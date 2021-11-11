[ WEBSITE | ISSUES | FORUM | GITTER | CHANGELOG ]

This is a non-core example module for ProseMirror. ProseMirror is a well-behaved rich semantic content editor based on contentEditable, with support for collaborative editing and custom document schemas.

This module implements a plugin that shows a drop cursor for ProseMirror.

The project page has more information, a number of examples and the documentation.

This code is released under an MIT license. There's a forum for general discussion and support requests, and the Github bug tracker is the place to report issues.

We aim to be an inclusive, welcoming community. To make that explicit, we have a code of conduct that applies to communication around the project.

Documentation

dropCursor (options: ?Object) → Plugin

Create a plugin that, when added to a ProseMirror instance, causes a decoration to show up at the drop position when something is dragged over the editor.