Info on the properties and attributes of the web platform (HTML, SVG, ARIA, XML, XMLNS, XLink).

What is this?

This package contains lots of info on all the properties and attributes found on the web platform. It includes data on HTML, SVG, ARIA, XML, XMLNS, and XLink. The names of the properties follow hast’s sensible naming scheme. It includes info on what data types attributes hold, such as whether they’re booleans or contain lists of space separated numbers.

When should I use this?

You can use this package if you’re working with hast, which is an AST for HTML, or have goals related to ASTs, such as figuring out which properties or attributes are valid, or what data types they hold.

Install

This package is ESM only. In Node.js (version 12.20+, 14.14+, or 16.0+), install with npm:

npm install property-information

In Deno with Skypack:

import * as propertyInformation from 'https://cdn.skypack.dev/property-information@6?dts'

In browsers with Skypack:

< script type = "module" > import * as propertyInformation from 'https://cdn.skypack.dev/property-information@6?min' </ script >

Use

import {html, svg, find, normalize} from 'property-information' console .log(find(html, 'className' )) console .log(find(svg, 'horiz-adv-x' )) console .log(find(svg, 'xlink:arcrole' )) console .log(find(html, 'xmlLang' )) console .log(find(html, 'ariaValueNow' ))

Yields:

{ space : 'html' , attribute : 'class' , property : 'className' , spaceSeparated : true } { space : 'svg' , attribute : 'horiz-adv-x' , property : 'horizAdvX' , number : true } { space : 'xlink' , attribute : 'xlink:arcrole' , property : 'xLinkArcrole' } { space : 'xml' , attribute : 'xml:lang' , property : 'xmlLang' } { attribute : 'aria-valuenow' , property : 'ariaValueNow' , number : true }

API

This package exports the following identifiers: html , svg , find , normalize , hastToReact . There is no default export.

Look up info on a property.

In most cases, the given schema contains info on the property. All standard, most legacy, and some non-standard properties are supported. For these cases, the returned Info has hints about the value of the property.

name can also be a valid data attribute or property, in which case an Info object with the correctly cased attribute and property is returned.

name can be an unknown attribute, in which case an Info object with attribute and property set to the given name is returned. It is not recommended to provide unsupported legacy or recently specced properties.

Parameters

schema ( Schema ) — either the html or svg export

( ) — either the or export name ( string ) — an attribute-like or property-like name that is passed through normalize to find the correct info

Returns

Info .

Example

Aside from the aforementioned example, which shows known HTML, SVG, XML, XLink, and ARIA support, data properties, and attributes are also supported:

console .log(find(html, 'data-date-of-birth' ))

Unknown values are passed through untouched:

console .log(find(html, 'un-Known' ))

Get the cleaned case insensitive form of an attribute or property.

Parameters

name ( string ) — an attribute-like or property-like name

Returns

string that can be used to look up the properly cased property on a Schema .

Example

html.normal[normalize( 'for' )] svg.normal[normalize( 'VIEWBOX' )] html.normal[normalize( 'unknown' )] html.normal[normalize( 'accept-charset' )]

html

svg

Schema for either HTML or SVG, containing info on properties from the primary space (HTML or SVG) and related embedded spaces (ARIA, XML, XMLNS, XLink).

Example

console .log(html.property.htmlFor) console .log(svg.property.viewBox) console .log(html.property.unknown)

Schema

A schema for a primary space.

space ( 'html' or 'svg' ) — primary space of the schema

( or ) — primary space of the schema normal ( Record<string, string> ) — object mapping normalized attributes and properties to properly cased properties

( ) — object mapping normalized attributes and properties to properly cased properties property ( Record<string, Info> ) — object mapping properties to info

Info

Info on a property.

space ( 'html' , 'svg' , 'xml' , 'xlink' , 'xmlns' , optional) — space of the property

( , , , , , optional) — space of the property attribute ( string ) — attribute name for the property that could be used in markup (for example: 'aria-describedby' , 'allowfullscreen' , 'xml:lang' , 'for' , or 'charoff' )

( ) — attribute name for the property that could be used in markup (for example: , , , , or ) property ( string ) — JavaScript-style camel-cased name, based on the DOM, but sometimes different (for example: 'ariaDescribedBy' , 'allowFullScreen' , 'xmlLang' , 'htmlFor' , 'charOff' )

( ) — JavaScript-style camel-cased name, based on the DOM, but sometimes different (for example: , , , , ) boolean ( boolean ) — the property is a boolean (for example: hidden ). These properties have an on state when defined and an off state when not defined

