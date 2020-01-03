Like
path.join but for a URL.
$ npm install proper-url-join
This library expects the host environment to be up-to-date or polyfilled with core-js or similar.
This library is written in ES9 and is using ES modules. You must compile the source code to support older browsers.
There are a lot of packages that attempt to provide this functionality but they all have issues.
This package exists with the hope to do it right:
import urlJoin from 'proper-url-join';
urlJoin('foo', 'bar'); // /foo/bar
urlJoin('/foo/', '/bar/'); // /foo/bar
urlJoin('foo', '', 'bar'); // /foo/bar
urlJoin('foo', undefined, 'bar'); // /foo/bar
urlJoin('foo', null, 'bar'); // /foo/bar
// With leading & trailing slash options
urlJoin('foo', 'bar', { leadingSlash: false }); // foo/bar
urlJoin('foo', 'bar', { trailingSlash: true }); // /foo/bar/
urlJoin('foo', 'bar', { leadingSlash: false, trailingSlash: true }); // foo/bar/
// Absolute URLs
urlJoin('http://google.com', 'foo'); // http://google.com/foo
// Protocol relative URLs
urlJoin('//google.com', 'foo', { protocolRelative: true }); // //google.com/foo
// With query string as an url part
urlJoin('foo', 'bar?queryString'); // /foo/bar?queryString
urlJoin('foo', 'bar?queryString', { trailingSlash: true }); // /foo/bar/?queryString
// With query string as an object
urlJoin('foo', { query: { biz: 'buz', foo: 'bar' } }); // /foo?biz=buz&foo=bar
// With both query string as an url part and an object
urlJoin('foo', 'bar?queryString', { query: { biz: 'buz', foo: 'bar' } }); // /foo/bar?biz=buz&foo=bar&queryString
Type:
boolean /
string
Default:
true
Adds or removes leading
/. You may pass
keep to preserve what the leading slash only if it's present on the input.
Type:
boolean /
string
Default:
false
Adds or removes trailing
/. You may pass
keep to preserve what the trailing slash only if it's present on the input.
Type:
boolean
Default:
false
Enables support for protocol relative URLs
Type:
object
Query string object that will be properly stringified and appended to the url. It will be merged with the query string in the url, if it exists.
Type:
object
Options to be considered when stringifying the query
$ npm test
$ npm test -- --watch during development