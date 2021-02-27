A fast skip list implementation which supports fetching and deleting multiple adjacent entries at a time. It's ideal for efficiently storing and fetching ordered data.
npm install proper-skip-list --save
Average case, relative to the total number of elements in the list:
O(log n)
O(log n)
O(log n)
O(log n)
O(log n)
O(log n)
O(1)
O(1)
O(1)
O(1)
O(1)
O(1)
O(log n)
O(1)
O(1)
Note that the deleteRange method is
O(log n) relative to the number of elements in the list.
The time complexity relative to the number of elements which will be removed from the list is different and it varies depending on whether the
updateLength constructor option is
true or
false. If
true, time complexity is
O(n), if
false, it is
O(1).
O(n)
O(n log n)
The
stackUpProbability option can be modified to optimize space usage and performance to suit more advanced use cases but it should be used cautiously.
Keys can be of type
string and/or
number. Internally, different types are handled separately. All numbers have priority over strings.
If strings are used, the order is lexicographic.
const ProperSkipList = require('proper-skip-list');
// Default options:
let skipList = new ProperSkipList();
// Or...
// Sample custom options:
let skipList = new ProperSkipList({
stackUpProbability: 0.5, // 0.25 by default
updateLength: false // true by default
});
stackUpProbability option is the probability of an entry stacking up a single level when it is inserted into the skip list.
updateLength option allows you to disable the
length property of the skip list. Not updating the
length of the skip list can make the
deleteRange method faster for certain use cases which involve deleting large segments of the skip list in a single operation.
upsert(key, value): Insert a value into the skip list at the specified key. If a value already exists at that key, it will be replaced.
find(key): Get the value stored at the specified key. This method returns
undefined if a matching value is not found.
has(key): Check if an entry with the specified key exists.
extract(key): Remove a value at the specified key if it exits. This method returns the value or
undefined if not found.
delete(key): Remove a value at the specified key if it exits. This method returns a boolean to indicate whether or not a value existed at that key.
findEntries(fromKey): Get iterators for entries starting at the specified key in ascending or descending order. The
fromKey does not need to have an exact match in the list; this method can therefore be used to iterate over nearby keys. The return value is an object in the form
{matchingValue, asc, desc}. If an exact match for
fromKey was found, the
matchingValue property will contain the value at that key, otherwise it will be
undefined. The
asc property is an
iterable iterator which can be used to iterate over records in ascending order starting at
fromKey (or the next highest value if no exact match is found). The
desc property is an
iterable iterator which can be used to iterate over records in descending order starting at
fromKey (or the next lowest value if no exact match is found).
findEntriesFromMin(): Iterate over entries in ascending order starting at the lowest key. This method returns an iterable iterator.
findEntriesFromMax(): Iterate over entries in descending order starting at the highest key. This method returns an iterable iterator.
minKey(): Get the lowest key in the list.
maxKey(): Get the highest key in the list.
minValue(): Get the value stored at the lowest key in the list.
maxValue(): Get the value stored at the highest key in the list.
deleteRange(fromKey, toKey, deleteLeft, deleteRight): Delete multiple entries with a single operation. The
fromKey argument specifies the starting key in the range does not need to have an exact match in the list. The
toKey argument is the end key, it also does not need to have an exact match. The
deleteLeft argument can be used to specify whether or not the value at
fromKey should also be deleted if found. The
deleteRight argument argument can be used to specify whether or not the value at
toKey should also be deleted if found. By default, only the in-between values will be deleted. If
fromKey is null, it will delete from the beginning of the skip list. If
fromKey is null, it will delete until the end of the skip list.
clear: Empty/reset the skip list.
Note that most of these properties were intended to be read-only.
length: The number of entries stored in the skip list. It will be
undefined if the
updateLength constructor option is
false.
stackUpProbability: The probability of an entry stacking up a single level when it is inserted into the skip list.
updateLength: Whether or not the length property is being updated.
head: The head group of the skip list which holds an array of head nodes. This can be used to traverse all layers of the skip list for more advanced use cases.
tail: The tail group of the skip list which holds an array of tail nodes. This can be used to traverse all layers of the skip list for more advanced use cases.
Iterators returned by methods like
findEntries,
findEntriesFromMin and
findEntriesFromMax are iterable and can be looped over like this (example):
let {asc, desc} = this.findEntries(1234);
for (let [key, value, i] of asc) {
// ... Do something.
if (i > 100) break;
}
Alternatively,
asc.next() could be called manually from inside a
while loop.