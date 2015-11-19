openbase logo
properties-parser

by Xavi
0.3.1

A parser for .properties files written in javascript

Readme

node-properties-parser

A parser for .properties files written in javascript. Properties files store key-value pairs. They are typically used for configuration and internationalization in Java applications as well as in Actionscript projects. Here's an example of the format:

# You are reading the ".properties" entry.
! The exclamation mark can also mark text as comments.
website = http://en.wikipedia.org/
language = English
# The backslash below tells the application to continue reading
# the value onto the next line.
message = Welcome to \
          Wikipedia!
# Add spaces to the key
key\ with\ spaces = This is the value that could be looked up with the key "key with spaces".
# Unicode
tab : \u0009

(taken from Wikipedia)

Currently works with any version of node.js.

The API

  • parse(text): Parses text into key-value pairs. Returns an object containing the key-value pairs.
  • read(path[, callback]): Opens the file specified by path and calls parse on its content. If the optional callback parameter is provided, the result is then passed to it as the second parameter. If an error occurs, the error object is passed to callback as the first parameter. If callback is not provided, the file specified by path is synchronously read and calls parse on its contents. The resulting object is immediately returned.
  • createEditor([path][, options][, callback]]): If neither path or callback are provided an empty editor object is returned synchronously. If only path is provided, the file specified by path is synchronously read and parsed. An editor object with the results in then immediately returned. If both path and callback are provided, the file specified by path is read and parsed asynchronously. An editor object with the results are then passed to callback as the second parameters. If an error occurs, the error object is passed to callback as the first parameter. The following options are supported:
    • options.separator: The character used to separate key/values. Defaults to "=".
    • options.path: Treated the same way as the optional path argument. If both are provided the arguement wins.
    • options.callback: Treated the same way as the optional callback parameter. If both are provided the arguement wins.
  • Editor: The editor object is returned by createEditor. Has the following API:
    • get(key): Returns the value currently associated with key.
    • set(key, [value[, comment]]): Associates key with value. An optional comment can be provided. If value is not specified or is null, then key is unset.
    • unset(key): Unsets the specified key.
    • save([path][, callback]]): Writes the current contents of this editor object to a file specified by path. If path is not provided, then it'll be defaulted to the path value passed to createEditor. The callback parameter is called when the file has been written to disk.
    • addHeadComment: Added a comment to the head of the file.
    • toString: Returns the string representation of this properties editor object. This string will be written to a file if save is called.

Getting node-properties-parser

The easiest way to get node-properties-parser is with npm:

npm install properties-parser

Alternatively you can clone this git repository:

git://github.com/xavi-/node-properties-parser.git

Developed by

  • Xavi Ramirez

License

This project is released under The MIT License.

