This is a (non-core) module for ProseMirror. ProseMirror is a well-behaved rich semantic content editor based on contentEditable, with support for collaborative editing and custom document schemas.
This module implements a ProseMirror schema that corresponds to the document schema used by CommonMark, and a parser and serializer to convert between ProseMirror documents in that schema and CommonMark/Markdown text.
This code is released under an MIT license. There's a forum for general discussion and support requests, and the Github bug tracker is the place to report issues.
We aim to be an inclusive, welcoming community. To make that explicit, we have a code of conduct that applies to communication around the project.
schema
: Schema\
Document schema for the data model used by CommonMark.
A configuration of a Markdown parser. Such a parser uses markdown-it to tokenize a file, and then runs the custom rules it is given over the tokens to create a ProseMirror document tree.
new
MarkdownParser
(schema: Schema, tokenizer: MarkdownIt, tokens: Object)\
Create a parser with the given configuration. You can configure
the markdown-it parser to parse the dialect you want, and provide
a description of the ProseMirror entities those tokens map to in
the
tokens object, which maps token names to descriptions of
what to do with them. Such a description is an object, and may
have the following properties:
node
: ?string
: This token maps to a single node, whose type can be looked up
in the schema under the given name. Exactly one of
node,
block, or
mark must be set.
block
: ?string
: This token comes in
_open and
_close variants (which are
appended to the base token name provides a the object
property), and wraps a block of content. The block should be
wrapped in a node of the type named to by the property's
value. If the token does not have
_open or
_close, use
the
noCloseToken option.
mark
: ?string
: This token also comes in
_open and
_close variants, but
should add a mark (named by the value) to its content, rather
than wrapping it in a node.
attrs
: ?Object
: Attributes for the node or mark. When
getAttrs is provided,
it takes precedence.
getAttrs
: ?(MarkdownToken) → Object
: A function used to compute the attributes for the node or mark
that takes a markdown-it
token and
returns an attribute object.
noCloseToken
: ?boolean
: Indicates that the markdown-it
token has
no
_open or
_close for the nodes. This defaults to
true
for
code_inline,
code_block and
fence.
ignore
: ?bool
: When true, ignore content for the matched token.
tokens
: Object\
The value of the
tokens object used to construct
this parser. Can be useful to copy and modify to base other
parsers on.
parse
(text: string) → Node\
Parse a string as CommonMark markup,
and create a ProseMirror document as prescribed by this parser's
rules.
defaultMarkdownParser
: MarkdownParser\
A parser parsing unextended CommonMark,
without inline HTML, and producing a document in the basic schema.
A specification for serializing a ProseMirror document as Markdown/CommonMark text.
new
MarkdownSerializer
(nodes: Object< fn(state: MarkdownSerializerState, node: Node, parent: Node, index: number) >, marks: Object)
Construct a serializer with the given configuration. The
nodes
object should map node names in a given schema to function that
take a serializer state and such a node, and serialize the node.
The
marks object should hold objects with
open and
close
properties, which hold the strings that should appear before and
after a piece of text marked that way, either directly or as a
function that takes a serializer state and a mark, and returns a
string.
Mark information objects can also have a
mixable property
which, when
true, indicates that the order in which the mark's
opening and closing syntax appears relative to other mixable
marks can be varied. (For example, you can say
**a *b*** and
*a **b***, but not
`a *b*`.)
To disable character escaping in a mark, you can give it an
escape property of
false. Such a mark has to have the highest
precedence (must always be the innermost mark).
The
expelEnclosingWhitespace mark property causes the
serializer to move enclosing whitespace from inside the marks to
outside the marks. This is necessary for emphasis marks as
CommonMark does not permit enclosing whitespace inside emphasis
marks, see: http://spec.commonmark.org/0.26/#example-330
nodes
: Object< fn(MarkdownSerializerState, Node) >\
The node serializer
functions for this serializer.
marks
: Object\
The mark serializer info.
serialize
(content: Node, options: ?Object) → string\
Serialize the content of the given node to
CommonMark.
This is an object used to track state and expose
methods related to markdown serialization. Instances are passed to
node and mark serialization methods (see
toMarkdown).
options
: Object\
The options passed to the serializer.
tightLists
: ?bool\
Whether to render lists in a tight style. This can be overridden
on a node level by specifying a tight attribute on the node.
Defaults to false.
wrapBlock
(delim: string, firstDelim: ?string, node: Node, f: fn())\
Render a block, prefixing each line with
delim, and the first
line in
firstDelim.
node should be the node that is closed at
the end of the block, and
f is a function that renders the
content of the block.
ensureNewLine
()\
Ensure the current content ends with a newline.
write
(content: ?string)\
Prepare the state for writing output (closing closed paragraphs,
adding delimiters, and so on), and then optionally add content
(unescaped) to the output.
closeBlock
(node: Node)\
Close the block for the given node.
text
(text: string, escape: ?bool)\
Add the given text to the document. When escape is not
false,
it will be escaped.
render
(node: Node)\
Render the given node as a block.
renderContent
(parent: Node)\
Render the contents of
parent as block nodes.
renderInline
(parent: Node)\
Render the contents of
parent as inline content.
renderList
(node: Node, delim: string, firstDelim: fn(number) → string)\
Render a node's content as a list.
delim should be the extra
indentation added to all lines except the first in an item,
firstDelim is a function going from an item index to a
delimiter for the first line of the item.
esc
(str: string, startOfLine: ?bool) → string\
Escape the given string so that it can safely appear in Markdown
content. If
startOfLine is true, also escape characters that
has special meaning only at the start of the line.
repeat
(str: string, n: number) → string\
Repeat the given string
n times.
getEnclosingWhitespace
(text: string) → {leading: ?string, trailing: ?string}\
Get leading and trailing whitespace from a string. Values of
leading or trailing property of the return object will be undefined
if there is no match.
defaultMarkdownSerializer
: MarkdownSerializer\
A serializer for the basic schema.