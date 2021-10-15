[ WEBSITE | ISSUES | FORUM | GITTER ]

This is a non-core example module for ProseMirror. ProseMirror is a well-behaved rich semantic content editor based on contentEditable, with support for collaborative editing and custom document schemas.

This module provides an example of the glue code one might write to tie the modules that make up ProseMirror into an actual presentable editor. It is not meant to be very reusable, though it might be helpful to get something up-and-running quickly.

This code is released under an MIT license. There's a forum for general discussion and support requests, and the Github bug tracker is the place to report issues.

Documentation

This module exports the following items:

exampleSetup (options: Object) → [Plugin]

Create an array of plugins pre-configured for the given schema. The resulting array will include the following plugins:

Input rules for smart quotes and creating the block types in the schema using markdown conventions (say "> " to create a blockquote)

A keymap that defines keys to create and manipulate the nodes in the schema

A keymap binding the default keys provided by the prosemirror-commands module

The undo history plugin

The drop cursor plugin

The gap cursor plugin

A custom plugin that adds a menuContent prop for the prosemirror-menu wrapper, and a CSS class that enables the additional styling defined in style/style.css in this package

These options are supported:

schema : Schema \ The schema to use. This influences the menu items and key bindings that are generated. Assumes that node names correspond to those in the schema modules in the main distribution.

mapKeys : ?Object \ Can be used to adjust the key bindings created.

menuBar : ?bool \ Set to false to disable the menu bar.

floatingMenu : ?bool \ Set to false to make the menu bar non-floating.

menuContent : [[MenuItem]] \ Can be used to override the menu content.

history : ?bool\ Set this to false to disable adding the history plugin to the result.

buildMenuItems (schema: Schema) → Object

Given a schema, look for default mark and node types in it and return an object with relevant menu items relating to those marks:

toggleStrong : MenuItem \ A menu item to toggle the strong mark.

toggleEm : MenuItem \ A menu item to toggle the emphasis mark.

toggleCode : MenuItem \ A menu item to toggle the code font mark.

toggleLink : MenuItem \ A menu item to toggle the link mark.

insertImage : MenuItem \ A menu item to insert an image.

wrapBulletList : MenuItem \ A menu item to wrap the selection in a bullet list.

wrapOrderedList : MenuItem \ A menu item to wrap the selection in an ordered list.

wrapBlockQuote : MenuItem \ A menu item to wrap the selection in a block quote.

makeParagraph : MenuItem \ A menu item to set the current textblock to be a normal paragraph.

makeCodeBlock : MenuItem \ A menu item to set the current textblock to be a code block.

insertTable : MenuItem \ An item to insert a table.

addRowBefore , addRowAfter , removeRow , addColumnBefore , addColumnAfter , removeColumn : MenuItem \ Table-manipulation items.

makeHead[N] : MenuItem \ Where N is 1 to 6. Menu items to set the current textblock to be a heading of level N.

insertHorizontalRule : MenuItem \ A menu item to insert a horizontal rule.

The return value also contains some prefabricated menu elements and menus, that you can use instead of composing your own menu from scratch:

insertMenu : Dropdown \ A dropdown containing the insertImage and insertHorizontalRule items.

typeMenu : Dropdown \ A dropdown containing the items for making the current textblock a paragraph, code block, or heading.

fullMenu : [[MenuElement]] \ An array of arrays of menu elements for use as the full menu for, for example the menu bar.

buildKeymap (schema: Schema, remap: ?Object) → Object

Inspect the given schema looking for marks and nodes from the basic schema, and if found, add key bindings related to them. This will add:

Mod-b for toggling strong

for toggling strong Mod-i for toggling emphasis

for toggling emphasis Mod-` for toggling code font

for toggling code font Ctrl-Shift-0 for making the current textblock a paragraph

for making the current textblock a paragraph Ctrl-Shift-1 to Ctrl-Shift-Digit6 for making the current textblock a heading of the corresponding level

to for making the current textblock a heading of the corresponding level Ctrl-Shift-Backslash to make the current textblock a code block

to make the current textblock a code block Ctrl-Shift-8 to wrap the selection in an ordered list

to wrap the selection in an ordered list Ctrl-Shift-9 to wrap the selection in a bullet list

to wrap the selection in a bullet list Ctrl-> to wrap the selection in a block quote

to wrap the selection in a block quote Enter to split a non-empty textblock in a list item while at the same time splitting the list item

to split a non-empty textblock in a list item while at the same time splitting the list item Mod-Enter to insert a hard break

to insert a hard break Mod-_ to insert a horizontal rule

You can suppress or map these bindings by passing a mapKeys argument, which maps key names (say "Mod-B" to either false , to remove the binding, or a new key name string.

buildInputRules (schema: Schema) → [InputRule]

A set of input rules for creating the basic block quotes, lists, code blocks, and heading.

