openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
pro

prompts

by Terkel
2.4.2 (see all)

❯ Lightweight, beautiful and user-friendly interactive prompts

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

17.9M

GitHub Stars

7.1K

Maintenance

Last Commit

3mos ago

Contributors

60

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Vanilla JavaScript Textfield

Reviews

Average Rating

4.4/57
Read All Reviews
yannbfjatin269Adflixmediayogeshkumar291sawan-hardcoder

Top Feedback

7Easy to Use
5Great Documentation
4Performant
2Bleeding Edge
2Responsive Maintainers

Readme

Prompts

❯ Prompts

version travis downloads

Lightweight, beautiful and user-friendly interactive prompts
>_ Easy to use CLI prompts to enquire users for information▌


  • Simple: prompts has no big dependencies nor is it broken into a dozen tiny modules that only work well together.
  • User friendly: prompt uses layout and colors to create beautiful cli interfaces.
  • Promised: uses promises and async/await. No callback hell.
  • Flexible: all prompts are independent and can be used on their own.
  • Testable: provides a way to submit answers programmatically.
  • Unified: consistent experience across all prompts.

split

❯ Install

$ npm install --save prompts

This package supports Node 6 and above

split

❯ Usage

example prompt 
const prompts = require('prompts');

(async () => {
  const response = await prompts({
    type: 'number',
    name: 'value',
    message: 'How old are you?',
    validate: value => value < 18 ? `Nightclub is 18+ only` : true
  });

  console.log(response); // => { value: 24 }
})();

See example.js for more options.

split

❯ Examples

Single Prompt

Prompt with a single prompt object. Returns an object with the response.

const prompts = require('prompts');

(async () => {
  const response = await prompts({
    type: 'text',
    name: 'meaning',
    message: 'What is the meaning of life?'
  });

  console.log(response.meaning);
})();

Prompt Chain

Prompt with a list of prompt objects. Returns an object with the responses. Make sure to give each prompt a unique name property to prevent overwriting values.

const prompts = require('prompts');

const questions = [
  {
    type: 'text',
    name: 'username',
    message: 'What is your GitHub username?'
  },
  {
    type: 'number',
    name: 'age',
    message: 'How old are you?'
  },
  {
    type: 'text',
    name: 'about',
    message: 'Tell something about yourself',
    initial: 'Why should I?'
  }
];

(async () => {
  const response = await prompts(questions);

  // => response => { username, age, about }
})();

Dynamic Prompts

Prompt properties can be functions too. Prompt Objects with type set to falsy values are skipped.

const prompts = require('prompts');

const questions = [
  {
    type: 'text',
    name: 'dish',
    message: 'Do you like pizza?'
  },
  {
    type: prev => prev == 'pizza' ? 'text' : null,
    name: 'topping',
    message: 'Name a topping'
  }
];

(async () => {
  const response = await prompts(questions);
})();

split

❯ API

prompts(prompts, options)

Type: Function
Returns: Object

Prompter function which takes your prompt objects and returns an object with responses.

prompts

Type: Array|Object

Array of prompt objects. These are the questions the user will be prompted. You can see the list of supported prompt types here.

Prompts can be submitted (return, enter) or canceled (esc, abort, ctrl+c, ctrl+d). No property is being defined on the returned response object when a prompt is canceled.

options.onSubmit

Type: Function
Default: () => {}

Callback that's invoked after each prompt submission. Its signature is (prompt, answer, answers) where prompt is the current prompt object, answer the user answer to the current question and answers the user answers so far. Async functions are supported.

Return true to quit the prompt chain and return all collected responses so far, otherwise continue to iterate prompt objects.

Example:

(async () => {
  const questions = [{ ... }];
  const onSubmit = (prompt, answer) => console.log(`Thanks I got ${answer} from ${prompt.name}`);
  const response = await prompts(questions, { onSubmit });
})();

options.onCancel

Type: Function
Default: () => {}

Callback that's invoked when the user cancels/exits the prompt. Its signature is (prompt, answers) where prompt is the current prompt object and answers the user answers so far. Async functions are supported.

Return true to continue and prevent the prompt loop from aborting. On cancel responses collected so far are returned.

Example:

(async () => {
  const questions = [{ ... }];
  const onCancel = prompt => {
    console.log('Never stop prompting!');
    return true;
  }
  const response = await prompts(questions, { onCancel });
})();

override

Type: Function

Preanswer questions by passing an object with answers to prompts.override. Powerful when combined with arguments of process.

