openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

prompt-radio

by enquirer
1.2.1 (see all)

Requires Enquirer <2.0. Radio prompt. This prompt behaves like other radio-button interfaces, where only one choice is enabled whilst all others are disabled. Can be used as a standalone prompt, or with a prompt system like Enquirer.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

13.5K

GitHub Stars

13

Maintenance

Last Commit

5yrs ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

prompt-radio NPM version NPM monthly downloads NPM total downloads Linux Build Status

Radio prompt. Can be used as a standalone prompt, or as a plugin for Enquirer.

prompt-radio example

Install

Install with npm:

$ npm install --save prompt-radio

Usage

var Radio = require('prompt-radio');
var prompt = new Radio({
  name: 'colors',
  message: 'Favorite flavor?',
  choices: [
    'chocolate',
    'strawberry',
    'vanilla'
  ]
});

// async
prompt.ask(function(answer) {
  console.log(answer);
  // chocolate
});

// promise
prompt.run()
  .then(function(answer) {
    console.log(answer);
    // chocolate
  });

Enquirer plugin

Register as a plugin with enquirer:

var Enquirer = require('enquirer');
var enquirer = new Enquirer();

enquirer.register('radio', require('prompt-radio'));

Enquirer examples

Enquirer supports both the declarative inquirer-style question format and a functional format using the .question method:

Declarative format

Questions can be defined as an array of objects, or a single question object:

var questions = [
  {
    name: 'color',
    message: 'What is your favorite color?',
    type: 'radio',
    default: 'blue',
    choices: ['red', 'yellow', 'blue']
  }
];

enquirer.ask(questions)
  .then(function(answers) {
    console.log(answers)
  });

Expressive format

Functional style questions.

enquirer.question('color', 'Favorite color?', {
  type: 'radio',
  choices: ['red', 'yellow', 'blue']
});

enquirer.question('flavor', 'Favorite flavor?', {
  type: 'radio',
  default: 'chocolate',
  choices: ['chocolate'] //<= no need for other choices ;)
});

enquirer.ask(['color', 'flavor'])
  .then(function(answers) {
    console.log(answers)
  });

Options

options.pointer

Customize the pointer to use.

TODO

options.checkbox

Type: Object

Default: (TODO)

Customize the checkbox symbols to use.

About

Contributing

Pull requests and stars are always welcome. For bugs and feature requests, please create an issue.

Running tests

Running and reviewing unit tests is a great way to get familiarized with a library and its API. You can install dependencies and run tests with the following command:

$ npm install && npm test

Author

Jon Schlinkert

License

Copyright © 2017, Jon Schlinkert. Released under the MIT License.

This file was generated by verb-generate-readme, v0.6.0, on July 08, 2017.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial