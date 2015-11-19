A parser for .properties files written in javascript. Properties files store key-value pairs. They are typically used for configuration and internationalization in Java applications as well as in Actionscript projects. Here's an example of the format:

! The exclamation mark can also mark text as comments. website = http://en.wikipedia.org/ language = English message = Welcome to \ Wikipedia! key\ with\ spaces = This is the value that could be looked up with the key "key with spaces" . tab : \u0009

(taken from Wikipedia)

Currently works with any version of node.js.

The API

parse(text) : Parses text into key-value pairs. Returns an object containing the key-value pairs.

: Parses into key-value pairs. Returns an object containing the key-value pairs. read(path[, callback]) : Opens the file specified by path and calls parse on its content. If the optional callback parameter is provided, the result is then passed to it as the second parameter. If an error occurs, the error object is passed to callback as the first parameter. If callback is not provided, the file specified by path is synchronously read and calls parse on its contents. The resulting object is immediately returned.

Getting node-properties-parser

The easiest way to get node-properties-parser is with npm:

npm install properties-parser

Alternatively you can clone this git repository:

git :

Developed by

Xavi Ramirez

License

This project is released under The MIT License.