( ) — the property is a (for example: ). These properties have an on state when defined and an off state when not defined booleanish ( boolean ) — the property is like a boolean (for example: draggable ) These properties have both an on and off state when defined, and another state when not defined

( ) — the property is like a (for example: ) These properties have both an on and off state when defined, and another state when not defined overloadedBoolean ( boolean ) — the property is like a boolean (for example: download ) These properties have an on state plus more states when defined and an off state when not defined

( ) — the property is like a (for example: ) These properties have an on state plus more states when defined and an off state when not defined number ( boolean ) — the property is a number (for example: height )

( ) — the property is a (for example: ) spaceSeparated ( boolean ) — the property is a list separated by spaces (for example: className )

( ) — the property is a list separated by spaces (for example: ) commaSeparated ( boolean ) — the property is a list separated by commas (for example: srcSet )

( ) — the property is a list separated by commas (for example: ) commaOrSpaceSeparated ( boolean ) — the property is a list separated by spaces or commas (for example: strokeDashArray )

( ) — the property is a list separated by spaces or commas (for example: ) mustUseProperty ( boolean ) — useful when working with the DOM, in which case this property has to be changed as a field on the element, rather than through setAttribute (this is true only for 'checked' , 'multiple' , 'muted' , and 'selected' )

( ) — useful when working with the DOM, in which case this property has to be changed as a field on the element, rather than through (this is true only for , , , and ) defined ( boolean ) — the property is defined by a space. This is true for values in HTML (including data and ARIA), SVG, XML, XMLNS, and XLink. Undefined properties can only be found through find

hastToReact

hast is close to React, but differs in a couple of cases. To get a React property from a hast property, check if it is in hastToReact ( Record<string, string> ), if it is, then use the corresponding value, otherwise, use the hast property.

Types

This package is fully typed with TypeScript. It exports the types Info and Schema , reflecting the interfaces of those constructs.

Compatibility

This package is at least compatible with all maintained versions of Node.js. As of now, that is Node.js 12.20+, 14.14+, and 16.0+. It also works in Deno and modern browsers.

