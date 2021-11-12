Info on the properties and attributes of the web platform (HTML, SVG, ARIA, XML, XMLNS, XLink).
This package contains lots of info on all the properties and attributes found on the web platform. It includes data on HTML, SVG, ARIA, XML, XMLNS, and XLink. The names of the properties follow hast’s sensible naming scheme. It includes info on what data types attributes hold, such as whether they’re booleans or contain lists of space separated numbers.
You can use this package if you’re working with hast, which is an AST for HTML, or have goals related to ASTs, such as figuring out which properties or attributes are valid, or what data types they hold.
This package is ESM only. In Node.js (version 12.20+, 14.14+, or 16.0+), install with npm:
npm install property-information
In Deno with Skypack:
import * as propertyInformation from 'https://cdn.skypack.dev/property-information@6?dts'
In browsers with Skypack:
<script type="module">
import * as propertyInformation from 'https://cdn.skypack.dev/property-information@6?min'
</script>
import {html, svg, find, normalize} from 'property-information'
console.log(find(html, 'className'))
// Or: find(html, 'class')
console.log(find(svg, 'horiz-adv-x'))
// Or: find(svg, 'horizAdvX')
console.log(find(svg, 'xlink:arcrole'))
// Or: find(svg, 'xLinkArcRole')
console.log(find(html, 'xmlLang'))
// Or: find(html, 'xml:lang')
console.log(find(html, 'ariaValueNow'))
// Or: find(html, 'aria-valuenow')
Yields:
{space: 'html', attribute: 'class', property: 'className', spaceSeparated: true}
{space: 'svg', attribute: 'horiz-adv-x', property: 'horizAdvX', number: true}
{space: 'xlink', attribute: 'xlink:arcrole', property: 'xLinkArcrole'}
{space: 'xml', attribute: 'xml:lang', property: 'xmlLang'}
{attribute: 'aria-valuenow', property: 'ariaValueNow', number: true}
This package exports the following identifiers:
html,
svg,
find,
normalize,
hastToReact.
There is no default export.
find(schema, name)
Look up info on a property.
In most cases, the given
schema contains info on the property.
All standard, most legacy, and some non-standard properties are supported.
For these cases, the returned
Info has hints about the value of the
property.
name can also be a valid data attribute or property, in which case an
Info object with the correctly cased
attribute and
property is
returned.
name can be an unknown attribute, in which case an
Info object
with
attribute and
property set to the given name is returned.
It is not recommended to provide unsupported legacy or recently specced
properties.
schema (
Schema)
— either the
html or
svg export
name (
string)
— an attribute-like or property-like name that is passed through
normalize to find the correct info
Info.
Aside from the aforementioned example, which shows known HTML, SVG, XML, XLink, and ARIA support, data properties, and attributes are also supported:
console.log(find(html, 'data-date-of-birth'))
// Or: find(html, 'dataDateOfBirth')
// => {attribute: 'data-date-of-birth', property: 'dataDateOfBirth'}
Unknown values are passed through untouched:
console.log(find(html, 'un-Known'))
// => {attribute: 'un-Known', property: 'un-Known'}
normalize(name)
Get the cleaned case insensitive form of an attribute or property.
name (
string)
— an attribute-like or property-like name
string that can be used to look up the properly cased property on a
Schema.
html.normal[normalize('for')] // => 'htmlFor'
svg.normal[normalize('VIEWBOX')] // => 'viewBox'
html.normal[normalize('unknown')] // => undefined
html.normal[normalize('accept-charset')] // => 'acceptCharset'
html
svg
Schema for either HTML or SVG, containing info on properties from
the primary space (HTML or SVG) and related embedded spaces (ARIA, XML, XMLNS,
XLink).
console.log(html.property.htmlFor)
// => {space: 'html', attribute: 'for', property: 'htmlFor' spaceSeparated: true}
console.log(svg.property.viewBox)
// => {space: 'svg', attribute: 'viewBox', property: 'viewBox'}
console.log(html.property.unknown)
// => undefined
Schema
A schema for a primary space.
space (
'html' or
'svg')
— primary space of the schema
normal (
Record<string, string>)
— object mapping normalized attributes and properties to properly cased
properties
property (
Record<string, Info>)
— object mapping properties to info
Info
Info on a property.
space (
'html',
'svg',
'xml',
'xlink',
'xmlns', optional)
— space of the property
attribute (
string)
— attribute name for the property that could be used in markup (for
example:
'aria-describedby',
'allowfullscreen',
'xml:lang',
'for',
or
'charoff')
property (
string)
— JavaScript-style camel-cased name, based on the DOM, but sometimes
different (for example:
'ariaDescribedBy',
'allowFullScreen',
'xmlLang',
'htmlFor',
'charOff')
boolean (
boolean)
— the property is a
boolean (for example:
hidden).
These properties have an on state when defined and an off state when not
defined
booleanish (
boolean)
— the property is like a
boolean (for example:
draggable)
These properties have both an on and off state when defined, and another
state when not defined
overloadedBoolean (
boolean)
— the property is like a
boolean (for example:
download)
These properties have an on state plus more states when defined and an off
state when not defined
number (
boolean)
— the property is a
number (for example:
height)
spaceSeparated (
boolean)
— the property is a list separated by spaces (for example:
className)
commaSeparated (
boolean)
— the property is a list separated by commas (for example:
srcSet)
commaOrSpaceSeparated (
boolean)
— the property is a list separated by spaces or commas (for example:
strokeDashArray)
mustUseProperty (
boolean)
— useful when working with the DOM, in which case this property has to be
changed as a field on the element, rather than through
setAttribute
(this is true only for
'checked',
'multiple',
'muted', and
'selected')
defined (
boolean)
— the property is defined by a space.
This is true for values in HTML (including data and ARIA), SVG, XML,
XMLNS, and XLink.
Undefined properties can only be found through
find
hastToReact
hast is close to React, but differs in a couple of cases.
To get a React property from a hast property, check if it is in
hastToReact
(
Record<string, string>), if it is, then use the corresponding value,
otherwise, use the hast property.
This package is fully typed with TypeScript.
It exports the types
Info and
Schema, reflecting the interfaces of those
constructs.
This package is at least compatible with all maintained versions of Node.js. As of now, that is Node.js 12.20+, 14.14+, and 16.0+. It also works in Deno and modern browsers.
|Property
|Attribute
|Space
aLink
alink
html
abbr
abbr
html
about
about
svg
accentHeight
accent-height
svg
accept
accept
html
acceptCharset
accept-charset
html
accessKey
accesskey
html
accumulate
accumulate
svg
action
action
html
additive
additive
svg
align
align
html
alignmentBaseline
alignment-baseline
svg
allow
allow
html
allowFullScreen
allowfullscreen
html
allowPaymentRequest
allowpaymentrequest
html
allowTransparency
allowtransparency
html
allowUserMedia
allowusermedia
html
alphabetic
alphabetic
svg
alt
alt
html
amplitude
amplitude
svg
arabicForm
arabic-form
svg
archive
archive
html
