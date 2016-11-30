Property Accessors Mixin

A mixin for defining dynamic properties.

Basic Usage

To define a basic property accessor, use the accessor declaration. If you've included the mixin into a class, you define a prototype property by calling @::accessor on its prototype.

PropertyAccessors = require 'property-accessors' class Vehicle PropertyAccessors.includeInto( this ) @::accessor 'type' , get: -> switch @doorCount when 4 then 'sedan' when 2 then 'coupe' set: (type) -> switch type when 'sedan' then @doorCount = 4 when 'coupe' then @doorCount = 2 car = new Vehicle car.doorCount = 2 car.type

You can define a class-level property by extending with the mixin rather than including it (which extends the prototype).

class Vehicle PropertyAccessors.extend( this ) @accessor 'vehicleCount' , get: -> @allVehicles.length

You can just pass a single function if you only want to define a getter:

class Vehicle PropertyAccessors.includeInto( this ) @::accessor 'type' , ->

Fancy Usage

Lazy Accessors

Lazy accessors call a function the first time a property is accessed. You are still free to overwrite this value by assigning the property explicitly.

class ScienceLab PropertyAccessors.includeInto( this ) @::lazyAccessor 'crazyComputation' , -> computeCrazyComputation()

Advised Accessors

Advised accessors allow you to call code before the reading or writing of a property value. If a property is being assigned, your advice function is called with the value being assigned and the old value.