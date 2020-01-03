Like path.join but for a URL.

Installation

$ npm install proper-url-join

This library expects the host environment to be up-to-date or polyfilled with core-js or similar.

This library is written in ES9 and is using ES modules. You must compile the source code to support older browsers.

Motivation

There are a lot of packages that attempt to provide this functionality but they all have issues.

This package exists with the hope to do it right:

Consistent behavior

Support adding/removing leading and trailing slashes

Supports absolute URLs, e.g.: http//google.com

Supports protocol relative URLs, e.g.: //google.com

Supports query strings

Usage

import urlJoin from 'proper-url-join' ; urlJoin( 'foo' , 'bar' ); urlJoin( '/foo/' , '/bar/' ); urlJoin( 'foo' , '' , 'bar' ); urlJoin( 'foo' , undefined , 'bar' ); urlJoin( 'foo' , null , 'bar' ); urlJoin( 'foo' , 'bar' , { leadingSlash : false }); urlJoin( 'foo' , 'bar' , { trailingSlash : true }); urlJoin( 'foo' , 'bar' , { leadingSlash : false , trailingSlash : true }); urlJoin( 'http://google.com' , 'foo' ); urlJoin( '//google.com' , 'foo' , { protocolRelative : true }); urlJoin( 'foo' , 'bar?queryString' ); urlJoin( 'foo' , 'bar?queryString' , { trailingSlash : true }); urlJoin( 'foo' , { query : { biz : 'buz' , foo : 'bar' } }); urlJoin( 'foo' , 'bar?queryString' , { query : { biz : 'buz' , foo : 'bar' } });

options

leadingSlash

Type: boolean / string

Default: true

Adds or removes leading / . You may pass keep to preserve what the leading slash only if it's present on the input.

trailingSlash

Type: boolean / string

Default: false

Adds or removes trailing / . You may pass keep to preserve what the trailing slash only if it's present on the input.

protocolRelative

Type: boolean

Default: false

Enables support for protocol relative URLs

query

Type: object

Query string object that will be properly stringified and appended to the url. It will be merged with the query string in the url, if it exists.

queryOptions

Type: object

Options to be considered when stringifying the query

Tests

$ npm test

$ npm test -- --watch during development

License

MIT License