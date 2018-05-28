Create an array of multiple choice objects for use in prompts.

Install

Install with npm:

$ npm install --save prompt-choices

Usage

var Choices = require ( 'prompt-choices' ); var choices = new Choices([ 'foo' , 'bar' , 'baz' ]);

API

Create a new Choices collection.

Params

choices {Array}: One or more choice strings or objects.

Example

const choices = new Choices([ 'foo' , 'bar' , 'baz' ]); const choices = new Choices([{ name : 'foo' }, { name : 'bar' }, { name : 'baz' }]);

Render choices.

Params

position {Number} : Cursor position

: Cursor position options {Object}

returns {String}

Render a specific choice. This can be overridden in prompts.

Params

choice {Object}

position {Number}

options {Object}

returns {String}: Returns the line to render.

Example

choices.render = function ( choice, position, options ) { return '' ; };

Create a new Choice object.

Params

val {String|Object}

returns {Object}: Returns a choice object.

Example

choices.choice( 'blue' );

Returns a normalized choice object.

Params

choice {Object|String}

returns {Object}

Example

choices.toChoice( 'foo' ); choices.toChoice({ name : 'foo' });

Add a normalized choice object to the choices array.

Params

choice {string|Object}: One or more choices to add.

Example

choices.addChoice([ 'foo' , 'bar' , 'baz' ]);

Add an array of normalized choice objects to the choices array. This method is called in the constructor, but it can also be used to add choices after instantiation.

Params

choices {Array|Object}: One or more choices to add.

Example

choices.addChoices([ 'foo' , 'bar' , 'baz' ]);

Create choice "groups" from the given choices object. .

Params

choices {Object} : (required) The value of each object must be an array of choices (strings or objects).

: (required) The value of each object must be an array of choices (strings or objects). returns {Array}: Returns an array of normalized choice objects.

Example

choices.toGroups({ foo : [ 'a' , 'b' , 'c' ], bar : [ 'd' , 'e' , 'f' ] });

Create a new Separator object. See choices-separator for more details.

Params

separator {String} : Optionally pass a string to use as the separator.

: Optionally pass a string to use as the separator. returns {Object}: Returns a separator object.

Example

choices.separator();

Returns true if a choice exists.

Params

val {Number} : The index or key of the choice to check for.

: The index or key of the choice to check for. returns {Boolean}

Example

choices.hasChoice( 1 ); choices.hasChoice( 'foo' );

Get a non-separator choice from the collection.

Params

idx {Number} : The selected choice index

: The selected choice index returns {Object|undefined}: Return the matched choice object or undefined

Example

choices.getChoice( 1 ); choices.getChoice( 'foo' );

Get the index of a non-separator choice from the collection.

Params

key {String} : The key of the choice to get

: The key of the choice to get returns {Number}: Index of the choice or -1 ;

Example

const choices = new Choices([ 'foo' , 'bar' , 'baz' ]); console .log(choices.getIndex( 'foo' )); console .log(choices.getIndex( 'baz' )); console .log(choices.getIndex( 'bar' )); console .log(choices.getIndex( 'qux' ));

Get the choice at the specified index.

Params

key {Number|String} : The name or index of the object to get

: The name or index of the object to get returns {Object}: Returns the specified choice

Example

const choice = choices.get( 1 ); const choice = choices.get( 1 , 'name' );

Clear all choices from the instance. This is useful when you need to update the indices of choices without re-instantiating.

Example

choices.clear();

Return the .key property from the choice at the given index.

Params

key {String} : Property name to use for plucking objects.

: Property name to use for plucking objects. returns {Array}: Plucked objects

Check the choice at the given idx .

Params

val {Number|Array}: The key(s) or index(s) of the choice(s) to check.

Example

choices.check( 1 );

Disable the choice at the given idx .

Params

idx {Number}: The index of the choice to enable.

Example

choices.uncheck( 1 );

Returns true if a choice is checked.

Params

name {String|Number} : Name or index of the choice.

: Name or index of the choice. returns {Boolean}

Example

const choices = new Choices([ 'foo' , 'bar' , 'baz' ]); console .log(choices.isChecked( 'foo' )); choices.check( 'foo' ); console .log(choices.isChecked( 'foo' ));

Toggle the choice at the given idx .

Params

idx {Number}: The index of the choice to toggle.

Example

choices.toggle( 1 ); choices.toggle( 1 , true );

Swap two choices in the choices array.

Params

a {String|Number}

b {String|Number}

returns {Object}: Returns the Choices instance

Return choice values for choices that return truthy based on the given val .

Params

val {Array|Object|Function|String|RegExp}

returns {Array}: Matching choices or empty array

Returns true if the given choice is a valid choice item, and not a "group" or "radio" choice.

Params

key {String} : Property name to use for plucking objects.

: Property name to use for plucking objects. returns {Array}: Plucked objects

Returns true if the given index is a valid choice index.

Params

key {String} : Property name to use for plucking objects.

: Property name to use for plucking objects. returns {Array}: Plucked objects

Pluck an object with the specified key from the choices collection.

Params

key {String} : Property name to use for plucking objects.

: Property name to use for plucking objects. returns {Array}: Plucked objects

Getter for getting the default choice.

Getter for getting the checked choices from the collection.

Getter for getting the length of the collection.

Create a new Separator object. See choices-separator for more details.

Params

separator {String} : Optionally pass a string to use as the separator.

: Optionally pass a string to use as the separator. returns {Object}: Returns a separator object.

Example

new Choices.Separator();

Create a new Separator object. See choices-separator for more details.

Params

choices {String} : The value to test.

: The value to test. returns {Boolean}: Returns true if the given value is an instance of Choices .

Example

const Choices = require ( 'prompt-choices' ); const choices = new Choices([ 'foo' ]); console .log(Choices.isChoices(choices)); console .log(Choices.isChoices({}));

Create a new Separator object. See choices-separator for more details.

Params

choice {String} : The value to test.

: The value to test. returns {Boolean}: Returns true if the given value is an instance of Choice .

Example

const Choices = require ( 'prompt-choices' ); const choices = new Choices([ 'foo' ]); const foo = choices.getChoice( 'foo' ); console .log(Choices.isChoice(foo)); console .log(Choices.isChoice({}));

Release history

Added

adds array support to .isChecked

Fixed

ensures that choice groups are checked/unchecked based on group items

Added

adds support for choice "groups"! This allows you to define an object of choice arrays, where each key in the object creates a choice group.

Changed

renamed Move class to Actions

class to renamed choices.move property to choices.actions

Removed

removed .enable and .disable prototype methods from both Choice and Choices . These methods were ambiguous as they blurred the distinction between "enabling" a choice (meaning that it's "checked") versus enabling a property on a choice. If this is confusing, that's why they were removed.

Added

adds Actions class (previously named Move ) for managing actions on choices

class (previously named ) for managing actions on choices adds .addChoice prototype method, for adding a single choice after instantiation

prototype method, for adding a single choice after instantiation adds .action prototype method to Choices , which calls a method on the Actions class

prototype method to , which calls a method on the class adds .check and .uncheck prototype methods (previously ambiguously named .enable and .disable )

Attribution

Some of the code in this library was initially based on the Choices class in Inquirer.

