This is a (non-core) module for ProseMirror. ProseMirror is a well-behaved rich semantic content editor based on contentEditable, with support for collaborative editing and custom document schemas.

This module implements a ProseMirror schema that corresponds to the document schema used by CommonMark, and a parser and serializer to convert between ProseMirror documents in that schema and CommonMark/Markdown text.

Documentation

schema : Schema \ Document schema for the data model used by CommonMark.

class MarkdownParser

A configuration of a Markdown parser. Such a parser uses markdown-it to tokenize a file, and then runs the custom rules it is given over the tokens to create a ProseMirror document tree.

new MarkdownParser (schema: Schema, tokenizer: MarkdownIt, tokens: Object) \ Create a parser with the given configuration. You can configure the markdown-it parser to parse the dialect you want, and provide a description of the ProseMirror entities those tokens map to in the tokens object, which maps token names to descriptions of what to do with them. Such a description is an object, and may have the following properties: node : ?string : This token maps to a single node, whose type can be looked up in the schema under the given name. Exactly one of node , block , or mark must be set. block : ?string : This token comes in _open and _close variants (which are appended to the base token name provides a the object property), and wraps a block of content. The block should be wrapped in a node of the type named to by the property's value. If the token does not have _open or _close , use the noCloseToken option. mark : ?string : This token also comes in _open and _close variants, but should add a mark (named by the value) to its content, rather than wrapping it in a node. attrs : ?Object : Attributes for the node or mark. When getAttrs is provided, it takes precedence. getAttrs : ?(MarkdownToken) → Object : A function used to compute the attributes for the node or mark that takes a markdown-it token and returns an attribute object. noCloseToken : ?boolean : Indicates that the markdown-it token has no _open or _close for the nodes. This defaults to true for code_inline , code_block and fence . ignore : ?bool : When true, ignore content for the matched token.

tokens : Object \ The value of the tokens object used to construct this parser. Can be useful to copy and modify to base other parsers on.

parse (text: string) → Node \ Parse a string as CommonMark markup, and create a ProseMirror document as prescribed by this parser's rules.

defaultMarkdownParser : MarkdownParser \ A parser parsing unextended CommonMark, without inline HTML, and producing a document in the basic schema.

class MarkdownSerializer

A specification for serializing a ProseMirror document as Markdown/CommonMark text.

new MarkdownSerializer (nodes: Object< fn(state: MarkdownSerializerState, node: Node, parent: Node, index: number) >, marks: Object) Construct a serializer with the given configuration. The nodes object should map node names in a given schema to function that take a serializer state and such a node, and serialize the node. The marks object should hold objects with open and close properties, which hold the strings that should appear before and after a piece of text marked that way, either directly or as a function that takes a serializer state and a mark, and returns a string. Mark information objects can also have a mixable property which, when true , indicates that the order in which the mark's opening and closing syntax appears relative to other mixable marks can be varied. (For example, you can say **a *b*** and *a **b*** , but not `a *b*` .) To disable character escaping in a mark, you can give it an escape property of false . Such a mark has to have the highest precedence (must always be the innermost mark). The expelEnclosingWhitespace mark property causes the serializer to move enclosing whitespace from inside the marks to outside the marks. This is necessary for emphasis marks as CommonMark does not permit enclosing whitespace inside emphasis marks, see: http://spec.commonmark.org/0.26/#example-330

nodes : Object< fn(MarkdownSerializerState, Node) > \ The node serializer functions for this serializer.

marks : Object \ The mark serializer info.

serialize (content: Node, options: ?Object) → string \ Serialize the content of the given node to CommonMark.

class MarkdownSerializerState

This is an object used to track state and expose methods related to markdown serialization. Instances are passed to node and mark serialization methods (see toMarkdown ).

options : Object \ The options passed to the serializer. tightLists : ?bool \ Whether to render lists in a tight style. This can be overridden on a node level by specifying a tight attribute on the node. Defaults to false.

wrapBlock (delim: string, firstDelim: ?string, node: Node, f: fn()) \ Render a block, prefixing each line with delim , and the first line in firstDelim . node should be the node that is closed at the end of the block, and f is a function that renders the content of the block.

ensureNewLine () \ Ensure the current content ends with a newline.

write (content: ?string) \ Prepare the state for writing output (closing closed paragraphs, adding delimiters, and so on), and then optionally add content (unescaped) to the output.

closeBlock (node: Node) \ Close the block for the given node.

text (text: string, escape: ?bool) \ Add the given text to the document. When escape is not false , it will be escaped.

render (node: Node) \ Render the given node as a block.

renderContent (parent: Node) \ Render the contents of parent as block nodes.

renderInline (parent: Node) \ Render the contents of parent as inline content.

renderList (node: Node, delim: string, firstDelim: fn(number) → string) \ Render a node's content as a list. delim should be the extra indentation added to all lines except the first in an item, firstDelim is a function going from an item index to a delimiter for the first line of the item.

esc (str: string, startOfLine: ?bool) → string \ Escape the given string so that it can safely appear in Markdown content. If startOfLine is true, also escape characters that has special meaning only at the start of the line.

repeat (str: string, n: number) → string \ Repeat the given string n times.

getEnclosingWhitespace (text: string) → {leading: ?string, trailing: ?string} \ Get leading and trailing whitespace from a string. Values of leading or trailing property of the return object will be undefined if there is no match.