This is a helper module that can turn a sequence of document changes into a set of insertions and deletions, for example to display them in a change-tracking interface. Such a set can be built up incrementally, in order to do such change tracking in a halfway performant way during live editing.

This code is licensed under an MIT licence.

Programming interface

Insertions and deletions are represented as ‘spans’—ranges in the document. The deleted spans refer to the original document, whereas the inserted ones point into the current document.

It is possible to associate arbitrary data values with such spans, for example to track the user that made the change, the timestamp at which it was made, or the step data necessary to invert it again.

class Change

A replaced range with metadata associated with it.

fromA : number \ The start of the range deleted/replaced in the old document.

toA : number \ The end of the range in the old document.

fromB : number \ The start of the range inserted in the new document.

toB : number \ The end of the range in the new document.

deleted : [Span] \ Data associated with the deleted content. The length of these spans adds up to this.toA - this.fromA .

inserted : [Span] \ Data associated with the inserted content. Length adds up to this.toB - this.fromB .

class Span

Stores metadata for a part of a change.

length : number

data : any

class ChangeSet

A change set tracks the changes to a document from a given point in the past. It condenses a number of step maps down to a flat sequence of replacements, and simplifies replacements that partially undo themselves by comparing their content.

changes : [Change] \ Replaced regions.

addSteps (newDoc: Node, maps: [StepMap], data: [any] | any) → ChangeSet \ Computes a new changeset by adding the given step maps and metadata (either as an array, per-map, or as a single value to be associated with all maps) to the current set. Will not mutate the old set. Note that due to simplification that happens after each add, incrementally adding steps might create a different final set than adding all those changes at once, since different document tokens might be matched during simplification depending on the boundaries of the current changed ranges.

startDoc : Node \ The starting document of the change set.

map (f: fn(range: Change) → any) → ChangeSet \ Map the span's data values in the given set through a function and construct a new set with the resulting data.

changedRange (b: ChangeSet, maps: ?[StepMap]) → ?{from: number, to: number} \ Compare two changesets and return the range in which they are changed, if any. If the document changed between the maps, pass the maps for the steps that changed it as second argument, and make sure the method is called on the old set and passed the new set. The returned positions will be in new document coordinates.

static create (doc: Node, combine: ?fn(a: any, b: any) → any) → ChangeSet \ Create a changeset with the given base object and configuration. The combine function is used to compare and combine metadata—it should return null when metadata isn't compatible, and a combined version for a merged range when it is.