ariaActiveDescendant
aria-activedescendant
ariaAtomic
aria-atomic
ariaAutoComplete
aria-autocomplete
ariaBusy
aria-busy
ariaChecked
aria-checked
ariaColCount
aria-colcount
ariaColIndex
aria-colindex
ariaColSpan
aria-colspan
ariaControls
aria-controls
ariaCurrent
aria-current
ariaDescribedBy
aria-describedby
ariaDetails
aria-details
ariaDisabled
aria-disabled
ariaDropEffect
aria-dropeffect
ariaErrorMessage
aria-errormessage
ariaExpanded
aria-expanded
ariaFlowTo
aria-flowto
ariaGrabbed
aria-grabbed
ariaHasPopup
aria-haspopup
ariaHidden
aria-hidden
ariaInvalid
aria-invalid
ariaKeyShortcuts
aria-keyshortcuts
ariaLabel
aria-label
ariaLabelledBy
aria-labelledby
ariaLevel
aria-level
ariaLive
aria-live
ariaModal
aria-modal
ariaMultiLine
aria-multiline
ariaMultiSelectable
aria-multiselectable
ariaOrientation
aria-orientation
ariaOwns
aria-owns
ariaPlaceholder
aria-placeholder
ariaPosInSet
aria-posinset
ariaPressed
aria-pressed
ariaReadOnly
aria-readonly
ariaRelevant
aria-relevant
ariaRequired
aria-required
ariaRoleDescription
aria-roledescription
ariaRowCount
aria-rowcount
ariaRowIndex
aria-rowindex
ariaRowSpan
aria-rowspan
ariaSelected
aria-selected
ariaSetSize
aria-setsize
ariaSort
aria-sort
ariaValueMax
aria-valuemax
ariaValueMin
aria-valuemin
ariaValueNow
aria-valuenow
ariaValueText
aria-valuetext
as
as
html
ascent
ascent
svg
async
async
html
attributeName
attributeName
svg
attributeType
attributeType
svg
autoCapitalize
autocapitalize
html
autoComplete
autocomplete
html
autoCorrect
autocorrect
html
autoFocus
autofocus
html
autoPlay
autoplay
html
autoSave
autosave
html
axis
axis
html
azimuth
azimuth
svg
background
background
html
bandwidth
bandwidth
svg
baseFrequency
baseFrequency
svg
baseProfile
baseProfile
svg
baselineShift
baseline-shift
svg
bbox
bbox
svg
begin
begin
svg
bgColor
bgcolor
html
bias
bias
svg
border
border
html
borderColor
bordercolor
html
bottomMargin
bottommargin
html
by
by
svg
calcMode
calcMode
svg
capHeight
cap-height
svg
capture
capture
html
cellPadding
cellpadding
html
cellSpacing
cellspacing
html
char
char
html
charOff
charoff
html
charSet
charset
html
checked
checked
html
cite
cite
html
classId
classid
html
className
class
svg,
html
clear
clear
html
clip
clip
svg
clipPath
clip-path
svg
clipPathUnits
clipPathUnits
svg
clipRule
clip-rule
svg
code
code
html
codeBase
codebase
html
codeType
codetype
html
colSpan
colspan
html
color
color
svg,
html
colorInterpolation
color-interpolation
svg
colorInterpolationFilters
color-interpolation-filters
svg
colorProfile
color-profile
svg
colorRendering
color-rendering
svg
cols
cols
html
compact
compact
html
content
content
svg,
html
contentEditable
contenteditable
html
contentScriptType
contentScriptType
svg
contentStyleType
contentStyleType
svg
controls
controls
html
controlsList
controlslist
html
coords
coords
html
crossOrigin
crossorigin
svg,
html
cursor
cursor
svg
cx
cx
svg
cy
cy
svg
d
d
svg
data
data
html
dataType
datatype
svg
dateTime
datetime
html
declare
declare
html
decoding
decoding
html
default
default
html
defaultAction
defaultAction
svg
defer
defer
html
descent
descent
svg
diffuseConstant
diffuseConstant
svg
dir
dir
html
dirName
dirname
html
direction
direction
