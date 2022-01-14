openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
pe

property-expr

by Jason Quense
2.0.4 (see all)

tiny util for getting and setting deep object props safely

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

4.3M

GitHub Stars

17

Maintenance

Last Commit

1mo ago

Contributors

5

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

expr

Tiny property path utilities, including path parsing and metadata and deep property setters and getters

npm install property-expr

Use

Setters and getters:

let expr = require('property-expr')
let obj = {
  foo: {
    bar: ['hi', { buz: { baz: 'found me!' } }]
  }
}

let getBaz = expr.getter('foo.bar[1]["buz"].baz')
let setBaz = expr.setter('foo.bar[1]["buz"].baz')

console.log(getBaz(obj)) // => 'found me!'
setBaz(obj, 'set me!')
console.log(obj.foo.bar[1].buz.baz) // => 'set me!'

getter(expression, [ safeAccess ])

Returns a function that accepts an obj and returns the value at the supplied expression. You can create a "safe" getter, which won't error out when accessing properties that don't exist, reducing existance checks befroe property access:

expr.getter('foo.bar.baz', true)({ foo: {} }) // => undefined
//instead of val = foo.bar && foo.bar.baz

setter(expression)

Returns a function that accepts an obj and a value and sets the property pointed to by the expression to the supplied value.

expr(expression, [ safeAccess], [ paramName = 'data'])

Returns a normalized expression string pointing to a property on root object paramName.

expr.expr("foo['bar'][0].baz", true, 'obj') // => "(((obj.foo || {})['bar'] || {})[0])"

split(path) -> Array

Returns an array of each path segment.

expr.split("foo['bar'][0].baz") // [ "foo", "'bar'", "0", "baz"]

forEach(path, iterator[, thisArg])

Iterate through a path but segment, with some additional helpful metadata about the segment. The iterator function is called with: pathSegment, isBracket, isArray, idx, segments

expr.forEach('foo["bar"][1]', function(
  pathSegment,
  isBracket,
  isArray,
  idx,
  segments
) {
  // 'foo'   -> isBracket = false, isArray = false, idx = 0
  // '"bar"' -> isBracket = true,  isArray = false, idx = 1
  // '0'     -> isBracket = false, isArray = true,  idx = 2
})

normalizePath(path)

Returns an array of path segments without quotes and spaces.

expr.normalizePath('foo["bar"][ "1" ][2][ " sss " ]')
// ['foo', 'bar', '1', '2', ' sss ']

new Cache(maxSize)

Just an utility class, returns an instance of cache. When the max size is exceeded, cache clears its storage.

var cache = new Cache(2)
cache.set('a', 123) // returns 123
cache.get('a') // returns 123
cache.clear()

cache.set('a', 1)
cache.set('b', 2) // cache contains 2 values
cache.set('c', 3) // cache was cleaned automatically and contains 1 value

CSP

This pacakge used to rely on new Function to compile setters and getters into fast reusable functions. Since new Function is forbidden by folks using Content Security Policy unsafe-eval we've moved away from that approach. I believe that for most cases the perf hit is not noticable but if it is in your case please reach out.

If you really want to use the old version require property-expr/compiler instead

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial