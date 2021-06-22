Table of Content

Quick Start

NPM Way

Install prosemirror-dev-tools package from npm:

npm install --save-dev prosemirror-dev-tools

Wrap EditorView instance in applyDevTools method:

import applyDevTools from "prosemirror-dev-tools" ; const view = new EditorView (); applyDevTools(view);

Features

State

Inspect document – all nodes and marks

Inspect selection – position, head, anchor and etc.

Inspect active marks

See document stats – size, child count

History

Inspect document changes over time

Time travel between states

See selection content for particular state in time

See selection diff

Plugins

Inspect state of each plugin inside prosemirror.

Schema

Inspect current document schema with nodes and marks.

Structure

Visual representation of current document tree with positions at the beginning and the end of every node.

Snapshots

Snapshots allow you to save current editor state and restore it later. State is stored in local storage.

Demo

Contributing

Contributions are highly welcome! This repo is commitizen friendly — please read about it here.

