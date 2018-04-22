April 19, 2018

TensorFlow.js was recently released. It is well engineered, provides an autograd-style interface to backprop, and has committed to supporting Node. This satisfies our requirements. It is counterproductive to pursue a parallel effort. Thus we are abandoning our backprop implementation, TF C binding, and the TF/DL bridge, which made up the foundation of the Propel library. We intend to rebase our work on top of TFJS.

Our high-level goal continues to be a productive workflow for scientific computing in JavaScript. Building on top of TFJS allows us to focus on higher-level functionality.

We have no release at this time.