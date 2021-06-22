openbase logo
pdt

prosemirror-dev-tools

by Stanislav Sysoev
3.1.0 (see all)

Developer Tools for ProseMirror

Popularity

Downloads/wk

4.9K

GitHub Stars

215

Maintenance

Last Commit

8mos ago

Contributors

9

Package

Dependencies

13

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Reviews

Readme

prosemirror-dev-tools

NPM Version License Github Issues Travis Status Commitizen Friendly

Table of Content

Quick Start

NPM Way

Install prosemirror-dev-tools package from npm:

npm install --save-dev prosemirror-dev-tools

Wrap EditorView instance in applyDevTools method:

import applyDevTools from "prosemirror-dev-tools";

const view = new EditorView /*...*/();

applyDevTools(view);

Features

State

  • Inspect document – all nodes and marks
  • Inspect selection – position, head, anchor and etc.
  • Inspect active marks
  • See document stats – size, child count

prosemirror-dev-tools state tab

History

  • Inspect document changes over time
  • Time travel between states
  • See selection content for particular state in time
  • See selection diff

prosemirror-dev-tools history tab

Plugins

Inspect state of each plugin inside prosemirror.

prosemirror-dev-tools plugins tab

Schema

Inspect current document schema with nodes and marks.

prosemirror-dev-tools schema tab

Structure

Visual representation of current document tree with positions at the beginning and the end of every node.

prosemirror-dev-tools structure tab

Snapshots

Snapshots allow you to save current editor state and restore it later. State is stored in local storage.

prosemirror-dev-tools snapshots tab

Demo

Contributing

Contributions are highly welcome! This repo is commitizen friendly — please read about it here.

License

