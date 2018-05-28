openbase logo
Readme

prompt-choices NPM version NPM monthly downloads NPM total downloads Linux Build Status

Create an array of multiple choice objects for use in prompts.

Please consider following this project's author, Jon Schlinkert, and consider starring the project to show your ❤️ and support.

Install

Install with npm:

$ npm install --save prompt-choices

Usage

var Choices = require('prompt-choices');
var choices = new Choices(['foo', 'bar', 'baz']);

API

Choices

Create a new Choices collection.

Params

  • choices {Array}: One or more choice strings or objects.

Example

const choices = new Choices(['foo', 'bar', 'baz']);
const choices = new Choices([{name: 'foo'}, {name: 'bar'}, {name: 'baz'}]);

.render

Render choices.

Params

  • position {Number}: Cursor position
  • options {Object}
  • returns {String}

.renderChoice

Render a specific choice. This can be overridden in prompts.

Params

  • choice {Object}
  • position {Number}
  • options {Object}
  • returns {String}: Returns the line to render.

Example

choices.render = function(choice, position, options) {
  // do custom logic
  return '';
};

.choice

Create a new Choice object.

Params

  • val {String|Object}
  • returns {Object}: Returns a choice object.

Example

choices.choice('blue');

.toChoice

Returns a normalized choice object.

Params

  • choice {Object|String}
  • returns {Object}

Example

choices.toChoice('foo');
choices.toChoice({name: 'foo'});

.addChoice

Add a normalized choice object to the choices array.

Params

  • choice {string|Object}: One or more choices to add.

Example

choices.addChoice(['foo', 'bar', 'baz']);

.addChoices

Add an array of normalized choice objects to the choices array. This method is called in the constructor, but it can also be used to add choices after instantiation.

Params

  • choices {Array|Object}: One or more choices to add.

Example

choices.addChoices(['foo', 'bar', 'baz']);

.toGroups

Create choice "groups" from the given choices object. choice groups.

Params

  • choices {Object}: (required) The value of each object must be an array of choices (strings or objects).
  • returns {Array}: Returns an array of normalized choice objects.

Example

choices.toGroups({
  foo: ['a', 'b', 'c'],
  bar: ['d', 'e', 'f']
});

.separator

Create a new Separator object. See choices-separator for more details.

Params

  • separator {String}: Optionally pass a string to use as the separator.
  • returns {Object}: Returns a separator object.

Example

choices.separator();

.hasChoice

Returns true if a choice exists.

Params

  • val {Number}: The index or key of the choice to check for.
  • returns {Boolean}

Example

choices.hasChoice(1);
choices.hasChoice('foo');

.getChoice

Get a non-separator choice from the collection.

Params

  • idx {Number}: The selected choice index
  • returns {Object|undefined}: Return the matched choice object or undefined

Example

choices.getChoice(1);
choices.getChoice('foo');

.getIndex

Get the index of a non-separator choice from the collection.

Params

  • key {String}: The key of the choice to get
  • returns {Number}: Index of the choice or -1;

Example

const choices = new Choices(['foo', 'bar', 'baz']);
console.log(choices.getIndex('foo')); //=> 0
console.log(choices.getIndex('baz')); //=> 2
console.log(choices.getIndex('bar')); //=> 1
console.log(choices.getIndex('qux')); //=> -1

.get

Get the choice at the specified index.

Params

  • key {Number|String}: The name or index of the object to get
  • returns {Object}: Returns the specified choice

Example

const choice = choices.get(1);
//=> {name: 'foo'}
const choice = choices.get(1, 'name');
//=> 'foo'

.clear

Clear all choices from the instance. This is useful when you need to update the indices of choices without re-instantiating.

Example

choices.clear();

.key

Return the .key property from the choice at the given index.

Params

  • key {String}: Property name to use for plucking objects.
  • returns {Array}: Plucked objects

.check

Check the choice at the given idx.

Params

  • val {Number|Array}: The key(s) or index(s) of the choice(s) to check.

Example

choices.check(1);

.uncheck

Disable the choice at the given idx.

Params

  • idx {Number}: The index of the choice to enable.

Example

choices.uncheck(1);

.isChecked

Returns true if a choice is checked.

