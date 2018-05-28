List-style prompt. Can be used as a standalone prompt, or with a prompt system like enquirer.

Install

Install with npm:

$ npm install --save prompt-list

Example usage

var List = require ( 'prompt-list' ); var list = new List({ name : 'order' , message : 'What would you like to order?' , choices : [ 'Coke' , 'Diet Coke' , 'Cherry Coke' , { name : 'Sprite' , disabled : 'Temporarily unavailable' }, 'Water' ] }); list.ask( function ( answer ) { console .log(answer); }); list.run() .then( function ( answer ) { console .log(answer); });

Enquirer usage

Register the prompt as an enquirer plugin:

var Enquirer = require ( 'enquirer' ); var enquirer = new Enquirer(); enquirer.register( 'list' , require ( 'prompt-list' ));

Enquirer examples

Enquirer supports both declarative, inquirer-style questions, and an expressive format, using the .question method:

Declarative

var questions = [ { type : 'list' , name : 'order' , message : 'What would you like to order?' , choices : [ 'Coke' , 'Diet Coke' , 'Cherry Coke' , { name : 'Sprite' , disabled : 'Temporarily unavailable' }, 'Water' ] } ]; enquirer.ask(questions) .then( function ( answers ) { console .log(answers); }) .catch( function ( err ) { console .log(err); });

Expressive

enquirer.question( 'order' , 'What would you like to order?' , { type : 'list' , choices : [ 'Coke' , 'Diet Coke' , 'Cherry Coke' , { name : 'Sprite' , disabled : 'Temporarily unavailable' }, 'Water' ] }); enquirer.ask([ 'order' ]) .then( function ( answers ) { console .log(answers); }) .catch( function ( err ) { console .log(err); });

About

Author

Jon Schlinkert

License

Copyright © 2017, Jon Schlinkert. Released under the MIT License.

