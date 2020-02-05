Alternative syntax for prop types powered by io-ts

How it works

The @props decorator sets propTypes on the target component to use a custom validator function built around io-ts types.

Usage

import * as React from 'react' import * as t from 'io-ts' import { props } from 'prop-types-ts' const AlertType = t.keyof( { success: true , warning: true , info: true }, 'AlertType' ) const RuntimeProps = t. interface ( { type : AlertType }, 'Props' ) export type Props = t.TypeOf< typeof RuntimeProps> (RuntimeProps) export default class Alert extends React.Component<Props, void > { render() { return <div>{ this .props.children}< /div> } }

Without decorators

import { getPropTypes } from 'prop-types-ts' ... export default class Alert extends React.Component<Props, void > { static propTypes = getPropTypes(RuntimeProps) render() { return <div>{ this .props.children}< /div> } }

Errors on console

<Alert type = "foo" />

<Alert type = "info" foo= "bar" />

Excess Property Checks

By default prop-types-ts performs excess property checks. You can opt-out passing an option argument to props

(RuntimeProps, { strict: false }) export default class Alert extends React.Component<Props, void > { ... }

Pre-defined types

prop-types-ts exports some useful pre-defined types:

ReactElement

ReactChild

ReactFragment

ReactNode

Type checking children

Use the children option

(RuntimeProps, { children: t.string }) export default class Alert extends React.Component<Props, void > { ... } <Alert type = "info" >{ 1 }< /Alert> / / => Invalid value 1 supplied to children: string <Alert type="info">hello</ Alert>

You can use any io-ts type

import { props, ReactChild } from 'prop-types-ts' (RuntimeProps, { children: t.tuple([t.string, ReactChild]) }) export default class Alert extends React.Component<Props, void > { ... } <Alert type = "info" >hello< /Alert> / / => Invalid value "hello" supplied to children: [string, ReactChild] <Alert type="info">hello <b>world</ b>< /Alert> / / no errors

works for Component s too

import * as t from 'io-ts' import { props, ReactElement } from 'prop-types-ts' const JSXButton = t.refinement(ReactElement, e => e.type === 'button' , 'JSXButton' ) (RuntimeProps, { children: JSXButton }) export default class Alert extends React.Component<Props, void > { ... } <Alert type = "info" >hello< /Alert> / / => Invalid value "hello" supplied to children: JSXButton <Alert type="info"><button>Click me</ button>< /Alert> / / no errors

TypeScript compatibility