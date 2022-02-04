[ WEBSITE | ISSUES | FORUM | GITTER ]
ProseMirror is a well-behaved rich semantic content editor based on contentEditable, with support for collaborative editing and custom document schemas.
The ProseMirror library consists of a number of separate modules. This repository just serves as a central issue tracker, and holds a script to help easily check out all the core modules for development.
The project page has more information, a number of examples and the documentation.
This code is released under an MIT license. There's a forum for general discussion and support requests, and the Github bug tracker is the place to report issues.
STOP READING HERE IF YOU'RE SIMPLY USING PROSEMIRROR. YOU CAN INSTALL THE SEPARATE NPM MODULES FOR THAT. THE INSTRUCTIONS BELOW ONLY APPLY WHEN DEVELOPING PROSEMIRROR!
Clone this repository, and make sure you have node and yarn (due to a string of issues with NPM 5, NPM is not currently supported) installed. Next, from the cloned directory run:
This will fetch the submodules, install their dependencies, and build them.
The
bin/pm script in this repository provides functionality for
working with the repositories:
bin/pm build rebuilds all the modules
bin/pm watch sets up a process that automatically rebuilds the
modules when they change
bin/pm status prints the git status of all submodules
bin/pm commit <args> runs
git commit with the given arguments
in all submodules that have pending changes
bin/pm test runs the (non-browser) tests in all modules
bin/pm push runs
git push in all modules.
bin/pm grep <pattern> greps through the source code for the
modules for the given pattern
(Functionality for managing releases will be added in the future.)
To run the demo in
demo/, do
npm run demo, and go to
localhost:8080. This loads the individual
JavaScript files from the distribution's
dist directories, and will
only need a refresh when those are changed.
We aim to be an inclusive, welcoming community. To make that explicit, we have a code of conduct that applies to communication around the project.