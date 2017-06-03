proptypes

React's PropTypes, packaged up as a standalone module.

DISCLAIMER: This is literally copied from the React 0.14 codebase. If you're using PropTypes with React, it would be silly to reference this standalone version.

Usage

function check ( props, propTypes ) { for ( let prop in propTypes) { if (propTypes.hasOwnProperty(prop)) { let err = propTypes[prop](props, prop, 'name' , 'prop' ); if (err) { console .warn(err); return false ; } } } return true ; } let valid = check({ a : 42 , b : 'News' }, { a : PropTypes.number, b : PropTypes.oneOf([ 'News' , 'Photos' ]) }); valid;

Production build

Disabling

With webpack:

module .exports = { resolve : { alias : { proptypes : 'proptypes/disabled' , } } };

Removing the definitions with React

When you are using this package with React like API, you might want to save bandwidth by removing the definitions. You can use babel-plugin-transform-react-remove-prop-types for that use case, for instance:

const Baz = ( props ) => ( <div {...props} /> ); Baz.propTypes = { className: PropTypes.string }; // Out const Baz = (props) => ( <div {...props} /> );

License

BSD