svg
disablePictureInPicture
disablepictureinpicture
html
disableRemotePlayback
disableremoteplayback
html
disabled
disabled
html
display
display
svg
divisor
divisor
svg
dominantBaseline
dominant-baseline
svg
download
download
svg,
html
draggable
draggable
html
dur
dur
svg
dx
dx
svg
dy
dy
svg
edgeMode
edgeMode
svg
editable
editable
svg
elevation
elevation
svg
enableBackground
enable-background
svg
encType
enctype
html
end
end
svg
enterKeyHint
enterkeyhint
html
event
event
svg,
html
exponent
exponent
svg
externalResourcesRequired
externalResourcesRequired
svg
face
face
html
fill
fill
svg
fillOpacity
fill-opacity
svg
fillRule
fill-rule
svg
filter
filter
svg
filterRes
filterRes
svg
filterUnits
filterUnits
svg
floodColor
flood-color
svg
floodOpacity
flood-opacity
svg
focusHighlight
focusHighlight
svg
focusable
focusable
svg
fontFamily
font-family
svg
fontSize
font-size
svg
fontSizeAdjust
font-size-adjust
svg
fontStretch
font-stretch
svg
fontStyle
font-style
svg
fontVariant
font-variant
svg
fontWeight
font-weight
svg
form
form
html
formAction
formaction
html
formEncType
formenctype
html
formMethod
formmethod
html
formNoValidate
formnovalidate
html
formTarget
formtarget
html
format
format
svg
fr
fr
svg
frame
frame
html
frameBorder
frameborder
html
from
from
svg
fx
fx
svg
fy
fy
svg
g1
g1
svg
g2
g2
svg
glyphName
glyph-name
svg
glyphOrientationHorizontal
glyph-orientation-horizontal
svg
glyphOrientationVertical
glyph-orientation-vertical
svg
glyphRef
glyphRef
svg
gradientTransform
gradientTransform
svg
gradientUnits
gradientUnits
svg
hSpace
hspace
html
handler
handler
svg
hanging
hanging
svg
hatchContentUnits
hatchContentUnits
svg
hatchUnits
hatchUnits
svg
headers
headers
html
height
height
svg,
html
hidden
hidden
html
high
high
html
horizAdvX
horiz-adv-x
svg
horizOriginX
horiz-origin-x
svg
horizOriginY
horiz-origin-y
svg
href
href
svg,
html
hrefLang
hreflang
svg,
html
htmlFor
for
html
httpEquiv
http-equiv
html
id
id
svg,
html
ideographic
ideographic
svg
imageRendering
image-rendering
svg
imageSizes
imagesizes
html
imageSrcSet
imagesrcset
html
in
in
svg
in2
in2
svg
initialVisibility
initialVisibility
svg
inputMode
inputmode
html
integrity
integrity
html
intercept
intercept
svg
is
is
html
isMap
ismap
html
itemId
itemid
html
itemProp
itemprop
html
itemRef
itemref
html
itemScope
itemscope
html
itemType
itemtype
html
k
k
svg
k1
k1
svg
k2
k2
svg
k3
k3
svg
k4
k4
svg
kernelMatrix
kernelMatrix
svg
kernelUnitLength
kernelUnitLength
svg
kerning
kerning
svg
keyPoints
keyPoints
svg
keySplines
keySplines
svg
keyTimes
keyTimes
svg
kind
kind
html
label
label
html
lang
lang
svg,
html
language
language
html
leftMargin
leftmargin
html
lengthAdjust
lengthAdjust
svg
letterSpacing
letter-spacing
svg
lightingColor
lighting-color
svg
limitingConeAngle
limitingConeAngle
svg
link
link
html
list
list
html
loading
loading
html
local
local
svg
longDesc
longdesc
html
loop
loop
html
low
low
html
lowSrc
lowsrc
html
manifest
manifest
html
marginHeight
marginheight
html
marginWidth
marginwidth
html
markerEnd
marker-end
svg
markerHeight
markerHeight
svg
markerMid
marker-mid
svg
markerStart
marker-start
svg
markerUnits
markerUnits
svg
markerWidth
markerWidth
svg
mask
