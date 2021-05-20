openbase logo
propellerkit

by digicorp
1.3.1 (see all)

Propeller - Develop more, Code less. Propeller is a front-end responsive framework based on Google's Material Design Standards & Bootstrap.

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

385

GitHub Stars

1.1K

Maintenance

Last Commit

9mos ago

Contributors

4

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme


A front-end responsive framework based on Google's Material Design Standards & Bootstrap.
Visit Propeller »

Table of contents

Key Features

  • Library with 25 Responsive UI Components

  • Ready to use template which speeds up the Development process

  • Detailed User Manual which provides step by step usage for every Propeller component.

Quick start

There are different ways you can start using Propeller,

  • Download the latest release.
  • Clone the repo: git clone https://github.com/propeller.git
  • Install with Bower: bower install propeller
  • Install with npm: npm install propellerkit

Using third party components:

  • Install Select2 with npm: npm install propellerkit-select2
  • Install range slider with npm: npm install propellerkit-range-slider
  • Install datetimepicker with npm: npm install propellerkit-datetimepicker
  • Install datatables with npm: npm install propellerkit-datatables
  • Install custom scrollbar with npm: npm install propellerkit-custom-scrollbar

Propeller Guidelines

Follow our Guidelines and get familiar with the basic setup and structure.

What's included

The downloaded folder will have following directories and files, with a logical grouping of common assets including both compiled and minified versions.

Propeller/
├── css/
│    ├── bootstrap.css
│    ├── bootstrap.min.css
│    ├── propeller.css
│    ├── propeller.min.css
├── js/
│    ├── jquery.min.js
│    ├── bootstrap.js
│    ├── bootstrap.min.js
│    ├── propeller.js
│    ├── propeller.min.js
├── fonts/
│    ├── roboto/
└── index.html

Just copy the compiled CSS and JS files and the font files(created for icons) from the .zip and add them to your project.

Browser Support

  • Firefox, Chrome, Safari Mac
  • IE 9+
  • Android 4.4+, Chrome for Android 44+
  • iOS Safari 7+

Bugs and feature requests

Found any bug or issue? Post them on GITHUB. Have feedback, suggestions or Questions? Join GITTER CHAT ROOM.

Community

Get updates on Propeller's development. Chat with the Product team and community members using Propeller.

Versioning

For transparency into our release cycle and in striving to maintain backward compatibility, Propeller is maintained under the Semantic Versioning guidelines. Sometimes we screw up, but we'll adhere to those rules whenever possible.

See the Releases section of our GitHub project for changelogs for each release version of Propeller.

License

Propeller v1.3.3 (https://propeller.in) © 2016-2021 Digicorp Information Systems Pvt. Ltd. Licensed under MIT

Author

Developed and maintained at Digicorp.

