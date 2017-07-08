Multiple-choice/checkbox prompt. Can be used standalone or with a prompt system like Enquirer.
Install with npm:
$ npm install --save prompt-checkbox
var Prompt = require('prompt-checkbox');
var prompt = new Prompt({
name: 'colors',
message: 'What are your favorite colors?',
choices: [
'red',
'blue',
'yellow'
]
});
// promises
prompt.run()
.then(function(answers) {
console.log(answers)
})
.catch(function(err) {
console.log(err)
})
// async
prompt.ask(function(answers) {
console.log(answers)
});
Features you won't find with other prompts!
Define choices as a function. This allows you to dynamically generate the choices when the question is asked.
var prompt = new Prompt({
name: 'colors',
message: 'What are your favorite colors?',
choices: function() {
// dynamically build choices
return ['red', 'blue', 'green'];
}
});
Easy to configure!
Just pass an object of arrays on
choices, and each key in the object will be used as the group "toggle":
var Prompt = require('prompt-checkbox');
var prompt = new Prompt({
name: 'install',
message: 'Which packages do you want to install?',
choices: {
dependencies: ['generate', 'micromatch'],
devDependencies: ['mocha', 'kind-of']
}
});
Adds
all and
none choices, which select or deselect all choices, respectively. Named "radio choices" since it acts like a hybrid between checkboxes and radio buttons.
Code example
var Prompt = require('prompt-checkbox');
var prompt = new Prompt({
name: 'install',
message: 'Which packages do you want to install?',
radio: true,
choices: ['foo', 'bar', 'baz']
});
Use "radio" choices with choice groups.
var Prompt = require('prompt-checkbox');
var prompt = new Prompt({
name: 'install',
message: 'Which packages do you want to install?',
radio: true,
choices: {
dependencies: ['generate', 'micromatch'],
devDependencies: ['mocha', 'kind-of']
}
});
The following options are either specific to prompt-checkbox, or have behavior that differs in some way from the built-in options from prompt-base. (Any other options from prompt-base may be used as well.)
Type:
string|number|array
Default:
undefined
Specify the "default" choices to check when the prompt is initialized. Default can be a choice name (string), index (number), or an array of choice names or indices.
Examples
Specify default as a string (choice name):
var prompt = new Prompt({
name: 'colors',
message: 'Best flavor?',
default: 'chocolate',
choices: ['chocolate'] // <= hmm, I wonder what they'll choose?
});
Specify an array of defaults (choice names or indices):
var prompt = new Prompt({
name: 'colors',
message: 'Favorite colors?',
default: [1, 'blue'],
choices: ['red', 'blue', 'yellow']
});
Type:
boolean
Default:
undefined
Enable hybrid radio-checkbox support, which adds
all and
none radio options for toggling all options on and off.
var Prompt = require('prompt-checkbox');
var prompt = new Prompt({
name: 'colors',
message: 'What are your favorite colors?',
radio: true,
choices: [
'red',
'blue',
'yellow'
]
});
Type:
function
Default:
undefined
Modify answer values before they're returned.
Example
Use
options.transform and the
prompt.choices.get() method to convert answers (checked choices) to an array of objects (versus of an array of strings).
var Prompt = require('prompt-checkbox');
var prompt = new Prompt({
name: 'colors',
message: 'What are your favorite colors?',
choices: ['red', 'blue', 'yellow'],
transform: function(answer) {
// - "this" is the prompt instance
// - "this.choices.get()" returns the choice object for each choice
return answer ? answer.map(this.choices.get.bind(this.choices)) : [];
}
});
In addition to the keypresses that are supported by prompt-base, the following keypress offer different behavior that is specific to checklists:
Register the prompt with enquirer:
var Enquirer = require('enquirer');
var enquirer = new Enquirer();
enquirer.register('checkbox', require('prompt-checkbox'));
For formatting questions, enquirer supports either:
.question method.
Inquirer-style questions
Declarative questions format, similar to
inquirer.
var questions = [
{
name: 'color',
message: 'What is your favorite color?',
type: 'checkbox',
default: 'blue',
choices: ['red', 'yellow', 'blue']
}
];
enquirer.prompt(questions)
.then(function(answers) {
console.log(answers)
});
Or:
enquirer.prompt({
name: 'color',
message: 'What is your favorite color?',
type: 'checkbox',
default: 'blue',
choices: ['red', 'yellow', 'blue']
})
.then(function(answers) {
console.log(answers)
});
Functional-style questions
Use the
.question method to pre-register questions, so they can be called later. Also, the
message may be passed as the second argument, or as a property on the question options.
enquirer.question('letter', 'What are your favorite letters?', {
type: 'checkbox', //<= specify the prompt type
choices: ['a', 'b', 'c']
});
enquirer.question('numbers', {
type: 'checkbox', //<= specify the prompt type
message: 'What are your favorite numbers?',
choices: ['1', '2', '3']
});
// pass the name(s) or questions to ask
enquirer.prompt(['letters', 'numbers'])
.then(function(answers) {
console.log(answers)
});
Pull requests and stars are always welcome. For bugs and feature requests, please create an issue.
Running and reviewing unit tests is a great way to get familiarized with a library and its API. You can install dependencies and run tests with the following command:
$ npm install && npm test
Jon Schlinkert