mask
svg
maskContentUnits
maskContentUnits
svg
maskUnits
maskUnits
svg
mathematical
mathematical
svg
max
max
svg,
html
maxLength
maxlength
html
media
media
svg,
html
mediaCharacterEncoding
mediaCharacterEncoding
svg
mediaContentEncodings
mediaContentEncodings
svg
mediaSize
mediaSize
svg
mediaTime
mediaTime
svg
method
method
svg,
html
min
min
svg,
html
minLength
minlength
html
mode
mode
svg
multiple
multiple
html
muted
muted
html
name
name
svg,
html
navDown
nav-down
svg
navDownLeft
nav-down-left
svg
navDownRight
nav-down-right
svg
navLeft
nav-left
svg
navNext
nav-next
svg
navPrev
nav-prev
svg
navRight
nav-right
svg
navUp
nav-up
svg
navUpLeft
nav-up-left
svg
navUpRight
nav-up-right
svg
noHref
nohref
html
noModule
nomodule
html
noResize
noresize
html
noShade
noshade
html
noValidate
novalidate
html
noWrap
nowrap
html
nonce
nonce
html
numOctaves
numOctaves
svg
object
object
html
observer
observer
svg
offset
offset
svg
onAbort
onabort
svg,
html
onActivate
onactivate
svg
onAfterPrint
onafterprint
svg,
html
onAuxClick
onauxclick
html
onBeforePrint
onbeforeprint
svg,
html
onBeforeUnload
onbeforeunload
html
onBegin
onbegin
svg
onBlur
onblur
html
onCanPlay
oncanplay
svg,
html
onCanPlayThrough
oncanplaythrough
svg,
html
onCancel
oncancel
svg,
html
onChange
onchange
svg,
html
onClick
onclick
svg,
html
onClose
onclose
svg,
html
onContextLost
oncontextlost
html
onContextMenu
oncontextmenu
html
onContextRestored
oncontextrestored
html
onCopy
oncopy
svg,
html
onCueChange
oncuechange
svg,
html
onCut
oncut
svg,
html
onDblClick
ondblclick
svg,
html
onDrag
ondrag
svg,
html
onDragEnd
ondragend
svg,
html
onDragEnter
ondragenter
svg,
html
onDragExit
ondragexit
svg,
html
onDragLeave
ondragleave
svg,
html
onDragOver
ondragover
svg,
html
onDragStart
ondragstart
svg,
html
onDrop
ondrop
svg,
html
onDurationChange
ondurationchange
svg,
html
onEmptied
onemptied
svg,
html
onEnd
onend
svg
onEnded
onended
svg,
html
onError
onerror
svg,
html
onFocus
onfocus
svg,
html
onFocusIn
onfocusin
svg
onFocusOut
onfocusout
svg
onFormData
onformdata
html
onHashChange
onhashchange
svg,
html
onInput
oninput
svg,
html
onInvalid
oninvalid
svg,
html
onKeyDown
onkeydown
svg,
html
onKeyPress
onkeypress
svg,
html
onKeyUp
onkeyup
svg,
html
onLanguageChange
onlanguagechange
html
onLoad
onload
svg,
html
onLoadEnd
onloadend
html
onLoadStart
onloadstart
svg,
html
onLoadedData
onloadeddata
svg,
html
onLoadedMetadata
onloadedmetadata
svg,
html
onMessage
onmessage
svg,
html
onMessageError
onmessageerror
html
onMouseDown
onmousedown
svg,
html
onMouseEnter
onmouseenter
svg,
html
onMouseLeave
onmouseleave
svg,
html
onMouseMove
onmousemove
svg,
html
onMouseOut
onmouseout
svg,
html
onMouseOver
onmouseover
svg,
html
onMouseUp
onmouseup
svg,
html
onMouseWheel
onmousewheel
svg
onOffline
onoffline
svg,
html
onOnline
ononline
svg,
html
onPageHide
onpagehide
svg,
html
onPageShow
onpageshow
svg,
html
onPaste
onpaste
svg,
html
onPause
onpause
svg,
html
onPlay
onplay
svg,
html
onPlaying
onplaying
svg,
html
onPopState
onpopstate
svg,
html
onProgress
onprogress
svg,
html
onRateChange
onratechange
svg,
html
onRejectionHandled
onrejectionhandled
html
onRepeat
onrepeat
svg
onReset
onreset
svg,
html