Support

Property Attribute Space aLink alink html abbr abbr html about about svg accentHeight accent-height svg accept accept html acceptCharset accept-charset html accessKey accesskey html accumulate accumulate svg action action html additive additive svg align align html alignmentBaseline alignment-baseline svg allow allow html allowFullScreen allowfullscreen html allowPaymentRequest allowpaymentrequest html allowTransparency allowtransparency html allowUserMedia allowusermedia html alphabetic alphabetic svg alt alt html amplitude amplitude svg arabicForm arabic-form svg archive archive html ariaActiveDescendant aria-activedescendant ariaAtomic aria-atomic ariaAutoComplete aria-autocomplete ariaBusy aria-busy ariaChecked aria-checked ariaColCount aria-colcount ariaColIndex aria-colindex ariaColSpan aria-colspan ariaControls aria-controls ariaCurrent aria-current ariaDescribedBy aria-describedby ariaDetails aria-details ariaDisabled aria-disabled ariaDropEffect aria-dropeffect ariaErrorMessage aria-errormessage ariaExpanded aria-expanded ariaFlowTo aria-flowto ariaGrabbed aria-grabbed ariaHasPopup aria-haspopup ariaHidden aria-hidden ariaInvalid aria-invalid ariaKeyShortcuts aria-keyshortcuts ariaLabel aria-label ariaLabelledBy aria-labelledby ariaLevel aria-level ariaLive aria-live ariaModal aria-modal ariaMultiLine aria-multiline ariaMultiSelectable aria-multiselectable ariaOrientation aria-orientation ariaOwns aria-owns ariaPlaceholder aria-placeholder ariaPosInSet aria-posinset ariaPressed aria-pressed ariaReadOnly aria-readonly ariaRelevant aria-relevant ariaRequired aria-required ariaRoleDescription aria-roledescription ariaRowCount aria-rowcount ariaRowIndex aria-rowindex ariaRowSpan aria-rowspan ariaSelected aria-selected ariaSetSize aria-setsize ariaSort aria-sort ariaValueMax aria-valuemax ariaValueMin aria-valuemin ariaValueNow aria-valuenow ariaValueText aria-valuetext as as html ascent ascent svg async async html attributeName attributeName svg attributeType attributeType svg autoCapitalize autocapitalize html autoComplete autocomplete html autoCorrect autocorrect html autoFocus autofocus html autoPlay autoplay html autoSave autosave html axis axis html azimuth azimuth svg background background html bandwidth bandwidth svg baseFrequency baseFrequency svg baseProfile baseProfile svg baselineShift baseline-shift svg bbox bbox svg begin begin svg bgColor bgcolor html bias bias svg border border html borderColor bordercolor html bottomMargin bottommargin html by by svg calcMode calcMode svg capHeight cap-height svg capture capture html cellPadding cellpadding html cellSpacing cellspacing html char char html charOff charoff html charSet charset html checked checked html cite cite html classId classid html className class svg , html clear clear html clip clip svg clipPath clip-path svg clipPathUnits clipPathUnits svg clipRule clip-rule svg code code html codeBase codebase html codeType codetype html colSpan colspan html color color svg , html colorInterpolation color-interpolation svg colorInterpolationFilters color-interpolation-filters svg colorProfile color-profile svg colorRendering color-rendering svg cols cols html compact compact html content content svg , html contentEditable contenteditable html contentScriptType contentScriptType svg contentStyleType contentStyleType svg controls controls html controlsList controlslist html coords coords html crossOrigin crossorigin svg , html cursor cursor svg cx cx svg cy cy svg d d svg data data html dataType datatype svg dateTime datetime html declare declare html decoding decoding html default default html defaultAction defaultAction svg defer defer html descent descent svg diffuseConstant diffuseConstant svg dir dir html dirName dirname html direction direction svg disablePictureInPicture disablepictureinpicture html disableRemotePlayback disableremoteplayback html disabled disabled html display display svg divisor divisor svg dominantBaseline dominant-baseline svg download download svg , html draggable draggable html dur dur svg dx dx svg dy dy svg edgeMode edgeMode svg editable editable svg elevation elevation svg enableBackground enable-background svg encType enctype html end end svg enterKeyHint enterkeyhint html event event svg , html exponent exponent svg externalResourcesRequired externalResourcesRequired svg face face html fill fill svg fillOpacity fill-opacity svg fillRule fill-rule svg filter filter svg filterRes filterRes svg filterUnits filterUnits svg floodColor flood-color svg floodOpacity flood-opacity svg focusHighlight focusHighlight svg focusable focusable svg fontFamily font-family svg fontSize font-size svg fontSizeAdjust font-size-adjust svg fontStretch font-stretch svg fontStyle font-style svg fontVariant font-variant svg fontWeight font-weight svg form form html formAction formaction html formEncType formenctype html formMethod formmethod html formNoValidate formnovalidate html formTarget formtarget html format format svg fr fr svg frame frame html frameBorder frameborder html from from svg fx fx svg fy fy svg g1 g1 svg g2 g2 svg glyphName glyph-name svg glyphOrientationHorizontal glyph-orientation-horizontal svg glyphOrientationVertical glyph-orientation-vertical svg glyphRef glyphRef svg gradientTransform