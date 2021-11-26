Lightweight, beautiful and user-friendly interactive prompts
>_ Easy to use CLI prompts to enquire users for information▌
async/
await. No callback hell.
$ npm install --save prompts
This package supports Node 6 and above
const prompts = require('prompts');
(async () => {
const response = await prompts({
type: 'number',
name: 'value',
message: 'How old are you?',
validate: value => value < 18 ? `Nightclub is 18+ only` : true
});
console.log(response); // => { value: 24 }
})();
See
example.jsfor more options.
Prompt with a single prompt object. Returns an object with the response.
const prompts = require('prompts');
(async () => {
const response = await prompts({
type: 'text',
name: 'meaning',
message: 'What is the meaning of life?'
});
console.log(response.meaning);
})();
Prompt with a list of prompt objects. Returns an object with the responses.
Make sure to give each prompt a unique
name property to prevent overwriting values.
const prompts = require('prompts');
const questions = [
{
type: 'text',
name: 'username',
message: 'What is your GitHub username?'
},
{
type: 'number',
name: 'age',
message: 'How old are you?'
},
{
type: 'text',
name: 'about',
message: 'Tell something about yourself',
initial: 'Why should I?'
}
];
(async () => {
const response = await prompts(questions);
// => response => { username, age, about }
})();
Prompt properties can be functions too.
Prompt Objects with
type set to
falsy values are skipped.
const prompts = require('prompts');
const questions = [
{
type: 'text',
name: 'dish',
message: 'Do you like pizza?'
},
{
type: prev => prev == 'pizza' ? 'text' : null,
name: 'topping',
message: 'Name a topping'
}
];
(async () => {
const response = await prompts(questions);
})();
Type:
Function
Returns:
Object
Prompter function which takes your prompt objects and returns an object with responses.
Type:
Array|Object
Array of prompt objects. These are the questions the user will be prompted. You can see the list of supported prompt types here.
Prompts can be submitted (return, enter) or canceled (esc, abort, ctrl+c, ctrl+d). No property is being defined on the returned response object when a prompt is canceled.
Type:
Function
Default:
() => {}
Callback that's invoked after each prompt submission.
Its signature is
(prompt, answer, answers) where
prompt is the current prompt object,
answer the user answer to the current question and
answers the user answers so far. Async functions are supported.
Return
true to quit the prompt chain and return all collected responses so far, otherwise continue to iterate prompt objects.
Example:
(async () => {
const questions = [{ ... }];
const onSubmit = (prompt, answer) => console.log(`Thanks I got ${answer} from ${prompt.name}`);
const response = await prompts(questions, { onSubmit });
})();
Type:
Function
Default:
() => {}
Callback that's invoked when the user cancels/exits the prompt.
Its signature is
(prompt, answers) where
prompt is the current prompt object and
answers the user answers so far. Async functions are supported.
Return
true to continue and prevent the prompt loop from aborting.
On cancel responses collected so far are returned.
Example:
(async () => {
const questions = [{ ... }];
const onCancel = prompt => {
console.log('Never stop prompting!');
return true;
}
const response = await prompts(questions, { onCancel });
})();
Type:
Function
Preanswer questions by passing an object with answers to
prompts.override.
Powerful when combined with arguments of process.
Example
const prompts = require('prompts');
prompts.override(require('yargs').argv);
(async () => {
const response = await prompts([
{
type: 'text',
name: 'twitter',
message: `What's your twitter handle?`
},
{
type: 'multiselect',
name: 'color',
message: 'Pick colors',
choices: [
{ title: 'Red', value: '#ff0000' },
{ title: 'Green', value: '#00ff00' },
{ title: 'Blue', value: '#0000ff' }
],
}
]);
console.log(response);
})();
Type:
Function
Programmatically inject responses. This enables you to prepare the responses ahead of time. If any injected value is found the prompt is immediately resolved with the injected value. This feature is intended for testing only.
Type:
Array
Array with values to inject. Resolved values are removed from the internal inject array.
Each value can be an array of values in order to provide answers for a question asked multiple times.
If a value is an instance of
Error it will simulate the user cancelling/exiting the prompt.
Example:
const prompts = require('prompts');
prompts.inject([ '@terkelg', ['#ff0000', '#0000ff'] ]);
(async () => {
const response = await prompts([
{
type: 'text',
name: 'twitter',
message: `What's your twitter handle?`
},
{
type: 'multiselect',
name: 'color',
message: 'Pick colors',
choices: [
{ title: 'Red', value: '#ff0000' },
{ title: 'Green', value: '#00ff00' },
{ title: 'Blue', value: '#0000ff' }
],
}
]);
// => { twitter: 'terkelg', color: [ '#ff0000', '#0000ff' ] }
})();
Prompts Objects are JavaScript objects that define the "questions" and the type of prompt. Almost all prompt objects have the following properties:
{
type: String | Function,
name: String | Function,
message: String | Function,
initial: String | Function | Async Function
format: Function | Async Function,
onRender: Function
onState: Function
stdin: Readable
stdout: Writeable
}
Each property be of type
function and will be invoked right before prompting the user.
