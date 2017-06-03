openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
pro

proptypes

by Jason Miller
1.1.0 (see all)

💂‍♂️ React's PropTypes, as a standalone module.

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

26.7K

GitHub Stars

60

Maintenance

Last Commit

5yrs ago

Contributors

6

Package

Dependencies

0

License

BSD-2-Clause

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Average Rating

5.0/51
Read All Reviews
Be the first to give feedback

Readme

proptypes

React's PropTypes, packaged up as a standalone module.

DISCLAIMER: This is literally copied from the React 0.14 codebase. If you're using PropTypes with React, it would be silly to reference this standalone version.

Usage

function check(props, propTypes) {
  for (let prop in propTypes) {
    if (propTypes.hasOwnProperty(prop)) {
      let err = propTypes[prop](props, prop, 'name', 'prop');
      if (err) {
        console.warn(err);
        return false;
      }
    }
  }
  return true;
}

let valid = check({
  a: 42,
  b: 'News'
}, {
  a: PropTypes.number,
  b: PropTypes.oneOf(['News', 'Photos'])
});

valid;  // true

Production build

Disabling

With webpack:

module.exports = {
  resolve: {
    alias: {
      proptypes: 'proptypes/disabled',
    }
  }
};

Removing the definitions with React

When you are using this package with React like API, you might want to save bandwidth by removing the definitions. You can use babel-plugin-transform-react-remove-prop-types for that use case, for instance:

// In
const Baz = (props) => (
  <div {...props} />
);

Baz.propTypes = {
  className: PropTypes.string
};

// Out
const Baz = (props) => (
  <div {...props} />
);

License

BSD

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial