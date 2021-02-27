A fast skip list implementation which supports fetching and deleting multiple adjacent entries at a time. It's ideal for efficiently storing and fetching ordered data.

Installation

npm install proper-skip-list --save

Performance

Time complexity

Average case, relative to the total number of elements in the list:

upsert : O(log n)

: find : O(log n)

: has : O(log n)

: extract : O(log n)

: delete : O(log n)

: findEntries : O(log n)

: minKey : O(1)

: maxKey : O(1)

: minValue : O(1)

: maxValue : O(1)

: findEntriesFromMin : O(1)

: findEntriesFromMax : O(1)

: deleteRange : O(log n)

: clear : O(1)

: get length: O(1)

Note that the deleteRange method is O(log n) relative to the number of elements in the list. The time complexity relative to the number of elements which will be removed from the list is different and it varies depending on whether the updateLength constructor option is true or false . If true , time complexity is O(n) , if false , it is O(1) .

Space complexity

Average: O(n)

Worst case: O(n log n)

The stackUpProbability option can be modified to optimize space usage and performance to suit more advanced use cases but it should be used cautiously.

API

Keys can be of type string and/or number . Internally, different types are handled separately. All numbers have priority over strings. If strings are used, the order is lexicographic.

Constructor

const ProperSkipList = require ( 'proper-skip-list' ); let skipList = new ProperSkipList(); let skipList = new ProperSkipList({ stackUpProbability : 0.5 , updateLength : false });

The stackUpProbability option is the probability of an entry stacking up a single level when it is inserted into the skip list.

option is the probability of an entry stacking up a single level when it is inserted into the skip list. The updateLength option allows you to disable the length property of the skip list. Not updating the length of the skip list can make the deleteRange method faster for certain use cases which involve deleting large segments of the skip list in a single operation.

Methods

upsert(key, value) : Insert a value into the skip list at the specified key. If a value already exists at that key, it will be replaced.

: Insert a value into the skip list at the specified key. If a value already exists at that key, it will be replaced. find(key) : Get the value stored at the specified key. This method returns undefined if a matching value is not found.

: Get the value stored at the specified key. This method returns if a matching value is not found. has(key) : Check if an entry with the specified key exists.

: Check if an entry with the specified key exists. extract(key) : Remove a value at the specified key if it exits. This method returns the value or undefined if not found.

: Remove a value at the specified key if it exits. This method returns the value or if not found. delete(key) : Remove a value at the specified key if it exits. This method returns a boolean to indicate whether or not a value existed at that key.

: Remove a value at the specified key if it exits. This method returns a boolean to indicate whether or not a value existed at that key. findEntries(fromKey) : Get iterators for entries starting at the specified key in ascending or descending order. The fromKey does not need to have an exact match in the list; this method can therefore be used to iterate over nearby keys. The return value is an object in the form {matchingValue, asc, desc} . If an exact match for fromKey was found, the matchingValue property will contain the value at that key, otherwise it will be undefined . The asc property is an iterable iterator which can be used to iterate over records in ascending order starting at fromKey (or the next highest value if no exact match is found). The desc property is an iterable iterator which can be used to iterate over records in descending order starting at fromKey (or the next lowest value if no exact match is found).

: Get iterators for entries starting at the specified key in ascending or descending order. The does not need to have an exact match in the list; this method can therefore be used to iterate over nearby keys. The return value is an object in the form . If an exact match for was found, the property will contain the value at that key, otherwise it will be . The property is an iterator which can be used to iterate over records in ascending order starting at (or the next highest value if no exact match is found). The property is an iterator which can be used to iterate over records in descending order starting at (or the next lowest value if no exact match is found). findEntriesFromMin() : Iterate over entries in ascending order starting at the lowest key. This method returns an iterable iterator.

: Iterate over entries in ascending order starting at the lowest key. This method returns an iterable iterator. findEntriesFromMax() : Iterate over entries in descending order starting at the highest key. This method returns an iterable iterator.

: Iterate over entries in descending order starting at the highest key. This method returns an iterable iterator. minKey() : Get the lowest key in the list.

: Get the lowest key in the list. maxKey() : Get the highest key in the list.

: Get the highest key in the list. minValue() : Get the value stored at the lowest key in the list.

: Get the value stored at the lowest key in the list. maxValue() : Get the value stored at the highest key in the list.

: Get the value stored at the highest key in the list. deleteRange(fromKey, toKey, deleteLeft, deleteRight) : Delete multiple entries with a single operation. The fromKey argument specifies the starting key in the range does not need to have an exact match in the list. The toKey argument is the end key, it also does not need to have an exact match. The deleteLeft argument can be used to specify whether or not the value at fromKey should also be deleted if found. The deleteRight argument argument can be used to specify whether or not the value at toKey should also be deleted if found. By default, only the in-between values will be deleted. If fromKey is null, it will delete from the beginning of the skip list. If fromKey is null, it will delete until the end of the skip list.

: Delete multiple entries with a single operation. The argument specifies the starting key in the range does not need to have an exact match in the list. The argument is the end key, it also does not need to have an exact match. The argument can be used to specify whether or not the value at should also be deleted if found. The argument argument can be used to specify whether or not the value at should also be deleted if found. By default, only the in-between values will be deleted. If is null, it will delete from the beginning of the skip list. If is null, it will delete until the end of the skip list. clear : Empty/reset the skip list.

Properties

Note that most of these properties were intended to be read-only.

length : The number of entries stored in the skip list. It will be undefined if the updateLength constructor option is false .

: The number of entries stored in the skip list. It will be if the constructor option is . stackUpProbability : The probability of an entry stacking up a single level when it is inserted into the skip list.

: The probability of an entry stacking up a single level when it is inserted into the skip list. updateLength : Whether or not the length property is being updated.

: Whether or not the length property is being updated. head : The head group of the skip list which holds an array of head nodes. This can be used to traverse all layers of the skip list for more advanced use cases.

: The head group of the skip list which holds an array of head nodes. This can be used to traverse all layers of the skip list for more advanced use cases. tail : The tail group of the skip list which holds an array of tail nodes. This can be used to traverse all layers of the skip list for more advanced use cases.

Iterators

Iterators returned by methods like findEntries , findEntriesFromMin and findEntriesFromMax are iterable and can be looped over like this (example):

let {asc, desc} = this .findEntries( 1234 ); for ( let [key, value, i] of asc) { if (i > 100 ) break ; }