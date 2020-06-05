Property Watch Decorator

This package provides a @OnChange decorator that can be easily used to listen to changes of class properties.

I have a talk at ng-conf 2019 about why this package is useful and how I implement this package.

Install

npm install property-watch-decorator

Example 1

class PersonComponent { ( function ( value, change ) { console .log( `name is changed from ${change.previousValue} to ${value} ` ); }) name: string ; }

Example 2, use generics, better typing

class PersonComponent { < string >( function ( value, change ) { console .log( `name is changed from ${change.previousValue} to ${value} ` ); }) name: string ; }

Example 3, type this if you want to access other member of the class (just for better IDE integration)

class PersonComponent { < string >( function ( this : PersonComponent, value, change ) { console .log( `name is changed from ${change.previousValue} to ${value} ` ); console .log( `At the moment, age is ${ this .age} ` ) }) name: string ; age: number ; }

Example 4, using class method reference for onChange (No need to type this as in example 3)

class PersonComponent { < string >( 'onNameChange' ) name: string ; age: number ; onNameChange(value, change) { console .log( `name is changed from ${change.previousValue} to ${value} ` ); console .log( `At the moment, age is ${ this .age} ` ); } }

Important notes:

PITFALL 1

Arrow function should be avoided as this would make the function lose context. In this case, this would NOT refer to class instance but undefined For example: it is WRONG to use this way

class MyComponent { ( value => { console .log( `property1 is changed to ${value} ` ); console .log( this .property1) }) property1: any ; }

Correct way

Change arrow function to es5 function:

class MyComponent { ( function ( value ) { console .log( `property1 is changed to ${value} ` ); console .log( this .property1) }) property1: any ; }

PITFALL 2

Callback function CANNOT be referred to class method, this would also cause this to be undefined For example:

class MyComponent { ( this .someFunction) property1: any ; someFunction(value) { console .log( `property1 is changed to ${value} ` ); console .log( this .property1) } }

Correct way 1

class MyComponent { ( 'someFunction' ) property1; someFunction(value) { console .log( `property1 is changed to ${value} ` ); } }

Correct way 2