Proofreader takes a website, or a local file, and tries to proofread it using write-good and nodehun.
npm install proofreader -g
proofreader -u https://raw.githubusercontent.com/GoogleChrome/devtools-docs/master/docs/memory-analysis-101.html
proofreader -f ../devtools-docs/docs/commandline-api.md
proofreader -l list-of-files.txt
proofreader -c custom-config.json -f file.html
Output:
Proofreader can handle both HTML and Markdown files. It distinguishes between these two using MIME types.
Downloads and processes single remote file from given URL.
Processes single local file from given path.
Processes all sources listed in the provided file. Sample list file:
../docs/file.html
/home/developer/otherfile.md
http://localhost/remote-file.md
Path to a custom configuration file (default one is in
settings.json). This file has to be a valid JSON. Sample configuration:
{
"dictionaries": {
"build-in": ["en_US", "en_GB"],
"custom": ["devtools-docs.dic"]
},
"selectors": {
"whitelist": "p, li, h1, h2, h3, h4, th, td, dl, figcaption",
"blacklist": "pre, code"
},
"write-good": {
"weasel": false
}
}
eng_GB,
eng_US). E.g. when both American English and British English are allowed,
["en_US", "en_GB"] should be specified.
Please note that this project was: