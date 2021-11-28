ProseMirror Mentions

A ProseMirror plugin that enables @mentions and #hashtags in a prosemirror view.

Demo: https://star-drug.glitch.me/

Alternative: https://github.com/quartzy/prosemirror-suggestions

What's different then?

prosemirror-suggestions is a lighter alternative that comes with the bare minimum. It is upto you to implement the dropdown & related logic.

prosemirror-mentions is a fully packed plugin. It comes with all batteries included: default dropdown UI, behavior handling, support for async fetching of suggestions, etc. Configure options to suit your needs.

Installation

npm install prosemirror-mentions

Usage

import {addMentionNodes, addTagNodes, getMentionsPlugin} from 'prosemirror-mentions' ... ... var schema = new Schema({ nodes : addTagNodes(addMentionNodes(schema.spec.nodes)), marks : schema.spec.marks }); ... ... var getMentionSuggestionsHTML = items => '<div class="suggestion-item-list">' + items.map( i => '<div class="suggestion-item">' +i.name+ '</div>' ).join( '' )+ '</div>' ; var getTagSuggestionsHTML = items => '<div class="suggestion-item-list">' + items.map( i => '<div class="suggestion-item">' +i.tag+ '</div>' ).join( '' )+ '</div>' ; var plugins = [ ] var mentionPlugin = getMentionsPlugin({ getSuggestions : ( type, text, done ) => { setTimeout( () => { if (type === 'mention' ) { done([{ name : 'John Doe' , id : '101' , email : 'joe@gmail.com' }, { name : 'Joe Lewis' , id : '102' , email : 'lewis@gmail.com' }]) } else { done([{ tag : 'WikiLeaks' }, { tag : 'NetNeutrality' }]) } }, 0 ); }, getSuggestionsHTML : ( items, type ) => { if (type === 'mention' ) { return getMentionSuggestionsHTML(items) } else if (type === 'tag' ) { return getTagSuggestionsHTML(items) } } }); plugins.unshift(mentionPlugin); ... ... window.view = new EditorView( document .querySelector( "#my-editor-div" ), { state : EditorState.create({ schema : schema, plugins : plugins }) });

Refer example application for clarifications.

Complete List of Options

var defaultOpts = { mentionTrigger : "@" , hashtagTrigger : "#" , allowSpace : true , getSuggestions : ( type, text, done ) => { done([]); }, getSuggestionsHTML : ( items, type ) => '<div class="suggestion-item-list">' + items .map( i => '<div class="suggestion-item">' + type === "mention" ? i.name : i.tag + "</div>" ) .join( "" ) + "</div>" , activeClass : "suggestion-item-active" , suggestionTextClass : "prosemirror-suggestion" , maxNoOfSuggestions : 10 , delay : 500 };

Development

npm run build npm run watch

Authors

Pending Tasks

grep the repository for "TODO:"

ISSUES & FEEDBACK

Use Github Issues to file requests and bugs.

License

MIT License