Example

const prompts = require('prompts');
prompts.override(require('yargs').argv);

(async () => {
  const response = await prompts([
    {
      type: 'text',
      name: 'twitter',
      message: `What's your twitter handle?`
    },
    {
      type: 'multiselect',
      name: 'color',
      message: 'Pick colors',
      choices: [
        { title: 'Red', value: '#ff0000' },
        { title: 'Green', value: '#00ff00' },
        { title: 'Blue', value: '#0000ff' }
      ],
    }
  ]);

  console.log(response);
})();

inject(values)

Type: Function

Programmatically inject responses. This enables you to prepare the responses ahead of time. If any injected value is found the prompt is immediately resolved with the injected value. This feature is intended for testing only.

values

Type: Array

Array with values to inject. Resolved values are removed from the internal inject array. Each value can be an array of values in order to provide answers for a question asked multiple times. If a value is an instance of Error it will simulate the user cancelling/exiting the prompt.

Example:

const prompts = require('prompts');

prompts.inject([ '@terkelg', ['#ff0000', '#0000ff'] ]);

(async () => {
  const response = await prompts([
    {
      type: 'text',
      name: 'twitter',
      message: `What's your twitter handle?`
    },
    {
      type: 'multiselect',
      name: 'color',
      message: 'Pick colors',
      choices: [
        { title: 'Red', value: '#ff0000' },
        { title: 'Green', value: '#00ff00' },
        { title: 'Blue', value: '#0000ff' }
      ],
    }
  ]);

  // => { twitter: 'terkelg', color: [ '#ff0000', '#0000ff' ] }
})();

split

❯ Prompt Objects

Prompts Objects are JavaScript objects that define the "questions" and the type of prompt. Almost all prompt objects have the following properties:

{
  type: String | Function,
  name: String | Function,
  message: String | Function,
  initial: String | Function | Async Function
  format: Function | Async Function,
  onRender: Function
  onState: Function
  stdin: Readable
  stdout: Writeable
}

Each property be of type function and will be invoked right before prompting the user.

The function signature is (prev, values, prompt), where prev is the value from the previous prompt, values is the response object with all values collected so far and prompt is the previous prompt object.

Function example:

{
  type: prev => prev > 3 ? 'confirm' : null,
  name: 'confirm',
  message: (prev, values) => `Please confirm that you eat ${values.dish} times ${prev} a day?`
}

The above prompt will be skipped if the value of the previous prompt is less than 3.

type

Type: String|Function

Defines the type of prompt to display. See the list of prompt types for valid values.

If type is a falsy value the prompter will skip that question.

{
  type: null,
  name: 'forgetme',
  message: `I'll never be shown anyway`,
}

name

Type: String|Function

The response will be saved under this key/property in the returned response object. In case you have multiple prompts with the same name only the latest response will be stored.

Make sure to give prompts unique names if you don't want to overwrite previous values.

message

Type: String|Function

The message to be displayed to the user.

initial

Type: String|Function

Optional default prompt value. Async functions are supported too.

format

Type: Function

Receive the user input and return the formatted value to be used inside the program. The value returned will be added to the response object.

The function signature is (val, values), where val is the value from the current prompt and values is the current response object in case you need to format based on previous responses.

Example:

{
  type: 'number',
  name: 'price',
  message: 'Enter price',
  format: val => Intl.NumberFormat(undefined, { style: 'currency', currency: 'USD' }).format(val);
}

onRender

Type: Function

Callback for when the prompt is rendered. The function receives kleur as its first argument and this refers to the current prompt.

Example:

{
  type: 'number',
  message: 'This message will be overridden',
  onRender(kleur) {
    this.msg = kleur.cyan('Enter a number');
  }
}

onState

Type: Function

Callback for when the state of the current prompt changes. The function signature is (state) where state is an object with a snapshot of the current state. The state object has two properties value and aborted. E.g { value: 'This is ', aborted: false }

stdin and stdout

Type: Stream

By default, prompts uses process.stdin for receiving input and process.stdout for writing output. If you need to use different streams, for instance process.stderr, you can set these with the stdin and stdout properties.

split

❯ Types

text(message, [initial], [style])

Text prompt for free text input.

Hit tab to autocomplete to initial value when provided.

Example

text prompt 
{
  type: 'text',
  name: 'value',
  message: `What's your twitter handle?`
}

Options

ParamTypeDescription
messagestringPrompt message to display
initialstringDefault string value
stylestringRender style (default, password, invisible, emoji). Defaults to default
formatfunctionReceive user input. The returned value will be added to the response object
validatefunctionReceive user input. Should return true if the value is valid, and an error message String otherwise. If false is returned, a default error message is shown
onRenderfunctionOn render callback. Keyword this refers to the current prompt
onStatefunctionOn state change callback. Function signature is an object with two properties: value and aborted

↑ back to: Prompt types

password(message, [initial])

Password prompt with masked input.

