling the strong mark might be active then
the cursor is in strong text).
render
: ?fn(EditorView) → dom.Node\
A function that renders the item. You must provide either this,
icon, or
label.
icon
: ?Object\
Describes an icon to show for this item. The object may specify
an SVG icon, in which case its
path property should be an SVG
path
spec,
and
width and
height should provide the viewbox in which that
path exists. Alternatively, it may have a
text property
specifying a string of text that makes up the icon, with an
optional
css property giving additional CSS styling for the
text. Or it may contain
dom property containing a DOM node.
label
: ?string\
Makes the item show up as a text label. Mostly useful for items
wrapped in a drop-down or similar menu. The object
should have a
label property providing the text to display.
title
: ?string | fn(EditorState) → string\
Defines DOM title (mouseover) text for the item.
class
: ?string\
Optionally adds a CSS class to the item's DOM representation.
css
: ?string\
Optionally adds a string of inline CSS to the item's DOM
representation.
A drop-down menu, displayed as a label with a downwards-pointing triangle to the right of it.
new
Dropdown
(content: [MenuElement], options: ?Object)\
Create a dropdown wrapping the elements. Options may include
the following properties:
label
: string
: The label to show on the drop-down control.
title
: string
: Sets the
title
attribute given to the menu control.
class
: string
: When given, adds an extra CSS class to the menu control.
css
: string
: When given, adds an extra set of CSS styles to the menu control.
render
(view: EditorView) → {dom: dom.Node, update: fn(EditorState)}\
Render the dropdown menu and sub-items.
Represents a submenu wrapping a group of elements that start hidden and expand to the right when hovered over or tapped.
new
DropdownSubmenu
(content: [MenuElement], options: ?Object)\
Creates a submenu for the given group of menu elements. The
following options are recognized:
label
: string
: The label to show on the submenu.
render
(view: EditorView) → {dom: dom.Node, update: fn(EditorState) → bool}\
Renders the submenu.
menuBar
(options: Object) → Plugin\
A plugin that will place a menu bar above the editor. Note that
this involves wrapping the editor in an additional
<div>.
options
: Object\
Supports the following options:
content
: [[MenuElement]]\
Provides the content of the menu, as a nested array to be
passed to
renderGrouped.
floating
: ?bool\
Determines whether the menu floats, i.e. whether it sticks to
the top of the viewport when the editor is partially scrolled
out of view.
This module exports the following pre-built items or item constructors:
joinUpItem
: MenuItem\
Menu item for the
joinUp command.
liftItem
: MenuItem\
Menu item for the
lift command.
selectParentNodeItem
: MenuItem\
Menu item for the
selectParentNode command.
undoItem
: MenuItem\
Menu item for the
undo command.
redoItem
: MenuItem\
Menu item for the
redo command.
wrapItem
(nodeType: NodeType, options: Object) → MenuItem\
Build a menu item for wrapping the selection in a given node type.
Adds
run and
select properties to the ones present in
options.
options.attrs may be an object or a function.
blockTypeItem
(nodeType: NodeType, options: Object) → MenuItem\
Build a menu item for changing the type of the textblock around the
selection to the given type. Provides
run,
active, and
select
properties. Others must be given in
options.
options.attrs may
be an object to provide the attributes for the textblock node.
To construct your own items, these icons may be useful:
icons
: Object\
A set of basic editor-related icons. Contains the properties
join,
lift,
selectParentNode,
undo,
redo,
strong,
em,
code,
link,
bulletList,
orderedList, and
blockquote, each
holding an object that can be used as the
icon option to
MenuItem.
renderGrouped
(view: EditorView, content: [MenuElement | [MenuElement]]) → {dom: ?dom.DocumentFragment, update: fn(EditorState) → bool}\
Render the given, possibly nested, array of menu elements into a
document fragment, placing separators between them (and ensuring no
superfluous separators appear when some of the groups turn out to
be empty).