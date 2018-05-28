List-style prompt. Can be used as a standalone prompt, or with a prompt system like enquirer.
Install with npm:
$ npm install --save prompt-list
var List = require('prompt-list');
var list = new List({
name: 'order',
message: 'What would you like to order?',
// choices may be defined as an array or a function that returns an array
choices: [
'Coke',
'Diet Coke',
'Cherry Coke',
{name: 'Sprite', disabled: 'Temporarily unavailable'},
'Water'
]
});
// async
list.ask(function(answer) {
console.log(answer);
});
// promise
list.run()
.then(function(answer) {
console.log(answer);
});
Register the prompt as an enquirer plugin:
var Enquirer = require('enquirer');
var enquirer = new Enquirer();
enquirer.register('list', require('prompt-list'));
Enquirer supports both declarative, inquirer-style questions, and an expressive format, using the
.question method:
Declarative
var questions = [
{
type: 'list',
name: 'order',
message: 'What would you like to order?',
choices: [
'Coke',
'Diet Coke',
'Cherry Coke',
{name: 'Sprite', disabled: 'Temporarily unavailable'},
'Water'
]
}
];
enquirer.ask(questions)
.then(function(answers) {
console.log(answers);
})
.catch(function(err) {
console.log(err);
});
Expressive
enquirer.question('order', 'What would you like to order?', {
type: 'list',
choices: [
'Coke',
'Diet Coke',
'Cherry Coke',
{name: 'Sprite', disabled: 'Temporarily unavailable'},
'Water'
]
});
enquirer.ask(['order'])
.then(function(answers) {
console.log(answers);
})
.catch(function(err) {
console.log(err);
});
Pull requests and stars are always welcome. For bugs and feature requests, please create an issue.
|Commits
|Contributor
|45
|jonschlinkert
|6
|doowb
|3
|albizures
Running and reviewing unit tests is a great way to get familiarized with a library and its API. You can install dependencies and run tests with the following command:
$ npm install && npm test
Jon Schlinkert
Copyright © 2017, Jon Schlinkert. Released under the MIT License.
This file was generated by verb-generate-readme, v0.6.0, on December 28, 2017.