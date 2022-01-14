expr

Tiny property path utilities, including path parsing and metadata and deep property setters and getters

npm install property-expr

Use

Setters and getters:

let expr = require ( 'property-expr' ) let obj = { foo : { bar : [ 'hi' , { buz : { baz : 'found me!' } }] } } let getBaz = expr.getter( 'foo.bar[1]["buz"].baz' ) let setBaz = expr.setter( 'foo.bar[1]["buz"].baz' ) console .log(getBaz(obj)) setBaz(obj, 'set me!' ) console .log(obj.foo.bar[ 1 ].buz.baz)

getter(expression, [ safeAccess ])

Returns a function that accepts an obj and returns the value at the supplied expression. You can create a "safe" getter, which won't error out when accessing properties that don't exist, reducing existance checks befroe property access:

expr.getter( 'foo.bar.baz' , true )({ foo : {} })

Returns a function that accepts an obj and a value and sets the property pointed to by the expression to the supplied value.

expr(expression, [ safeAccess], [ paramName = 'data'])

Returns a normalized expression string pointing to a property on root object paramName .

expr.expr( "foo['bar'][0].baz" , true , 'obj' ) // => "(((obj.foo || {})['bar'] || {})[0])"

split(path) -> Array

Returns an array of each path segment.

expr.split( "foo['bar'][0].baz" )

Iterate through a path but segment, with some additional helpful metadata about the segment. The iterator function is called with: pathSegment , isBracket , isArray , idx , segments

expr.forEach( 'foo["bar"][1]' , function ( pathSegment, isBracket, isArray, idx, segments ) { })

Returns an array of path segments without quotes and spaces.

expr.normalizePath( 'foo["bar"][ "1" ][2][ " sss " ]' )

new Cache(maxSize)

Just an utility class, returns an instance of cache. When the max size is exceeded, cache clears its storage.

var cache = new Cache( 2 ) cache.set( 'a' , 123 ) cache.get( 'a' ) cache.clear() cache.set( 'a' , 1 ) cache.set( 'b' , 2 ) cache.set( 'c' , 3 )

CSP

This pacakge used to rely on new Function to compile setters and getters into fast reusable functions. Since new Function is forbidden by folks using Content Security Policy unsafe-eval we've moved away from that approach. I believe that for most cases the perf hit is not noticable but if it is in your case please reach out.