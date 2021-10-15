[ WEBSITE | ISSUES | FORUM | GITTER ]

This is a non-core example module for ProseMirror. ProseMirror is a well-behaved rich semantic content editor based on contentEditable, with support for collaborative editing and custom document schemas.

This module defines an abstraction for building a menu for the ProseMirror editor, along with an implementation of a menubar.

Note that this module exists mostly as an example of how you might want to approach adding a menu to ProseMirror, but is not maintained as actively as the core modules related to actual editing. If you want to extend or improve it, the recommended way is to fork it. If you are interested in maintaining a serious menu component for ProseMirror, publish your fork, and if it works for me, I'll gladly deprecate this in favor of your module.

This code is released under an MIT license. There's a forum for general discussion and support requests, and the Github bug tracker is the place to report issues.

Documentation

When using this module, you should make sure its style/menu.css file is loaded into your page.

interface MenuElement

The types defined in this module aren't the only thing you can display in your menu. Anything that conforms to this interface can be put into a menu structure.

render (pm: EditorView) → {dom: dom.Node, update: fn(EditorState) → bool} \ Render the element for display in the menu. Must return a DOM element and a function that can be used to update the element to a new state. The update function will return false if the update hid the entire element.

class MenuItem

An icon or label that, when clicked, executes a command.

new MenuItem (spec: MenuItemSpec)

spec : MenuItemSpec \ The spec used to create the menu item.

render (view: EditorView) → {dom: dom.Node, update: fn(EditorState) → bool} \ Renders the icon according to its display spec, and adds an event handler which executes the command when the representation is clicked.

interface MenuItemSpec

The configuration object passed to the MenuItem constructor.

run (EditorState, fn(Transaction), EditorView, dom.Event) \ The function to execute when the menu item is activated.

select : ?fn(EditorState) → bool \ Optional function that is used to determine whether the item is appropriate at the moment. Deselected items will be hidden.

enable : ?fn(EditorState) → bool \ Function that is used to determine if the item is enabled. If given and returning false, the item will be given a disabled styling.

active : ?fn(EditorState) → bool \ A predicate function to determine whether the item is 'active' (for example, the item for toggling the strong mark might be active then the cursor is in strong text).

render : ?fn(EditorView) → dom.Node \ A function that renders the item. You must provide either this, icon , or label .

icon : ?Object \ Describes an icon to show for this item. The object may specify an SVG icon, in which case its path property should be an SVG path spec, and width and height should provide the viewbox in which that path exists. Alternatively, it may have a text property specifying a string of text that makes up the icon, with an optional css property giving additional CSS styling for the text. Or it may contain dom property containing a DOM node.

label : ?string \ Makes the item show up as a text label. Mostly useful for items wrapped in a drop-down or similar menu. The object should have a label property providing the text to display.

title : ?string | fn(EditorState) → string \ Defines DOM title (mouseover) text for the item.

class : ?string \ Optionally adds a CSS class to the item's DOM representation.

css : ?string \ Optionally adds a string of inline CSS to the item's DOM representation.

class Dropdown

A drop-down menu, displayed as a label with a downwards-pointing triangle to the right of it.

new Dropdown (content: [MenuElement], options: ?Object) \ Create a dropdown wrapping the elements. Options may include the following properties: label : string : The label to show on the drop-down control. title : string : Sets the title attribute given to the menu control. class : string : When given, adds an extra CSS class to the menu control. css : string : When given, adds an extra set of CSS styles to the menu control.

render (view: EditorView) → {dom: dom.Node, update: fn(EditorState)} \ Render the dropdown menu and sub-items.

class DropdownSubmenu

Represents a submenu wrapping a group of elements that start hidden and expand to the right when hovered over or tapped.

new DropdownSubmenu (content: [MenuElement], options: ?Object) \ Creates a submenu for the given group of menu elements. The following options are recognized: label : string : The label to show on the submenu.

render (view: EditorView) → {dom: dom.Node, update: fn(EditorState) → bool} \ Renders the submenu.

menuBar (options: Object) → Plugin \ A plugin that will place a menu bar above the editor. Note that this involves wrapping the editor in an additional <div> . options : Object \ Supports the following options: content : [[MenuElement]] \ Provides the content of the menu, as a nested array to be passed to renderGrouped . floating : ?bool \ Determines whether the menu floats, i.e. whether it sticks to the top of the viewport when the editor is partially scrolled out of view.



This module exports the following pre-built items or item constructors:

joinUpItem : MenuItem \ Menu item for the joinUp command.

liftItem : MenuItem \ Menu item for the lift command.

selectParentNodeItem : MenuItem \ Menu item for the selectParentNode command.

undoItem : MenuItem \ Menu item for the undo command.

redoItem : MenuItem \ Menu item for the redo command.

wrapItem (nodeType: NodeType, options: Object) → MenuItem \ Build a menu item for wrapping the selection in a given node type. Adds run and select properties to the ones present in options . options.attrs may be an object or a function.

blockTypeItem (nodeType: NodeType, options: Object) → MenuItem \ Build a menu item for changing the type of the textblock around the selection to the given type. Provides run , active , and select properties. Others must be given in options . options.attrs may be an object to provide the attributes for the textblock node.

To construct your own items, these icons may be useful:

icons : Object \ A set of basic editor-related icons. Contains the properties join , lift , selectParentNode , undo , redo , strong , em , code , link , bulletList , orderedList , and blockquote , each holding an object that can be used as the icon option to MenuItem .