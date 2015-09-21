API is stable and all features are tested.
There are plenty of modules for promisifying callback functions. But what if you are writing a module where the user provides a function as an input to your API and you want to give them flexibility to either use promises or callbacks in that function? And what about generator functions?
This module takes an input which can be any of:
...and turns any of the above into a promise-returning function.
npm install promisify-any
var promisify = require('promisify-any');
Pass the function to be converted to
promisify.
fn = promisify(fn);
The result of calling
fn now will be a promise.
fn().then(function(result) {
// ...
});
If the function expects arguments, the number of arguments (not including the callback) MUST be provided as a 2nd argument to
promisify.
var fn = function(a, b, cb) {
return cb(null, a + b);
};
fn = promisify(fn, 2);
This is so that you end up with the same function, with any of the following inputs:
var fns = [
function(a, b, cb) { return cb(null, a + b); },
function(a, b) { return a + b; },
function(a, b) { return Promise.resolve(a + b); },
function *(a, b) { return yield Promise.resolve(a + b); }
];
fns = fns.map(function(fn) {return promisify(fn, 2)});
// fns[0] == fns[1] == fns[2] == fns[3]
promisify-any works out if an input function uses a callback or not, based on the number of arguments the function has. So it needs to know in advance how many arguments it should have!
Async callback functions are "promisified".
e.g. Returning a value through callback:
var fn = promisify(function(cb) {
setImmediate(function() {
cb(null, 123);
});
});
fn().then(function(result) {
// result = 123
});
e.g. Taking arguments (note that number of expected arguments is passed to
promisify):
var fn = promisify(function(x, y, cb) {
setImmediate(function() {
cb(null, x + y);
});
}, 2);
fn(3, 4).then(function(result) {
// result = 7
});
e.g. Returning an error through callback:
var fn = promisify(function(cb) {
setImmediate(function() {
cb(new Error('oops!'));
});
});
fn().catch(function(err) {
// err.message = 'oops!'
});
Sync functions are turned into asynchronous promise-returning functions:
var fn = promisify(function(x, y) {
return x + y;
}, 2);
fn(3, 4).then(function(result) {
// result = 7
});
var fn = promisify(function() {
throw new Error('oops!');
});
fn().catch(function(err) {
// err.message = 'oops!'
});
Promise-returning functions are left unchanged.
var fn = promisify(function(x, y) {
return Promise.resolve(x + y);
}, 2);
fn(3, 4).then(function(result) {
// result = 7
});
Generator functions are wrapped using co (
co.wrap()) so that they can yield promises. The resulting function also returns a promise.
var fn = promisify(function *(x, y) {
var values = yield [
Promise.resolve(x * 10),
Promise.resolve(y * 10)
];
return values[0] + values[1];
}, 2);
fn(3, 4).then(function(result) {
// result = 70
});
NB Generators are only supported in node v0.11 upwards and require node to be run with the
--harmony flag.
In this example, a user is loaded from the database, but records are cached in a local variable, and the cached version is used first if it exists. The function may do any of:
var cache = [];
function getUserFromDb(id) {
if (!id) throw new Error('Must provide id');
if (cache[id]) return cache[id];
// userModel.find() returns a promise
return userModel.find( { where: { id: id } } ).then(function(result) {
if (!result) return Promise.reject(new Error('User not found'));
cache[id] = result;
return result;
};
}
This will not work if the function returns synchronously:
getUserFromDb(123).then(function(result) {
// do something with the result
});
But this will always work:
getUserFromDb = promisify(getUserFromDb, 1);
getUserFromDb(123).then(function(result) {
// do something with the result
});
It's less cumbersome to write functions in this way - returning/throwing either synchronously or asynchronously.
promisify.generators(object)
Promisifies all methods of the object which are generators.
var obj = {
addOne: function *(x) {
return yield Promise.resolve(x + 1);
},
double: function *(x) {
return yield Promise.resolve(x * 2);
}
};
promisify.generators(obj);
obj.addOne(10).then(obj.double).then(function(result) {
// result = 22
});
promisify.use(Promise)
Creates a new instance of
promisify-any, which uses the Promise implementation provided.
var Bluebird = require('bluebird');
var promisify = require('promisify-any').use(Bluebird);
// now use `promisify-any` in the usual way
var fn = promisify(function() {});
var p = fn();
console.log(p instanceof Bluebird); // true
Use
npm test to run the tests or
npm run test-harmony to include generator tests.
Use
npm run cover to check coverage.
See changelog.md
If you discover a bug, please raise an issue on Github. https://github.com/overlookmotel/promisify-any/issues
Pull requests are very welcome. Please: