Radio prompt. Can be used as a standalone prompt, or as a plugin for Enquirer.

Install

Install with npm:

$ npm install --save prompt-radio

Usage

var Radio = require ( 'prompt-radio' ); var prompt = new Radio({ name : 'colors' , message : 'Favorite flavor?' , choices : [ 'chocolate' , 'strawberry' , 'vanilla' ] }); prompt.ask( function ( answer ) { console .log(answer); }); prompt.run() .then( function ( answer ) { console .log(answer); });

Enquirer plugin

Register as a plugin with enquirer:

var Enquirer = require ( 'enquirer' ); var enquirer = new Enquirer(); enquirer.register( 'radio' , require ( 'prompt-radio' ));

Enquirer examples

Enquirer supports both the declarative inquirer-style question format and a functional format using the .question method:

Declarative format

Questions can be defined as an array of objects, or a single question object:

var questions = [ { name : 'color' , message : 'What is your favorite color?' , type : 'radio' , default : 'blue' , choices : [ 'red' , 'yellow' , 'blue' ] } ]; enquirer.ask(questions) .then( function ( answers ) { console .log(answers) });

Expressive format

Functional style questions.

enquirer.question( 'color' , 'Favorite color?' , { type : 'radio' , choices : [ 'red' , 'yellow' , 'blue' ] }); enquirer.question( 'flavor' , 'Favorite flavor?' , { type : 'radio' , default : 'chocolate' , choices : [ 'chocolate' ] }); enquirer.ask([ 'color' , 'flavor' ]) .then( function ( answers ) { console .log(answers) });

Options

Customize the pointer to use.

About

