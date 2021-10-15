This is a helper module that can turn a sequence of document changes into a set of insertions and deletions, for example to display them in a change-tracking interface. Such a set can be built up incrementally, in order to do such change tracking in a halfway performant way during live editing.
This code is licensed under an MIT licence.
Insertions and deletions are represented as ‘spans’—ranges in the document. The deleted spans refer to the original document, whereas the inserted ones point into the current document.
It is possible to associate arbitrary data values with such spans, for example to track the user that made the change, the timestamp at which it was made, or the step data necessary to invert it again.
A replaced range with metadata associated with it.
fromA
: number\
The start of the range deleted/replaced in the old
document.
toA
: number\
The end of the range in the old document.
fromB
: number\
The start of the range inserted in the new document.
toB
: number\
The end of the range in the new document.
deleted
: [Span]\
Data associated with the deleted content. The length
of these spans adds up to
this.toA - this.fromA.
inserted
: [Span]\
Data associated with the inserted content. Length
adds up to
this.toB - this.fromB.
Stores metadata for a part of a change.
length
: number
data
: any
A change set tracks the changes to a document from a given point in the past. It condenses a number of step maps down to a flat sequence of replacements, and simplifies replacements that partially undo themselves by comparing their content.
changes
: [Change]\
Replaced regions.
addSteps
(newDoc: Node, maps: [StepMap], data: [any] | any) → ChangeSet\
Computes a new changeset by adding the given step maps and
metadata (either as an array, per-map, or as a single value to be
associated with all maps) to the current set. Will not mutate the
old set.
Note that due to simplification that happens after each add, incrementally adding steps might create a different final set than adding all those changes at once, since different document tokens might be matched during simplification depending on the boundaries of the current changed ranges.
startDoc
: Node\
The starting document of the change set.
map
(f: fn(range: Change) → any) → ChangeSet\
Map the span's data values in the given set through a function
and construct a new set with the resulting data.
changedRange
(b: ChangeSet, maps: ?[StepMap]) → ?{from: number, to: number}\
Compare two changesets and return the range in which they are
changed, if any. If the document changed between the maps, pass
the maps for the steps that changed it as second argument, and
make sure the method is called on the old set and passed the new
set. The returned positions will be in new document coordinates.
static
create
(doc: Node, combine: ?fn(a: any, b: any) → any) → ChangeSet\
Create a changeset with the given base object and configuration.
The
combine function is used to compare and combine metadata—it
should return null when metadata isn't compatible, and a combined
version for a merged range when it is.
simplifyChanges
(changes: [Change], doc: Node) → [Change]\
Simplifies a set of changes for presentation. This makes the
assumption that having both insertions and deletions within a word
is confusing, and, when such changes occur without a word boundary
between them, they should be expanded to cover the entire set of
words (in the new document) they touch. An exception is made for
single-character replacements.