onResize
onresize
svg,
html
onScroll
onscroll
svg,
html
onSecurityPolicyViolation
onsecuritypolicyviolation
html
onSeeked
onseeked
svg,
html
onSeeking
onseeking
svg,
html
onSelect
onselect
svg,
html
onShow
onshow
svg
onSlotChange
onslotchange
html
onStalled
onstalled
svg,
html
onStorage
onstorage
svg,
html
onSubmit
onsubmit
svg,
html
onSuspend
onsuspend
svg,
html
onTimeUpdate
ontimeupdate
svg,
html
onToggle
ontoggle
svg,
html
onUnhandledRejection
onunhandledrejection
html
onUnload
onunload
svg,
html
onVolumeChange
onvolumechange
svg,
html
onWaiting
onwaiting
svg,
html
onWheel
onwheel
html
onZoom
onzoom
svg
opacity
opacity
svg
open
open
html
operator
operator
svg
optimum
optimum
html
order
order
svg
orient
orient
svg
orientation
orientation
svg
origin
origin
svg
overflow
overflow
svg
overlay
overlay
svg
overlinePosition
overline-position
svg
overlineThickness
overline-thickness
svg
paintOrder
paint-order
svg
panose1
panose-1
svg
path
path
svg
pathLength
pathLength
svg
pattern
pattern
html
patternContentUnits
patternContentUnits
svg
patternTransform
patternTransform
svg
patternUnits
patternUnits
svg
phase
phase
svg
ping
ping
svg,
html
pitch
pitch
svg
placeholder
placeholder
html
playbackOrder
playbackorder
svg
playsInline
playsinline
html
pointerEvents
pointer-events
svg
points
points
svg
pointsAtX
pointsAtX
svg
pointsAtY
pointsAtY
svg
pointsAtZ
pointsAtZ
svg
poster
poster
html
prefix
prefix
html
preload
preload
html
preserveAlpha
preserveAlpha
svg
preserveAspectRatio
preserveAspectRatio
svg
primitiveUnits
primitiveUnits
svg
profile
profile
html
prompt
prompt
html
propagate
propagate
svg
property
property
svg,
html
r
r
svg
radius
radius
svg
readOnly
readonly
html
refX
refX
svg
refY
refY
svg
referrerPolicy
referrerpolicy
svg,
html
rel
rel
svg,
html
renderingIntent
rendering-intent
svg
repeatCount
repeatCount
svg
repeatDur
repeatDur
svg
required
required
html
requiredExtensions
requiredExtensions
svg
requiredFeatures
requiredFeatures
svg
requiredFonts
requiredFonts
svg
requiredFormats
requiredFormats
svg
resource
resource
svg
restart
restart
svg
result
result
svg
results
results
html
rev
rev
svg,
html
reversed
reversed
html
rightMargin
rightmargin
html
role
role
rotate
rotate
svg
rowSpan
rowspan
html
rows
rows
html
rules
rules
html
rx
rx
svg
ry
ry
svg
sandbox
sandbox
html
scale
scale
svg
scheme
scheme
html
scope
scope
html
scoped
scoped
html
scrolling
scrolling
html
seamless
seamless
html
security
security
html
seed
seed
svg
selected
selected
html
shape
shape
html
shapeRendering
shape-rendering
svg
side
side
svg
size
size
html
sizes
sizes
html
slope
slope
svg
slot
slot
html
snapshotTime
snapshotTime
svg
spacing
spacing
svg
span
span
html
specularConstant
specularConstant
svg
specularExponent
specularExponent
svg
spellCheck
spellcheck
html
spreadMethod
spreadMethod
svg
src
src
html
srcDoc
srcdoc
html
srcLang
srclang
html
srcSet
srcset
html
standby
standby
html
start
start
html
startOffset
startOffset
svg
stdDeviation
stdDeviation
svg
stemh
stemh
svg
stemv
stemv
svg
step
step
html
stitchTiles
stitchTiles
svg
stopColor
stop-color
svg
stopOpacity
stop-opacity
svg
strikethroughPosition
strikethrough-position
svg
strikethroughThickness