The function signature is
(prev, values, prompt), where
prev is the value from the previous prompt,
values is the response object with all values collected so far and
prompt is the previous prompt object.
Function example:
{
type: prev => prev > 3 ? 'confirm' : null,
name: 'confirm',
message: (prev, values) => `Please confirm that you eat ${values.dish} times ${prev} a day?`
}
The above prompt will be skipped if the value of the previous prompt is less than 3.
Type:
String|Function
Defines the type of prompt to display. See the list of prompt types for valid values.
If
type is a falsy value the prompter will skip that question.
{
type: null,
name: 'forgetme',
message: `I'll never be shown anyway`,
}
Type:
String|Function
The response will be saved under this key/property in the returned response object. In case you have multiple prompts with the same name only the latest response will be stored.
Make sure to give prompts unique names if you don't want to overwrite previous values.
Type:
String|Function
The message to be displayed to the user.
Type:
String|Function
Optional default prompt value. Async functions are supported too.
Type:
Function
Receive the user input and return the formatted value to be used inside the program. The value returned will be added to the response object.
The function signature is
(val, values), where
val is the value from the current prompt and
values is the current response object in case you need to format based on previous responses.
Example:
{
type: 'number',
name: 'price',
message: 'Enter price',
format: val => Intl.NumberFormat(undefined, { style: 'currency', currency: 'USD' }).format(val);
}
Type:
Function
Callback for when the prompt is rendered.
The function receives kleur as its first argument and
this refers to the current prompt.
Example:
{
type: 'number',
message: 'This message will be overridden',
onRender(kleur) {
this.msg = kleur.cyan('Enter a number');
}
}
Type:
Function
Callback for when the state of the current prompt changes.
The function signature is
(state) where
state is an object with a snapshot of the current state.
The state object has two properties
value and
aborted. E.g
{ value: 'This is ', aborted: false }
Type:
Stream
By default, prompts uses
process.stdin for receiving input and
process.stdout for writing output.
If you need to use different streams, for instance
process.stderr, you can set these with the
stdin and
stdout properties.
Text prompt for free text input.
Hit tab to autocomplete to
initial value when provided.
{
type: 'text',
name: 'value',
message: `What's your twitter handle?`
}
|Param
|Type
|Description
|message
string
|Prompt message to display
|initial
string
|Default string value
|style
string
|Render style (
default,
password,
invisible,
emoji). Defaults to
default
|format
function
|Receive user input. The returned value will be added to the response object
|validate
function
|Receive user input. Should return
true if the value is valid, and an error message
String otherwise. If
false is returned, a default error message is shown
|onRender
function
|On render callback. Keyword
this refers to the current prompt
|onState
function
|On state change callback. Function signature is an
object with two properties:
value and
aborted
Password prompt with masked input.
This prompt is a similar to a prompt of type
'text' with
style set to
'password'.
{
type: 'password',
name: 'value',
message: 'Tell me a secret'
}
|Param
|Type
|Description
|message
string
|Prompt message to display
|initial
string
|Default string value
|format
function
|Receive user input. The returned value will be added to the response object
|validate
function
|Receive user input. Should return
true if the value is valid, and an error message
String otherwise. If
false is returned, a default error message is shown
|onRender
function
|On render callback. Keyword
this refers to the current prompt
|onState
function
|On state change callback. Function signature is an
object with two properties:
value and
aborted
Prompts user for invisible text input.
This prompt is working like
sudo where the input is invisible.
This prompt is a similar to a prompt of type
'text' with style set to
'invisible'.
{
type: 'invisible',
name: 'value',
message: 'Enter password'
}
|Param
|Type
|Description
|message
string
|Prompt message to display
|initial
string
|Default string value
|format
function
|Receive user input. The returned value will be added to the response object
|validate
function
|Receive user input. Should return
true if the value is valid, and an error message
String otherwise. If
false is returned, a default error message is shown
|onRender
function
|On render callback. Keyword
this refers to the current prompt
|onState
function
|On state change callback. Function signature is an
object with two properties:
value and
aborted
Prompts user for number input.
You can type in numbers and use up/down to increase/decrease the value. Only numbers are allowed as input. Hit tab to autocomplete to
initial value when provided.
{
type: 'number',
name: 'value',
message: 'How old are you?',
initial: 0,
style: 'default',
min: 2,
max: 10
}
|Param
|Type
|Description
|message
string
|Prompt message to display
|initial
number
|Default number value
|format
function
|Receive user input. The returned value will be added to the response object
|validate
function
|Receive user input. Should return
true if the value is valid, and an error message
String otherwise. If
false is returned, a default error message is shown
|max
number
|Max value. Defaults to
Infinity
|min
number
|Min value. Defaults to
-infinity
|float
boolean
|Allow floating point inputs. Defaults to
false
|round
number
|Round
float values to x decimals. Defaults to
2
|increment
number
|Increment step when using arrow keys. Defaults to
1
|style
string
|Render style (
default,
password,
invisible,
emoji). Defaults to
default
|onRender
function
|On render callback. Keyword
this refers to the current prompt
|onState
function
|On state change callback. Function signature is an
object with two properties:
value and
aborted
Classic yes/no prompt.
Hit y or n to confirm/reject.
{
type: 'confirm',
name: 'value',
message: 'Can you confirm?',
initial: true
}
|Param
|Type
|Description
|message
string
|Prompt message to display
|initial
boolean
|Default value. Default is
false
|format
function
|Receive user input. The returned value will be added to the response object
|onRender
function
|On render callback. Keyword
this refers to the current prompt
|onState
function
|On state change callback. Function signature is an
object with two properties:
value and
aborted
List prompt that return an array.
Similar to the
text prompt, but the output is an
Array containing the
string separated by
separator.
{
type: 'list',
name: 'value',
message: 'Enter keywords',
initial: '',
separator: ','
}
|Param
|Type
|Description
|message
string
|Prompt message to display
|initial
boolean
|Default value
|format
function
|Receive user input. The returned value will be added to the response object
|separator
string
|String separator. Will trim all white-spaces from start and end of string. Defaults to
','
|onRender
function
|On render callback. Keyword
this refers to the current prompt
|onState
function
|On state change callback. Function signature is an
object with two properties:
value and
aborted
Interactive toggle/switch prompt.
Use tab or arrow keys/tab/space to switch between options.
{
type: 'toggle',
name: 'value',
message: 'Can you confirm?',
initial: true,
active: 'yes',
inactive: 'no'
}
|Param
|Type
|Description
|message
string
|Prompt message to display
|initial
boolean
|Default value. Defaults to
false
|format
function
|Receive user input. The returned value will be added to the response object
|active
string
|Text for
active state. Defaults to
'on'
|inactive
string
|Text for
inactive state. Defaults to
'off'
|onRender
function
|On render callback. Keyword
this refers to the current prompt
|onState
function
|On state change callback. Function signature is an
object with two properties:
value and
aborted
Interactive select prompt.
Use up/down to navigate. Use tab to cycle the list.
{
type: 'select',
name: 'value',
message: 'Pick a color',
choices: [
{ title: 'Red', description: 'This option has a description', value: '#ff0000' },
{ title: 'Green', value: '#00ff00', disabled: true },
{ title: 'Blue', value: '#0000ff' }
],
initial: 1
}
|Param
|Type
|Description
|message
string
|Prompt message to display
|initial
number
|Index of default value
|format
function
|Receive user input. The returned value will be added to the response object
|hint
string
|Hint to display to the user
|warn
string
|Message to display when selecting a disabled option
|choices
Array
|Array of strings or choices objects
[{ title, description, value, disabled }, ...]. The choice's index in the array will be used as its value if it is not specified.
|onRender
function
|On render callback. Keyword
this refers to the current prompt
|onState
function
|On state change callback. Function signature is an
object with two properties:
value and
aborted
Interactive multi-select prompt.
Autocomplete is a searchable multiselect prompt with the same options. Useful for long lists.
Use space to toggle select/unselect and up/down to navigate. Use tab to cycle the list. You can also use right to select and left to deselect.
By default this prompt returns an
array containing the values of the selected items - not their display title.
{
type: 'multiselect',
name: 'value',
message: 'Pick colors',
choices: [
{ title: 'Red', value: '#ff0000' },
{ title: 'Green', value: '#00ff00', disabled: true },
{ title: 'Blue', value: '#0000ff', selected: true }
],
max: 2,
hint: '- Space to select. Return to submit'
}
|Param
|Type
|Description
|message
string
|Prompt message to display
|format
function
|Receive user input. The returned value will be added to the response object
|instructions
string or
boolean
|Prompt instructions to display
|choices
Array
|Array of strings or choices objects
[{ title, value, disabled }, ...]. The choice's index in the array will be used as its value if it is not specified.
|optionsPerPage
number
|Number of options displayed per page (default: 10)
|min
number
|Min select - will display error
|max
number
|Max select
|hint
string
|Hint to display to the user
|warn
string
|Message to display when selecting a disabled option
|onRender
function
|On render callback. Keyword
this refers to the current prompt
|onState
function
|On state change callback. Function signature is an
object with two properties:
value and
aborted
This is one of the few prompts that don't take a initial value.
If you want to predefine selected values, give the choice object an
selected property of
true.
Interactive auto complete prompt.
The prompt will list options based on user input. Type to filter the list. Use ⇧/⇩ to navigate. Use tab to cycle the result. Use Page Up/Page Down (on Mac: fn + ⇧ / ⇩) to change page. Hit enter to select the highlighted item below the prompt.
The default suggests function is sorting based on the
title property of the choices.
You can overwrite how choices are being filtered by passing your own suggest function.
{
type: 'autocomplete',
name: 'value',
message: 'Pick your favorite actor',
choices: [
{ title: 'Cage' },
{ title: 'Clooney', value: 'silver-fox' },
{ title: 'Gyllenhaal' },
{ title: 'Gibson' },
{ title: 'Grant' }
]
}
|Param
|Type
|Description
|message
string
|Prompt message to display
|format
function
|Receive user input. The returned value will be added to the response object
|choices
Array
|Array of auto-complete choices objects
[{ title, value }, ...]
|suggest
function
|Filter function. Defaults to sort by
title property.
suggest should always return a promise. Filters using
title by default
|limit
number
|Max number of results to show. Defaults to
10
|style
string
|Render style (
default,
password,
invisible,
emoji). Defaults to
'default'
|initial
string \| number
|Default initial value
|clearFirst
boolean
|The first ESCAPE keypress will clear the input
|fallback
string
|Fallback message when no match is found. Defaults to
initial value if provided
|onRender
function
|On render callback. Keyword
this refers to the current prompt
|onState
function
|On state change callback. Function signature is an
object with three properties:
value,
aborted and
exited
Example on what a
suggest function might look like:
const suggestByTitle = (input, choices) =>
Promise.resolve(choices.filter(i => i.title.slice(0, input.length) === input))
Interactive date prompt.
Use left/right/tab to navigate. Use up/down to change date.
{
type: 'date',
name: 'value',
message: 'Pick a date',
initial: new Date(1997, 09, 12),
validate: date => date > Date.now() ? 'Not in the future' : true
}
|Param
|Type
|Description
|message
string
|Prompt message to display
|initial
date
|Default date
|locales
object
|Use to define custom locales. See below for an example.
|mask
string
|The format mask of the date. See below for more information.
Default:
YYYY-MM-DD HH:mm:ss
|validate
function
|Receive user input. Should return
true if the value is valid, and an error message
String otherwise. If
false is returned, a default error message is shown
|onRender
function
|On render callback. Keyword
this refers to the current prompt
|onState
function
|On state change callback. Function signature is an
object with two properties:
value and
aborted
Default locales:
{
months: [
'January', 'February', 'March', 'April',
'May', 'June', 'July', 'August',
'September', 'October', 'November', 'December'
],
monthsShort: [
'Jan', 'Feb', 'Mar', 'Apr', 'May', 'Jun',
'Jul', 'Aug', 'Sep', 'Oct', 'Nov', 'Dec'
],
weekdays: [
'Sunday', 'Monday', 'Tuesday', 'Wednesday',
'Thursday', 'Friday', 'Saturday'
],
weekdaysShort: [
'Sun', 'Mon', 'Tue', 'Wed', 'Thu', 'Fri', 'Sat'
]
}
Formatting: See full list of formatting options in the wiki
Many of the prompts are based on the work of derhuerst.
MIT © Terkel Gjervig
Prompts is the first thing I install if I want to get input from users via a CLI. I use it in a couple of projects and it's great how simple this library provides a way to get information via tons of different ways, with autocompletion, with validation, multiselect etc. It's very likely that you already experienced prompts because of other project that uses it under the hood!
It's beautiful and very simple to use in my cli application, I needed it for creating prompts in my cli application to take user inputs. The beautiful and colorful prompts were very elegant and this is very simple to use, it made my cli application so fun to make, would recommend this for prompts and other inputs from cli when making a cli app.
creating prompts in my cli application to take user inputs. The beautiful and colorful prompts were very elegant and this is very simple to use, it made my cli application so fun to make, would recommend this for prompts and other inputs from cli when making a cli app.
Prompt has a great documentation and very easy to use and is amazing! I needed a fresh set of eyes to review my college essays, and that's exactly what I got! It was a perfect blend of positive feedback and constructive criticism that helped me improve my work.
when building a CLI tool taking input is great pain. prompt make asking a question very easy. not only it provides multiple ways to ask a question like choices and simple input, but it can validate as well. functions are easy to implement