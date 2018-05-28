openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

prompt-list

by enquirer
3.2.0 (see all)

This repository has been archived, use Enquirer instead.

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

24.2K

GitHub Stars

13

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

4

Package

Dependencies

3

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

prompt-list NPM version NPM monthly downloads NPM total downloads Linux Build Status Windows Build Status

List-style prompt. Can be used as a standalone prompt, or with a prompt system like enquirer.

Follow this project's author, Jon Schlinkert, for updates on this project and others.

prompt-list example

Install

Install with npm:

$ npm install --save prompt-list

Install

Install with npm:

$ npm install --save prompt-list

Example usage

var List = require('prompt-list');
var list = new List({
  name: 'order',
  message: 'What would you like to order?',
  // choices may be defined as an array or a function that returns an array
  choices: [
    'Coke',
    'Diet Coke',
    'Cherry Coke',
    {name: 'Sprite', disabled: 'Temporarily unavailable'},
    'Water'
  ]
});

// async
list.ask(function(answer) {
  console.log(answer);
});

// promise
list.run()
  .then(function(answer) {
    console.log(answer);
  });

Enquirer usage

Register the prompt as an enquirer plugin:

var Enquirer = require('enquirer');
var enquirer = new Enquirer();

enquirer.register('list', require('prompt-list'));

Enquirer examples

Enquirer supports both declarative, inquirer-style questions, and an expressive format, using the .question method:

Declarative

var questions = [
  {
    type: 'list',
    name: 'order',
    message: 'What would you like to order?',
    choices: [
      'Coke',
      'Diet Coke',
      'Cherry Coke',
      {name: 'Sprite', disabled: 'Temporarily unavailable'},
      'Water'
    ]
  }
];

enquirer.ask(questions)
  .then(function(answers) {
    console.log(answers);
  })
  .catch(function(err) {
    console.log(err);
  });

Expressive

enquirer.question('order', 'What would you like to order?', {
  type: 'list',
  choices: [
    'Coke',
    'Diet Coke',
    'Cherry Coke',
    {name: 'Sprite', disabled: 'Temporarily unavailable'},
    'Water'
  ]
});

enquirer.ask(['order'])
  .then(function(answers) {
    console.log(answers);
  })
  .catch(function(err) {
    console.log(err);
  });

About

You might also be interested in these projects:

Contributing

Pull requests and stars are always welcome. For bugs and feature requests, please create an issue.

Contributors

CommitsContributor
45jonschlinkert
6doowb
3albizures

Building docs

(This project's readme.md is generated by verb, please don't edit the readme directly. Any changes to the readme must be made in the .verb.md readme template.)

To generate the readme, run the following command:

$ npm install -g verbose/verb#dev verb-generate-readme && verb

Running tests

Running and reviewing unit tests is a great way to get familiarized with a library and its API. You can install dependencies and run tests with the following command:

$ npm install && npm test

Author

Jon Schlinkert

License

Copyright © 2017, Jon Schlinkert. Released under the MIT License.

This file was generated by verb-generate-readme, v0.6.0, on December 28, 2017.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial