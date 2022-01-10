prompt

A beautiful command-line prompt for node.js

Features

prompts the user for input

supports validation and defaults

hides passwords

Usage

Using prompt is relatively straight forward. There are two core methods you should be aware of: prompt.get() and prompt.addProperties() . Their methods take strings representing property names in addition to objects for complex property validation (and more). There are a number of examples that you should examine for detailed usage.

Getting Basic Prompt Information

Getting started with prompt is easy. Lets take a look at examples/simple-prompt.js :

var prompt = require ( 'prompt' ); prompt.start(); prompt.get([ 'username' , 'email' ], function ( err, result ) { console .log( 'Command-line input received:' ); console .log( ' username: ' + result.username); console .log( ' email: ' + result.email); });

This will result in the following command-line output:

$ node examples/simple-prompt.js prompt: username: some-user prompt: email: some-user@some-place.org Command-line input received: username: some-user email: some-user@some-place.org

If no callback is passed to prompt.get(schema) , then it returns a Promise , so you can also write:

const {username, email} = await prompt.get([ 'username' , 'email' ]);

Prompting with Validation, Default Values, and More (Complex Properties)

In addition to prompting the user with simple string prompts, there is a robust API for getting and validating complex information from a command-line prompt. Here's a quick sample:

var schema = { properties : { name : { pattern : /^[a-zA-Z\s\-]+$/ , message : 'Name must be only letters, spaces, or dashes' , required : true }, password : { hidden : true } } }; prompt.start(); prompt.get(schema, function ( err, result ) { console .log( 'Command-line input received:' ); console .log( ' name: ' + result.name); console .log( ' password: ' + result.password); });

Pretty easy right? The output from the above script is:

$ node examples/property-prompt.js prompt: name: nodejitsu000 error: Invalid input for name error: Name must be only letters, spaces, or dashes prompt: name: Nodejitsu Inc prompt: password: Command-line input received: name: Nodejitsu Inc password: some-password

Valid Property Settings

prompt understands JSON-schema with a few extra parameters and uses revalidator for validation.

Here's an overview of the properties that may be used for validation and prompting controls:

{ description : 'Enter your password' , type : 'string' , pattern : /^\w+$/ , message : 'Password must be letters' , hidden : true , replace : '*' , default : 'lamepassword' , required : true before : function ( value ) { return 'v' + value; } }

Alternatives to pattern include format and conform , as documented in revalidator.

Supported types are string , boolean , number , integer , array

Using type: 'boolean' accepts case insensitive values 'true', 't', 'false', 'f'

Using type: 'array' has some special cases.

description will not work in the schema if type: 'array' is defined.

will not work in the schema if is defined. maxItems takes precedence over minItems .

takes precedence over . Arrays that do not have maxItems defined will require users to SIGINT ( ^C ) before the array is ended.

defined will require users to ( ) before the array is ended. If SIGINT ( ^C ) is triggered before minItems is met, a validation error will appear. This will require users to SIGEOF ( ^D ) to end the input.

For more information on things such as maxItems and minItems , refer to the revalidator repository.

Alternate Validation API:

Prompt, in addition to iterating over JSON-Schema properties, will also happily iterate over an array of validation objects given an extra 'name' property:

var prompt = require ( '../lib/prompt' ); prompt.start(); prompt.get([{ name : 'username' , required : true }, { name : 'password' , hidden : true , conform : function ( value ) { return true ; } }], function ( err, result ) { console .log( 'Command-line input received:' ); console .log( ' username: ' + result.username); console .log( ' password: ' + result.password); });

Backward Compatibility

Note that, while this structure is similar to that used by prompt 0.1.x, that the object properties use the same names as in JSON-Schema. prompt 0.2.x is backward compatible with prompt 0.1.x except for asynchronous validation.

Skipping Prompts

Sometimes power users may wish to skip prompts and specify all data as command line options. if a value is set as a property of prompt.override prompt will use that instead of prompting the user.

var prompt = require ( 'prompt' ), optimist = require ( 'optimist' ) prompt.override = optimist.argv prompt.start(); prompt.get([ 'username' , 'email' ], function ( err, result ) { console .log( 'Command-line input received:' ); console .log( ' username: ' + result.username); console .log( ' email: ' + result.email); })

It is also possible to skip prompts dynamically based on previous prompts. If an ask method is added, prompt will use it to determine if the prompt should be displayed. If ask returns true the prompt is displayed. otherwise, the default value or empty string are used.

var schema = { properties : { proxy : { description : 'Proxy url' , }, proxyCredentials : { description : 'Proxy credentials' , ask : function ( ) { return prompt.history( 'proxy' ).value > 0 ; } } } }; prompt.start(); prompt.get(schema, function ( err, result ) { console .log( 'Command-line input received:' ); console .log( ' proxy: ' + result.proxy); console .log( ' credentials: ' + result.proxyCredentials); });

Adding Properties to an Object

A common use-case for prompting users for data from the command-line is to extend or create a configuration object that is passed onto the entry-point method for your CLI tool. prompt exposes a convenience method for doing just this:

var obj = { password : 'lamepassword' , mindset : 'NY' } console .log( 'Initial object to be extended:' ); console .dir(obj); prompt.addProperties(obj, [ 'username' , 'email' ], function ( err ) { console .log( 'Updated object received:' ); console .dir(obj); });

Prompt history

You can use the prompt.history() method to get access to previous prompt input.

prompt.get([{ name : 'name' , description : 'Your name' , type : 'string' , required : true }, { name : 'surname' , description : 'Your surname' , type : 'string' , required : true , message : 'Please dont use the demo credentials' , conform : function ( surname ) { var name = prompt.history( 'name' ).value; return (name !== 'John' || surname !== 'Smith' ); } }], function ( err, results ) { console .log(results); });

Customizing your prompt

Aside from changing property.message , you can also change prompt.message and prompt.delimiter to change the appearance of your prompt.

The basic structure of a prompt is this:

prompt.message + prompt.delimiter + property.message + prompt.delimiter;

The default prompt.message is "prompt," the default prompt.delimiter is ": ", and the default property.message is property.name . Changing these allows you to customize the appearance of your prompts! In addition, prompt supports ANSI color codes via the colors module for custom colors. For a very colorful example:

var prompt = require ( "prompt" ); var colors = require ( "colors/safe" ); prompt.message = colors.rainbow( "Question!" ); prompt.delimiter = colors.green( "><" ); prompt.start(); prompt.get({ properties : { name : { description : colors.magenta( "What is your name?" ) } } }, function ( err, result ) { console .log(colors.cyan( "You said your name is: " + result.name)); });

If you don't want colors, you can set

var prompt = require ( 'prompt' ); prompt.colors = false ;

Integration with streamlinejs

When integrating prompt with projects using streamlinejs such as the following

prompt.start(); function test_prompt ( _ ) { console .log(prompt.get(loadDataValues(), _).output); } test_prompt(_);

This will work, however the process is then stuck with a stdin stream still open. If you setup the traditional way (with callback) such as this

prompt.start(); function test_prompt ( ) { prompt.get(loadDataValues(), function ( err, data ) { console .log(data.output); }); } test_prompt();

This works and ends correctly.

To resolve this we have added a new method to prompt, which will stop the stdin stream

prompt.stop = function ( ) { if (prompt.stopped || !prompt.started) { return ; } stdin.destroy(); prompt.emit( 'stop' ); prompt.stopped = true ; prompt.started = false ; prompt.paused = false ; return prompt; }

And you can find an example in the example folder examples/prompt-streamline.js

var prompt = require ( '../lib/prompt' ); function getSampleData ( ) { return [ { name : 'username' , message : 'Enter a username' } ]; }; prompt.start(); function get_username_prompt ( _ ) { console .log(prompt.get(getSampleData(), _).username); } get_username_prompt(_); prompt.stop();

Disabling prompt's built-in SIGINT handling

By default, prompt prompt binds a process-killing event handler to the SIGINT event (CTRL+C). This allows easily exiting from prompts, but can prevent an app from executing other event handlers when an interrupt is received. In order to override this default behavior, pass a {noHandleSIGINT: true} option into prompt.start .

prompt.start({ noHandleSIGINT : true }); process.on( 'SIGINT' , function ( ) { console .log( "This will execute when you hit CTRL+C" ); process.exit(); });

Installation

$ [sudo] npm install prompt

Running tests

$ npm test

License: MIT