SYNOPSIS

A sync prompt for node. very simple. no C++ bindings and no bash scripts.

Works on Linux, OS X and Windows.

BASIC MODE

var prompt = require ( 'prompt-sync' )(); var n = prompt( 'How many more times? ' );

WITH HISTORY

History is an optional extra, to use simply install the history plugin.

npm install --save prompt-sync-history

var prompt = require ( 'prompt-sync' )({ history : require ( 'prompt-sync-history' )() }); var input = prompt() prompt.history.save()

See the prompt-sync-history module for options, or fork it for customized behaviour.

API

require('prompt-sync')(config) => prompt

Returns an instance of the prompt function. Takes config option with the following possible properties

sigint : Default is false . A ^C may be pressed during the input process to abort the text entry. If sigint it false , prompt returns null . If sigint is true the ^C will be handled in the traditional way: as a SIGINT signal causing process to exit with code 130.

eot : Default is false . A ^D pressed as the first character of an input line causes prompt-sync to echo exit and exit the process with code 0.

autocomplete : A completer function that will be called when user enters TAB to allow for autocomplete. It takes a string as an argument an returns an array of strings that are possible matches for completion. An empty array is returned if there are no matches.

history : Takes an object that supplies a "history interface", see prompt-sync-history for an example.

ask is the label of the prompt, value is the default value in absence of a response.

The opts argument can also be in the first or second parameter position.

Opts can have the following properties

echo : Default is '*' . If set the password will be masked with the specified character. For hidden input, set echo to '' (or use prompt.hide ).

autocomplete : Overrides the instance autocomplete function to allow for custom autocompletion of a particular prompt.

value : Same as the value parameter, the default value for the prompt. If opts is in the third position, this property will not overwrite the value parameter.

ask : Sames as the value parameter. The prompt label. If opts is not in the first position, the ask parameter will not be overridden by this property.

Convenience method for creating a standard hidden password prompt, this is the same as prompt(ask, {echo: ''})

LINE EDITING

Line editing is enabled in the non-hidden mode. (use up/down arrows for history and backspace and left/right arrows for editing)

History is not set when using hidden mode.

EXAMPLES