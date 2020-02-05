Alternative syntax for prop types powered by io-ts
The
@props decorator sets
propTypes on the target component to use a
custom validator function built around
io-ts types.
import * as React from 'react'
import * as t from 'io-ts'
import { props } from 'prop-types-ts'
// define the runtime types
const AlertType = t.keyof(
{
success: true,
warning: true,
info: true
},
'AlertType'
)
const RuntimeProps = t.interface(
{
type: AlertType
},
'Props'
)
// extract the static type
export type Props = t.TypeOf<typeof RuntimeProps>
// same as type Props = { type: 'success' | 'warning' | 'info' }
@props(RuntimeProps)
export default class Alert extends React.Component<Props, void> {
render() {
return <div>{this.props.children}</div>
}
}
import { getPropTypes } from 'prop-types-ts'
...
export default class Alert extends React.Component<Props, void> {
static propTypes = getPropTypes(RuntimeProps)
render() {
return <div>{this.props.children}</div>
}
}
<Alert type="foo" /> // => Invalid value "foo" supplied to : Props/type: AlertType
<Alert type="info" foo="bar" /> // => Invalid additional prop(s): ["foo"]
By default
prop-types-ts performs excess property checks. You can opt-out passing an
option argument to
props
@props(RuntimeProps, { strict: false })
export default class Alert extends React.Component<Props, void> {
...
}
prop-types-ts exports some useful pre-defined types:
ReactElement
ReactChild
ReactFragment
ReactNode
children
Use the
children option
@props(RuntimeProps, { children: t.string })
export default class Alert extends React.Component<Props, void> {
...
}
<Alert type="info">{1}</Alert> // => Invalid value 1 supplied to children: string
<Alert type="info">hello</Alert> // no errors
You can use any io-ts type
import { props, ReactChild } from 'prop-types-ts'
@props(RuntimeProps, { children: t.tuple([t.string, ReactChild]) })
export default class Alert extends React.Component<Props, void> {
...
}
<Alert type="info">hello</Alert> // => Invalid value "hello" supplied to children: [string, ReactChild]
<Alert type="info">hello <b>world</b></Alert> // no errors
works for
Components too
import * as t from 'io-ts'
import { props, ReactElement } from 'prop-types-ts'
const JSXButton = t.refinement(ReactElement, e => e.type === 'button', 'JSXButton')
@props(RuntimeProps, { children: JSXButton })
export default class Alert extends React.Component<Props, void> {
...
}
<Alert type="info">hello</Alert> // => Invalid value "hello" supplied to children: JSXButton
<Alert type="info"><button>Click me</button></Alert> // no errors
prop-type-ts version
|required
typescript version
|0.7.x+
|3.5+
|0.6.x+
|3.2+