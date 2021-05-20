A front-end responsive framework based on Google's Material Design Standards & Bootstrap.

Visit Propeller »

Table of contents

Key Features

Library with 25 Responsive UI Components

Ready to use template which speeds up the Development process

Detailed User Manual which provides step by step usage for every Propeller component.

Quick start

There are different ways you can start using Propeller,

Download the latest release.

Clone the repo: git clone https://github.com/propeller.git

Install with Bower: bower install propeller

Install with npm: npm install propellerkit

Using third party components:

Install Select2 with npm: npm install propellerkit-select2

Install range slider with npm: npm install propellerkit-range-slider

Install datetimepicker with npm: npm install propellerkit-datetimepicker

Install datatables with npm: npm install propellerkit-datatables

Install custom scrollbar with npm: npm install propellerkit-custom-scrollbar

Propeller Guidelines

Follow our Guidelines and get familiar with the basic setup and structure.

What's included

The downloaded folder will have following directories and files, with a logical grouping of common assets including both compiled and minified versions.

Propeller/ ├── css/ │ ├── bootstrap .css │ ├── bootstrap .min .css │ ├── propeller .css │ ├── propeller .min .css ├── js/ │ ├── jquery .min .js │ ├── bootstrap .js │ ├── bootstrap .min .js │ ├── propeller .js │ ├── propeller .min .js ├── fonts/ │ ├── roboto/ └── index .html

Just copy the compiled CSS and JS files and the font files(created for icons) from the .zip and add them to your project.

Browser Support

Firefox, Chrome, Safari Mac

IE 9+

Android 4.4+, Chrome for Android 44+

iOS Safari 7+

Bugs and feature requests

Found any bug or issue? Post them on GITHUB. Have feedback, suggestions or Questions? Join GITTER CHAT ROOM.

Community

Get updates on Propeller's development. Chat with the Product team and community members using Propeller.

Follow @propellerkit on Twitter.

Chat with fellow members on GITTER.

Versioning

For transparency into our release cycle and in striving to maintain backward compatibility, Propeller is maintained under the Semantic Versioning guidelines. Sometimes we screw up, but we'll adhere to those rules whenever possible.

See the Releases section of our GitHub project for changelogs for each release version of Propeller.

License

Propeller v1.3.3 (https://propeller.in) © 2016-2021 Digicorp Information Systems Pvt. Ltd. Licensed under MIT

Author

Developed and maintained at Digicorp.