Params

  • name {String|Number}: Name or index of the choice.
  • returns {Boolean}

Example

const choices = new Choices(['foo', 'bar', 'baz']);
console.log(choices.isChecked('foo'));
//=> false
choices.check('foo');
console.log(choices.isChecked('foo'));
//=> true

.toggle

Toggle the choice at the given idx.

Params

  • idx {Number}: The index of the choice to toggle.

Example

choices.toggle(1);
// radio mode
choices.toggle(1, true);

.swap

Swap two choices in the choices array.

Params

  • a {String|Number}
  • b {String|Number}
  • returns {Object}: Returns the Choices instance

.where

Return choice values for choices that return truthy based on the given val.

Params

  • val {Array|Object|Function|String|RegExp}
  • returns {Array}: Matching choices or empty array

.isItem

Returns true if the given choice is a valid choice item, and not a "group" or "radio" choice.

Params

  • key {String}: Property name to use for plucking objects.
  • returns {Array}: Plucked objects

.isValidIndex

Returns true if the given index is a valid choice index.

Params

  • key {String}: Property name to use for plucking objects.
  • returns {Array}: Plucked objects

.pluck

Pluck an object with the specified key from the choices collection.

Params

  • key {String}: Property name to use for plucking objects.
  • returns {Array}: Plucked objects

.default

Getter for getting the default choice.

.checked

Getter for getting the checked choices from the collection.

.length

Getter for getting the length of the collection.

.Separator

Create a new Separator object. See choices-separator for more details.

Params

  • separator {String}: Optionally pass a string to use as the separator.
  • returns {Object}: Returns a separator object.

Example

new Choices.Separator();

.isChoices

Create a new Separator object. See choices-separator for more details.

Params

  • choices {String}: The value to test.
  • returns {Boolean}: Returns true if the given value is an instance of Choices.

Example

const Choices = require('prompt-choices');
const choices = new Choices(['foo']);
console.log(Choices.isChoices(choices)); //=> true
console.log(Choices.isChoices({})); //=> false

.isChoice

Create a new Separator object. See choices-separator for more details.

Params

  • choice {String}: The value to test.
  • returns {Boolean}: Returns true if the given value is an instance of Choice.

Example

const Choices = require('prompt-choices');
const choices = new Choices(['foo']);
const foo = choices.getChoice('foo');
console.log(Choices.isChoice(foo)); //=> true
console.log(Choices.isChoice({})); //=> false

Release history

v3.0.2

Added

  • adds array support to .isChecked

Fixed

  • ensures that choice groups are checked/unchecked based on group items

v3.0.0

Added

  • adds support for choice "groups"! This allows you to define an object of choice arrays, where each key in the object creates a choice group.

v2.0.0

Changed

  • renamed Move class to Actions
  • renamed choices.move property to choices.actions

Removed

  • removed .enable and .disable prototype methods from both Choice and Choices. These methods were ambiguous as they blurred the distinction between "enabling" a choice (meaning that it's "checked") versus enabling a property on a choice. If this is confusing, that's why they were removed.

Added

  • adds Actions class (previously named Move) for managing actions on choices
  • adds .addChoice prototype method, for adding a single choice after instantiation
  • adds .action prototype method to Choices, which calls a method on the Actions class
  • adds .check and .uncheck prototype methods (previously ambiguously named .enable and .disable)

Attribution

Some of the code in this library was initially based on the Choices class in Inquirer.

About

Contributing

Pull requests and stars are always welcome. For bugs and feature requests, please create an issue.

Running Tests

Running and reviewing unit tests is a great way to get familiarized with a library and its API. You can install dependencies and run tests with the following command:

$ npm install && npm test
Building docs

(This project's readme.md is generated by verb, please don't edit the readme directly. Any changes to the readme must be made in the .verb.md readme template.)

To generate the readme, run the following command:

$ npm install -g verbose/verb#dev verb-generate-readme && verb

You might also be interested in these projects:

Author

Jon Schlinkert

License

Copyright © 2018, Jon Schlinkert. Released under the MIT License.

This file was generated by verb-generate-readme, v0.6.0, on May 28, 2018.