This prompt is a similar to a prompt of type 'text' with style set to 'password'.

Example

password prompt 
{
  type: 'password',
  name: 'value',
  message: 'Tell me a secret'
}

Options

ParamTypeDescription
messagestringPrompt message to display
initialstringDefault string value
formatfunctionReceive user input. The returned value will be added to the response object
validatefunctionReceive user input. Should return true if the value is valid, and an error message String otherwise. If false is returned, a default error message is shown
onRenderfunctionOn render callback. Keyword this refers to the current prompt
onStatefunctionOn state change callback. Function signature is an object with two properties: value and aborted

↑ back to: Prompt types

invisible(message, [initial])

Prompts user for invisible text input.

This prompt is working like sudo where the input is invisible. This prompt is a similar to a prompt of type 'text' with style set to 'invisible'.

Example

invisible prompt 
{
  type: 'invisible',
  name: 'value',
  message: 'Enter password'
}

Options

ParamTypeDescription
messagestringPrompt message to display
initialstringDefault string value
formatfunctionReceive user input. The returned value will be added to the response object
validatefunctionReceive user input. Should return true if the value is valid, and an error message String otherwise. If false is returned, a default error message is shown
onRenderfunctionOn render callback. Keyword this refers to the current prompt
onStatefunctionOn state change callback. Function signature is an object with two properties: value and aborted

↑ back to: Prompt types

number(message, initial, [max], [min], [style])

Prompts user for number input.

You can type in numbers and use up/down to increase/decrease the value. Only numbers are allowed as input. Hit tab to autocomplete to initial value when provided.

Example

number prompt 
{
  type: 'number',
  name: 'value',
  message: 'How old are you?',
  initial: 0,
  style: 'default',
  min: 2,
  max: 10
}

Options

ParamTypeDescription
messagestringPrompt message to display
initialnumberDefault number value
formatfunctionReceive user input. The returned value will be added to the response object
validatefunctionReceive user input. Should return true if the value is valid, and an error message String otherwise. If false is returned, a default error message is shown
maxnumberMax value. Defaults to Infinity
minnumberMin value. Defaults to -infinity
floatbooleanAllow floating point inputs. Defaults to false
roundnumberRound float values to x decimals. Defaults to 2
incrementnumberIncrement step when using arrow keys. Defaults to 1
stylestringRender style (default, password, invisible, emoji). Defaults to default
onRenderfunctionOn render callback. Keyword this refers to the current prompt
onStatefunctionOn state change callback. Function signature is an object with two properties: value and aborted

↑ back to: Prompt types

confirm(message, [initial])

Classic yes/no prompt.

Hit y or n to confirm/reject.

Example

confirm prompt 
{
  type: 'confirm',
  name: 'value',
  message: 'Can you confirm?',
  initial: true
}

Options

ParamTypeDescription
messagestringPrompt message to display
initialbooleanDefault value. Default is false
formatfunctionReceive user input. The returned value will be added to the response object
onRenderfunctionOn render callback. Keyword this refers to the current prompt
onStatefunctionOn state change callback. Function signature is an object with two properties: value and aborted

↑ back to: Prompt types

list(message, [initial])

List prompt that return an array.

Similar to the text prompt, but the output is an Array containing the string separated by separator.

{
  type: 'list',
  name: 'value',
  message: 'Enter keywords',
  initial: '',
  separator: ','
}
list prompt
ParamTypeDescription
messagestringPrompt message to display
initialbooleanDefault value
formatfunctionReceive user input. The returned value will be added to the response object
separatorstringString separator. Will trim all white-spaces from start and end of string. Defaults to ','
onRenderfunctionOn render callback. Keyword this refers to the current prompt
onStatefunctionOn state change callback. Function signature is an object with two properties: value and aborted

↑ back to: Prompt types

toggle(message, [initial], [active], [inactive])

Interactive toggle/switch prompt.

Use tab or arrow keys/tab/space to switch between options.

Example

toggle prompt 
{
  type: 'toggle',
  name: 'value',
  message: 'Can you confirm?',
  initial: true,
  active: 'yes',
  inactive: 'no'
}

Options

ParamTypeDescription
messagestringPrompt message to display
initialbooleanDefault value. Defaults to false
formatfunctionReceive user input. The returned value will be added to the response object
activestringText for active state. Defaults to 'on'
inactivestringText for inactive state. Defaults to 'off'
onRenderfunctionOn render callback. Keyword this refers to the current prompt
onStatefunctionOn state change callback. Function signature is an object with two properties: value and aborted

↑ back to: Prompt types

select(message, choices, [initial], [hint], [warn])

Interactive select prompt.

Use up/down to navigate. Use tab to cycle the list.

Example

select prompt 
{
  type: 'select',
  name: 'value',
  message: 'Pick a color',
  choices: [
    { title: 'Red', description: 'This option has a description', value: '#ff0000' },
    { title: 'Green', value: '#00ff00', disabled: true },
    { title: 'Blue', value: '#0000ff' }
  ],
  initial: 1
}

Options

ParamTypeDescription
messagestringPrompt message to display
initialnumberIndex of default value
formatfunctionReceive user input. The returned value will be added to the response object
hintstringHint to display to the user
warnstringMessage to display when selecting a disabled option
choicesArrayArray of strings or choices objects [{ title, description, value, disabled }, ...]. The choice's index in the array will be used as its value if it is not specified.
onRenderfunctionOn render callback. Keyword this refers to the current prompt
onStatefunctionOn state change callback. Function signature is an object with two properties: value and aborted

↑ back to: Prompt types

multiselect(message, choices, [initial], [max], [hint], [warn])

autocompleteMultiselect(same)

Interactive multi-select prompt.
Autocomplete is a searchable multiselect prompt with the same options. Useful for long lists.

Use space to toggle select/unselect and up/down to navigate. Use tab to cycle the list. You can also use right to select and left to deselect. By default this prompt returns an array containing the values of the selected items - not their display title.

Example

multiselect prompt 
{
  type: 'multiselect',
  name: 'value',
  message: 'Pick colors',
  choices: [
    { title: 'Red', value: '#ff0000' },
    { title: 'Green', value: '#00ff00', disabled: true },
    { title: 'Blue', value: '#0000ff', selected: true }
  ],
  max: 2,
  hint: '- Space to select. Return to submit'
}

Options

ParamTypeDescription
messagestringPrompt message to display
formatfunctionReceive user input. The returned value will be added to the response object
instructionsstring or booleanPrompt instructions to display
choicesArrayArray of strings or choices objects [{ title, value, disabled }, ...]. The choice's index in the array will be used as its value if it is not specified.
optionsPerPagenumberNumber of options displayed per page (default: 10)
minnumberMin select - will display error
maxnumberMax select
hintstringHint to display to the user
warnstringMessage to display when selecting a disabled option
onRenderfunctionOn render callback. Keyword this refers to the current prompt
onStatefunctionOn state change callback. Function signature is an object with two properties: value and aborted

This is one of the few prompts that don't take a initial value. If you want to predefine selected values, give the choice object an selected property of true.

↑ back to: Prompt types

autocomplete(message, choices, [initial], [suggest], [limit], [style])

Interactive auto complete prompt.

The prompt will list options based on user input. Type to filter the list. Use / to navigate. Use tab to cycle the result. Use Page Up/Page Down (on Mac: fn + / ) to change page. Hit enter to select the highlighted item below the prompt.

The default suggests function is sorting based on the title property of the choices. You can overwrite how choices are being filtered by passing your own suggest function.

Example

auto complete prompt 
{
  type: 'autocomplete',
  name: 'value',
  message: 'Pick your favorite actor',
  choices: [
    { title: 'Cage' },
    { title: 'Clooney', value: 'silver-fox' },
    { title: 'Gyllenhaal' },
    { title: 'Gibson' },
    { title: 'Grant' }
  ]
}

Options

ParamTypeDescription
messagestringPrompt message to display
formatfunctionReceive user input. The returned value will be added to the response object
choicesArrayArray of auto-complete choices objects [{ title, value }, ...]
suggestfunctionFilter function. Defaults to sort by title property. suggest should always return a promise. Filters using title by default
limitnumberMax number of results to show. Defaults to 10
stylestringRender style (default, password, invisible, emoji). Defaults to 'default'
initialstring \| numberDefault initial value
clearFirstbooleanThe first ESCAPE keypress will clear the input
fallbackstringFallback message when no match is found. Defaults to initial value if provided
onRenderfunctionOn render callback. Keyword this refers to the current prompt
onStatefunctionOn state change callback. Function signature is an object with three properties: value, aborted and exited

Example on what a suggest function might look like:

const suggestByTitle = (input, choices) =>
    Promise.resolve(choices.filter(i => i.title.slice(0, input.length) === input))

↑ back to: Prompt types

date(message, [initial], [warn])

Interactive date prompt.

Use left/right/tab to navigate. Use up/down to change date.

Example

date prompt 
{
  type: 'date',
  name: 'value',
  message: 'Pick a date',
  initial: new Date(1997, 09, 12),
  validate: date => date > Date.now() ? 'Not in the future' : true
}

Options

ParamTypeDescription
messagestringPrompt message to display
initialdateDefault date
localesobjectUse to define custom locales. See below for an example.
maskstringThe format mask of the date. See below for more information.
Default: YYYY-MM-DD HH:mm:ss
validatefunctionReceive user input. Should return true if the value is valid, and an error message String otherwise. If false is returned, a default error message is shown
onRenderfunctionOn render callback. Keyword this refers to the current prompt
onStatefunctionOn state change callback. Function signature is an object with two properties: value and aborted

Default locales:

{
  months: [
    'January', 'February', 'March', 'April',
    'May', 'June', 'July', 'August',
    'September', 'October', 'November', 'December'
  ],
  monthsShort: [
    'Jan', 'Feb', 'Mar', 'Apr', 'May', 'Jun',
    'Jul', 'Aug', 'Sep', 'Oct', 'Nov', 'Dec'
  ],
  weekdays: [
    'Sunday', 'Monday', 'Tuesday', 'Wednesday',
    'Thursday', 'Friday', 'Saturday'
  ],
  weekdaysShort: [
    'Sun', 'Mon', 'Tue', 'Wed', 'Thu', 'Fri', 'Sat'
  ]
}

Formatting: See full list of formatting options in the wiki

split

↑ back to: Prompt types

❯ Credit

Many of the prompts are based on the work of derhuerst.

❯ License

MIT © Terkel Gjervig

Rate & Review

Great Documentation5
Easy to Use7
Performant4
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge2
Responsive Maintainers2
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
Yann BragaAmsterdam22 Ratings18 Reviews
Engineer @chromaui at full steam 🚂
2 months ago
Great Documentation
Easy to Use
Performant
Bleeding Edge

Prompts is the first thing I install if I want to get input from users via a CLI. I use it in a couple of projects and it's great how simple this library provides a way to get information via tons of different ways, with autocompletion, with validation, multiselect etc. It's very likely that you already experienced prompts because of other project that uses it under the hood!

0
jatin26975 Ratings84 Reviews
January 19, 2021
Easy to Use
Great Documentation
Performant
Responsive Maintainers

It's beautiful and very simple to use in my cli application, I needed it for creating prompts in my cli application to take user inputs. The beautiful and colorful prompts were very elegant and this is very simple to use, it made my cli application so fun to make, would recommend this for prompts and other inputs from cli when making a cli app.

0
Adflixmedia14 Ratings56 Reviews
10 months ago
Great Documentation
Easy to Use
Performant
Bleeding Edge
Responsive Maintainers

creating prompts in my cli application to take user inputs. The beautiful and colorful prompts were very elegant and this is very simple to use, it made my cli application so fun to make, would recommend this for prompts and other inputs from cli when making a cli app.

0
YOGESH KUMAR26 Ratings206 Reviews
December 8, 2020

Prompt has a great documentation and very easy to use and is amazing! I needed a fresh set of eyes to review my college essays, and that's exactly what I got! It was a perfect blend of positive feedback and constructive criticism that helped me improve my work.

0
sawan-hardcoder41 Ratings66 Reviews
1 year ago
Great Documentation
Easy to Use

when building a CLI tool taking input is great pain. prompt make asking a question very easy. not only it provides multiple ways to ask a question like choices and simple input, but it can validate as well. functions are easy to implement

0

Alternatives

tab
tableFormats data into a string table.
GitHub Stars
607
Weekly Downloads
23M
User Rating
5.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
tt
text-tablegenerate borderless text table strings suitable for printing to stdout
GitHub Stars
252
Weekly Downloads
19M
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
lj
libphonenumber-jsA simpler (and smaller) rewrite of Google Android's libphonenumber library in javascript
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
4M
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Performant
@material/textfieldModular and customizable Material Design UI components for the web
GitHub Stars
16K
Weekly Downloads
71K
@syncfusion/ej2-inputsSyncfusion JavaScript UI controls library offer more than 50+ cross-browser, responsive, and lightweight HTML5 UI controls for building modern web applications.
GitHub Stars
286
Weekly Downloads
75K
See 7 Alternatives

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial