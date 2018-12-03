If you are interested in getting involved please send us an e-mail or open an issue. There are a couple of open issues and small clean up projects that we could use some help with.
Add interaction to gulp tasks.
Options:
This method will allow the pipe to continue if the user input is true, otherwise, it will be terminated.
Default usage:
gulp.src('test.js')
.pipe(prompt.confirm())
.pipe(gulp.dest('dest'));
If a string is provided to the options, it will be set as the message:
gulp.src('test.js')
.pipe(prompt.confirm('Are you ready for Gulp?'))
.pipe(gulp.dest('dest'));
Example when using options:
gulp.src('test.js')
.pipe(prompt.confirm({
message: 'Continue?',
default: true
}))
.pipe(gulp.dest('dest'));
This is a clean pass-through function for gulp to utilize the full Inquirer.js Library, please refer to them for documentation on corresponding parameters.
Please note that all types are avaiable, not just the examples below.
Example Input:
gulp.src('test.js')
.pipe(prompt.prompt({
type: 'input',
name: 'task',
message: 'Which task would you like to run?'
}, function(res){
//value is in res.task (the name option gives the key)
}));
Example Checkbox:
gulp.src('test.js')
.pipe(prompt.prompt({
type: 'checkbox',
name: 'bump',
message: 'What type of bump would you like to do?',
choices: ['patch', 'minor', 'major']
}, function(res){
//value is in res.bump (as an array)
}));
Example Password:
gulp.src('test.js')
.pipe(prompt.prompt({
type: 'password',
name: 'pass',
message: 'Please enter your password'
}, function(res){
//value is in res.pass
}));
Example Multiple:
gulp.src('test.js')
.pipe(prompt.prompt([{
type: 'input',
name: 'first',
message: 'First question?'
},
{
type: 'input',
name: 'second',
message: 'Second question?'
}], function(res){
//value is in res.first and res.second
}));
Example Validation:
gulp.src('test.js')
.pipe(prompt.prompt({
type: 'password',
name: 'pass',
message: 'Please enter your password',
validate: function(pass){
if(pass !== '123456'){
return false;
}
return true;
}
}, function(res){
//value is in res.pass
}));
Example List Selection: Note: see sample file
gulp.src( './package.json' )
.pipe( prompt.prompt({
type:'list',
name:'env',
message:'Please enter selection?',
choices: ['a','b','c','d','e','f', 'g', 'h'],
pageSize:'3'
}, (res) => {
console.log('Result', res);
}) );
Example Templating: This was a fix to the issue #8 (https://github.com/Freyskeyd/gulp-prompt/issues/8) Note: see sample file
return gulp.src( './package.json' )
.pipe( prompt.confirm({
type:'input',
name:'env',
message:'Hello <%= user %>, please enter selection?',
templateOptions:{ 'user': 'fred' }
}, (res) => {
console.log('Result', res);
}) );
Example Chaining Prompts: This was a fix to the issue #35 (https://github.com/Freyskeyd/gulp-prompt/issues/35) This was a fix to the issue #34 (https://github.com/Freyskeyd/gulp-prompt/issues/34) Note: see sample file
var index =0;
var chainFunction = function ( options, resp ){
console.log( 'Here is the selection ', resp);
if( index <= 3){
options.message = `Hello this is iteration ${index}`;
index++;
return options;
}else{
return;
}
};
gulp.task( 'chainConfirm', () => {
return gulp.src( '../package.json' )
.pipe( prompt.confirm({
type:'input',
name:'env',
message:'Hello First interation, please enter selection?',
chainFunction:chainFunction
}, (res) => {
console.log('Result', res);
}) );
});
This was a fix to the issue #60 (https://github.com/Freyskeyd/gulp-prompt/issues/60) Note: see sample file