gradientTransform svg gradientUnits gradientUnits svg hSpace hspace html handler handler svg hanging hanging svg hatchContentUnits hatchContentUnits svg hatchUnits hatchUnits svg headers headers html height height svg , html hidden hidden html high high html horizAdvX horiz-adv-x svg horizOriginX horiz-origin-x svg horizOriginY horiz-origin-y svg href href svg , html hrefLang hreflang svg , html htmlFor for html httpEquiv http-equiv html id id svg , html ideographic ideographic svg imageRendering image-rendering svg imageSizes imagesizes html imageSrcSet imagesrcset html in in svg in2 in2 svg initialVisibility initialVisibility svg inputMode inputmode html integrity integrity html intercept intercept svg is is html isMap ismap html itemId itemid html itemProp itemprop html itemRef itemref html itemScope itemscope html itemType itemtype html k k svg k1 k1 svg k2 k2 svg k3 k3 svg k4 k4 svg kernelMatrix kernelMatrix svg kernelUnitLength kernelUnitLength svg kerning kerning svg keyPoints keyPoints svg keySplines keySplines svg keyTimes keyTimes svg kind kind html label label html lang lang svg , html language language html leftMargin leftmargin html lengthAdjust lengthAdjust svg letterSpacing letter-spacing svg lightingColor lighting-color svg limitingConeAngle limitingConeAngle svg link link html list list html loading loading html local local svg longDesc longdesc html loop loop html low low html lowSrc lowsrc html manifest manifest html marginHeight marginheight html marginWidth marginwidth html markerEnd marker-end svg markerHeight markerHeight svg markerMid marker-mid svg markerStart marker-start svg markerUnits markerUnits svg markerWidth markerWidth svg mask mask svg maskContentUnits maskContentUnits svg maskUnits maskUnits svg mathematical mathematical svg max max svg , html maxLength maxlength html media media svg , html mediaCharacterEncoding mediaCharacterEncoding svg mediaContentEncodings mediaContentEncodings svg mediaSize mediaSize svg mediaTime mediaTime svg method method svg , html min min svg , html minLength minlength html mode mode svg multiple multiple html muted muted html name name svg , html navDown nav-down svg navDownLeft nav-down-left svg navDownRight nav-down-right svg navLeft nav-left svg navNext nav-next svg navPrev nav-prev svg navRight nav-right svg navUp nav-up svg navUpLeft nav-up-left svg navUpRight nav-up-right svg noHref nohref html noModule nomodule html noResize noresize html noShade noshade html noValidate novalidate html noWrap nowrap html nonce nonce html numOctaves numOctaves svg object object html observer observer svg offset offset svg onAbort onabort svg , html onActivate onactivate svg onAfterPrint onafterprint svg , html onAuxClick onauxclick html onBeforePrint onbeforeprint svg , html onBeforeUnload onbeforeunload html onBegin onbegin svg onBlur onblur html onCanPlay oncanplay svg , html onCanPlayThrough oncanplaythrough svg , html onCancel oncancel svg , html onChange onchange svg , html onClick onclick svg , html onClose onclose svg , html onContextLost oncontextlost html onContextMenu oncontextmenu html onContextRestored oncontextrestored html onCopy oncopy svg , html onCueChange oncuechange svg , html onCut oncut svg , html onDblClick ondblclick svg , html onDrag ondrag svg , html onDragEnd ondragend svg , html onDragEnter ondragenter svg , html onDragExit ondragexit svg , html onDragLeave ondragleave svg , html onDragOver ondragover svg , html onDragStart ondragstart svg , html onDrop ondrop svg , html onDurationChange ondurationchange svg , html onEmptied onemptied svg , html onEnd onend svg onEnded onended svg , html onError onerror svg , html onFocus onfocus svg , html onFocusIn onfocusin svg onFocusOut onfocusout svg onFormData onformdata html onHashChange onhashchange svg , html onInput oninput svg , html onInvalid oninvalid svg , html onKeyDown onkeydown svg , html onKeyPress onkeypress svg , html onKeyUp onkeyup svg , html onLanguageChange onlanguagechange html onLoad onload svg , html onLoadEnd onloadend html onLoadStart onloadstart svg , html onLoadedData onloadeddata svg , html onLoadedMetadata onloadedmetadata svg , html onMessage onmessage svg , html onMessageError onmessageerror html onMouseDown onmousedown svg , html onMouseEnter onmouseenter svg , html onMouseLeave onmouseleave svg , html onMouseMove onmousemove svg , html onMouseOut onmouseout svg , html onMouseOver onmouseover svg , html onMouseUp onmouseup svg , html onMouseWheel onmousewheel svg onOffline onoffline svg , html onOnline ononline svg , html onPageHide onpagehide svg , html onPageShow onpageshow svg , html onPaste onpaste svg , html onPause onpause svg , html onPlay onplay svg , html onPlaying onplaying svg , html onPopState onpopstate svg , html onProgress onprogress svg , html onRateChange onratechange svg , html onRejectionHandled onrejectionhandled html onRepeat onrepeat svg onReset onreset svg , html onResize onresize svg , html onScroll onscroll svg , html onSecurityPolicyViolation onsecuritypolicyviolation html onSeeked onseeked svg , html onSeeking onseeking svg , html onSelect onselect svg , html onShow onshow svg onSlotChange onslotchange html onStalled onstalled svg , html onStorage onstorage svg , html onSubmit onsubmit svg , html onSuspend onsuspend svg , html onTimeUpdate ontimeupdate svg , html onToggle ontoggle svg , html onUnhandledRejection onunhandledrejection html onUnload onunload svg , html onVolumeChange onvolumechange svg , html onWaiting onwaiting svg , html onWheel onwheel html onZoom onzoom svg opacity opacity svg open open html operator operator svg optimum optimum html order order svg orient orient svg orientation orientation svg origin origin svg overflow overflow svg overlay overlay svg overlinePosition overline-position svg overlineThickness overline-thickness svg paintOrder paint-order svg panose1 panose-1 svg path path svg pathLength pathLength svg pattern pattern html patternContentUnits patternContentUnits svg patternTransform patternTransform svg patternUnits patternUnits svg phase phase svg ping ping svg , html pitch pitch svg placeholder placeholder html playbackOrder playbackorder svg playsInline playsinline html pointerEvents pointer-events svg points points svg pointsAtX pointsAtX svg pointsAtY pointsAtY svg pointsAtZ pointsAtZ svg poster poster html prefix prefix html preload preload html preserveAlpha preserveAlpha svg preserveAspectRatio preserveAspectRatio svg primitiveUnits primitiveUnits svg profile profile html prompt prompt html propagate propagate svg property property svg , html r r svg radius radius svg readOnly readonly html refX refX svg refY refY svg referrerPolicy referrerpolicy svg , html rel rel svg , html renderingIntent rendering-intent svg repeatCount repeatCount svg repeatDur repeatDur svg required required html requiredExtensions requiredExtensions svg requiredFeatures requiredFeatures svg requiredFonts requiredFonts svg requiredFormats requiredFormats svg resource resource svg restart restart svg result result svg results results html rev rev svg , html reversed reversed html rightMargin rightmargin html role role rotate rotate svg rowSpan rowspan html rows rows html rules rules html rx rx svg ry ry svg sandbox sandbox html scale scale svg scheme scheme html scope scope html scoped scoped html scrolling scrolling html seamless seamless html security security html seed seed svg selected selected html shape shape html shapeRendering shape-rendering svg side side svg size size html sizes sizes html slope slope svg slot slot html snapshotTime snapshotTime svg spacing spacing svg span span html specularConstant specularConstant svg specularExponent specularExponent svg spellCheck spellcheck html spreadMethod spreadMethod svg src src html srcDoc srcdoc html srcLang srclang html srcSet srcset html standby standby html start start html startOffset startOffset svg stdDeviation stdDeviation svg stemh stemh svg stemv stemv svg step step html stitchTiles stitchTiles svg stopColor stop-color svg stopOpacity stop-opacity svg strikethroughPosition strikethrough-position svg strikethroughThickness strikethrough-thickness svg string string svg stroke stroke svg strokeDashArray stroke-dasharray svg strokeDashOffset stroke-dashoffset svg strokeLineCap stroke-linecap svg strokeLineJoin stroke-linejoin svg strokeMiterLimit stroke-miterlimit svg strokeOpacity stroke-opacity svg strokeWidth stroke-width svg style style svg , html summary summary html surfaceScale surfaceScale svg syncBehavior syncBehavior svg syncBehaviorDefault syncBehaviorDefault svg syncMaster syncMaster svg syncTolerance syncTolerance svg syncToleranceDefault syncToleranceDefault svg systemLanguage systemLanguage svg tabIndex tabindex svg , html tableValues tableValues svg target target svg , html targetX targetX svg targetY targetY svg text text html textAnchor text-anchor svg textDecoration text-decoration svg textLength textLength svg textRendering text-rendering svg timelineBegin timelinebegin svg title title svg , html to to svg topMargin topmargin html transform transform svg transformBehavior transformBehavior svg translate translate html type type svg , html typeMustMatch typemustmatch html typeOf typeof svg u1 u1 svg u2 u2 svg underlinePosition underline-position svg underlineThickness underline-thickness svg unicode unicode svg unicodeBidi unicode-bidi svg unicodeRange unicode-range svg unitsPerEm units-per-em svg unselectable unselectable html useMap usemap html vAlign valign html vAlphabetic v-alphabetic svg vHanging v-hanging svg vIdeographic v-ideographic svg vLink vlink html vMathematical v-mathematical svg vSpace vspace html value value html valueType valuetype html values values svg vectorEffect vector-effect svg version version svg , html vertAdvY vert-adv-y svg vertOriginX vert-origin-x svg vertOriginY vert-origin-y svg viewBox viewBox svg viewTarget viewTarget svg visibility visibility svg width width svg , html widths widths svg wordSpacing word-spacing svg wrap wrap html writingMode writing-mode svg x x svg x1 x1 svg x2 x2 svg xChannelSelector xChannelSelector svg xHeight x-height svg xLinkActuate xlink:actuate xlink xLinkArcRole xlink:arcrole xlink xLinkHref xlink:href xlink xLinkRole xlink:role xlink xLinkShow xlink:show xlink xLinkTitle xlink:title xlink xLinkType xlink:type xlink xmlBase xml:base xml xmlLang xml:lang xml xmlSpace xml:space xml xmlns xmlns xmlns xmlnsXLink xmlns:xlink xmlns y y svg y1 y1 svg y2 y2 svg yChannelSelector yChannelSelector svg z z svg zoomAndPan zoomAndPan svg

Security

This package is safe.

