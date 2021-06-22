Install
prosemirror-dev-tools package from npm:
npm install --save-dev prosemirror-dev-tools
Wrap
EditorView instance in applyDevTools method:
import applyDevTools from "prosemirror-dev-tools";
const view = new EditorView /*...*/();
applyDevTools(view);
Inspect state of each plugin inside prosemirror.
Inspect current document schema with nodes and marks.
Visual representation of current document tree with positions at the beginning and the end of every node.
Snapshots allow you to save current editor state and restore it later. State is stored in local storage.
Contributions are highly welcome! This repo is commitizen friendly — please read about it here.