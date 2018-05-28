Create an array of multiple choice objects for use in prompts.
Install with npm:
$ npm install --save prompt-choices
var Choices = require('prompt-choices');
var choices = new Choices(['foo', 'bar', 'baz']);
Create a new
Choices collection.
Params
choices {Array}: One or more
choice strings or objects.
Example
const choices = new Choices(['foo', 'bar', 'baz']);
const choices = new Choices([{name: 'foo'}, {name: 'bar'}, {name: 'baz'}]);
Render choices.
Params
position {Number}: Cursor position
options {Object}
returns {String}
Render a specific choice. This can be overridden in prompts.
Params
choice {Object}
position {Number}
options {Object}
returns {String}: Returns the line to render.
Example
choices.render = function(choice, position, options) {
// do custom logic
return '';
};
Create a new
Choice object.
Params
val {String|Object}
returns {Object}: Returns a choice object.
Example
choices.choice('blue');
Returns a normalized
choice object.
Params
choice {Object|String}
returns {Object}
Example
choices.toChoice('foo');
choices.toChoice({name: 'foo'});
Add a normalized
choice object to the
choices array.
Params
choice {string|Object}: One or more choices to add.
Example
choices.addChoice(['foo', 'bar', 'baz']);
Add an array of normalized
choice objects to the
choices array. This method is called in the constructor, but it can also be used to add choices after instantiation.
Params
choices {Array|Object}: One or more choices to add.
Example
choices.addChoices(['foo', 'bar', 'baz']);
Create choice "groups" from the given choices object. .
Params
choices {Object}: (required) The value of each object must be an array of choices (strings or objects).
returns {Array}: Returns an array of normalized choice objects.
Example
choices.toGroups({
foo: ['a', 'b', 'c'],
bar: ['d', 'e', 'f']
});
Create a new
Separator object. See choices-separator for more details.
Params
separator {String}: Optionally pass a string to use as the separator.
returns {Object}: Returns a separator object.
Example
choices.separator();
Returns true if a choice exists.
Params
val {Number}: The index or key of the choice to check for.
returns {Boolean}
Example
choices.hasChoice(1);
choices.hasChoice('foo');
Get a non-separator choice from the collection.
Params
idx {Number}: The selected choice index
returns {Object|undefined}: Return the matched choice object or undefined
Example
choices.getChoice(1);
choices.getChoice('foo');
Get the index of a non-separator choice from the collection.
Params
key {String}: The key of the choice to get
returns {Number}: Index of the choice or
-1;
Example
const choices = new Choices(['foo', 'bar', 'baz']);
console.log(choices.getIndex('foo')); //=> 0
console.log(choices.getIndex('baz')); //=> 2
console.log(choices.getIndex('bar')); //=> 1
console.log(choices.getIndex('qux')); //=> -1
Get the choice at the specified index.
Params
key {Number|String}: The name or index of the object to get
returns {Object}: Returns the specified choice
Example
const choice = choices.get(1);
//=> {name: 'foo'}
const choice = choices.get(1, 'name');
//=> 'foo'
Clear all choices from the instance. This is useful when you need to update the indices of choices without re-instantiating.
Example
choices.clear();
Return the
.key property from the choice at the given index.
Params
key {String}: Property name to use for plucking objects.
returns {Array}: Plucked objects
Check the choice at the given
idx.
Params
val {Number|Array}: The key(s) or index(s) of the choice(s) to check.
Example
choices.check(1);
Disable the choice at the given
idx.
Params
idx {Number}: The index of the choice to enable.
Example
choices.uncheck(1);
Returns true if a choice is checked.
Params
name {String|Number}: Name or index of the choice.
returns {Boolean}
Example
const choices = new Choices(['foo', 'bar', 'baz']);
console.log(choices.isChecked('foo'));
//=> false
choices.check('foo');
console.log(choices.isChecked('foo'));
//=> true
Toggle the choice at the given
idx.
Params
idx {Number}: The index of the choice to toggle.
Example
choices.toggle(1);
// radio mode
choices.toggle(1, true);
Swap two choices in the choices array.
Params
a {String|Number}
b {String|Number}
returns {Object}: Returns the
Choices instance
Return choice values for choices that return truthy based
on the given
val.
Params
val {Array|Object|Function|String|RegExp}
returns {Array}: Matching choices or empty array
Returns true if the given
choice is a valid choice item, and
not a "group" or "radio" choice.
Params
key {String}: Property name to use for plucking objects.
returns {Array}: Plucked objects
Returns true if the given
index is a valid choice index.
Params
key {String}: Property name to use for plucking objects.
returns {Array}: Plucked objects
Pluck an object with the specified key from the choices collection.
Params
key {String}: Property name to use for plucking objects.
returns {Array}: Plucked objects
Getter for getting the default choice.
Getter for getting the checked choices from the collection.
Getter for getting the length of the collection.
Create a new
Separator object. See choices-separator for more details.
Params
separator {String}: Optionally pass a string to use as the separator.
returns {Object}: Returns a separator object.
Example
new Choices.Separator();
Create a new
Separator object. See choices-separator for more details.
Params
choices {String}: The value to test.
returns {Boolean}: Returns true if the given value is an instance of
Choices.
Example
const Choices = require('prompt-choices');
const choices = new Choices(['foo']);
console.log(Choices.isChoices(choices)); //=> true
console.log(Choices.isChoices({})); //=> false
Create a new
Separator object. See choices-separator for more details.
Params
choice {String}: The value to test.
returns {Boolean}: Returns true if the given value is an instance of
Choice.
Example
const Choices = require('prompt-choices');
const choices = new Choices(['foo']);
const foo = choices.getChoice('foo');
console.log(Choices.isChoice(foo)); //=> true
console.log(Choices.isChoice({})); //=> false
Added
.isChecked
Fixed
Added
Changed
Move class to
Actions
choices.move property to
choices.actions
Removed
.enable and
.disable prototype methods from both
Choice and
Choices. These methods were ambiguous as they blurred the distinction between "enabling" a choice (meaning that it's "checked") versus enabling a property on a choice. If this is confusing, that's why they were removed.
Added
Actions class (previously named
Move) for managing actions on choices
.addChoice prototype method, for adding a single choice after instantiation
.action prototype method to
Choices, which calls a method on the
Actions class
.check and
.uncheck prototype methods (previously ambiguously named
.enable and
.disable)
Some of the code in this library was initially based on the
Choices class in Inquirer.
Pull requests and stars are always welcome. For bugs and feature requests, please create an issue.
Running and reviewing unit tests is a great way to get familiarized with a library and its API. You can install dependencies and run tests with the following command:
$ npm install && npm test