strikethrough-thickness
svg
string
string
svg
stroke
stroke
svg
strokeDashArray
stroke-dasharray
svg
strokeDashOffset
stroke-dashoffset
svg
strokeLineCap
stroke-linecap
svg
strokeLineJoin
stroke-linejoin
svg
strokeMiterLimit
stroke-miterlimit
svg
strokeOpacity
stroke-opacity
svg
strokeWidth
stroke-width
svg
style
style
svg,
html
summary
summary
html
surfaceScale
surfaceScale
svg
syncBehavior
syncBehavior
svg
syncBehaviorDefault
syncBehaviorDefault
svg
syncMaster
syncMaster
svg
syncTolerance
syncTolerance
svg
syncToleranceDefault
syncToleranceDefault
svg
systemLanguage
systemLanguage
svg
tabIndex
tabindex
svg,
html
tableValues
tableValues
svg
target
target
svg,
html
targetX
targetX
svg
targetY
targetY
svg
text
text
html
textAnchor
text-anchor
svg
textDecoration
text-decoration
svg
textLength
textLength
svg
textRendering
text-rendering
svg
timelineBegin
timelinebegin
svg
title
title
svg,
html
to
to
svg
topMargin
topmargin
html
transform
transform
svg
transformBehavior
transformBehavior
svg
translate
translate
html
type
type
svg,
html
typeMustMatch
typemustmatch
html
typeOf
typeof
svg
u1
u1
svg
u2
u2
svg
underlinePosition
underline-position
svg
underlineThickness
underline-thickness
svg
unicode
unicode
svg
unicodeBidi
unicode-bidi
svg
unicodeRange
unicode-range
svg
unitsPerEm
units-per-em
svg
unselectable
unselectable
html
useMap
usemap
html
vAlign
valign
html
vAlphabetic
v-alphabetic
svg
vHanging
v-hanging
svg
vIdeographic
v-ideographic
svg
vLink
vlink
html
vMathematical
v-mathematical
svg
vSpace
vspace
html
value
value
html
valueType
valuetype
html
values
values
svg
vectorEffect
vector-effect
svg
version
version
svg,
html
vertAdvY
vert-adv-y
svg
vertOriginX
vert-origin-x
svg
vertOriginY
vert-origin-y
svg
viewBox
viewBox
svg
viewTarget
viewTarget
svg
visibility
visibility
svg
width
width
svg,
html
widths
widths
svg
wordSpacing
word-spacing
svg
wrap
wrap
html
writingMode
writing-mode
svg
x
x
svg
x1
x1
svg
x2
x2
svg
xChannelSelector
xChannelSelector
svg
xHeight
x-height
svg
xLinkActuate
xlink:actuate
xlink
xLinkArcRole
xlink:arcrole
xlink
xLinkHref
xlink:href
xlink
xLinkRole
xlink:role
xlink
xLinkShow
xlink:show
xlink
xLinkTitle
xlink:title
xlink
xLinkType
xlink:type
xlink
xmlBase
xml:base
xml
xmlLang
xml:lang
xml
xmlSpace
xml:space
xml
xmlns
xmlns
xmlns
xmlnsXLink
xmlns:xlink
xmlns
y
y
svg
y1
y1
svg
y2
y2
svg
yChannelSelector
yChannelSelector
svg
z
z
svg
zoomAndPan
zoomAndPan
svg
This package is safe.
wooorm/web-namespaces
— list of web namespaces
wooorm/space-separated-tokens
— parse/stringify space separated tokens
wooorm/comma-separated-tokens
— parse/stringify comma separated tokens
wooorm/html-tag-names
— list of HTML tag names
wooorm/mathml-tag-names
— list of MathML tag names
wooorm/svg-tag-names
— list of SVG tag names
wooorm/html-void-elements
— list of void HTML tag names
wooorm/svg-element-attributes
— map of SVG elements to allowed attributes
wooorm/html-element-attributes
— map of HTML elements to allowed attributes
wooorm/aria-attributes
— list of ARIA attributes
Yes please! See How to Contribute to Open Source.
Derivative work based on React licensed under BSD-3-Clause-Clear, © 2013-2015, Facebook, Inc.